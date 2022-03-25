The Marine Corps celebrated Earth Day a month early with a police call
Yut.
If you’re at formation 15 minutes early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, you’re late. If you’re actually late, maybe you’ll find yourself celebrating Earth Day, even if it’s not actually Earth Day. And you’ll do it by conducting the essential task of area beautification.
That’s how formations work in the Marine Corps, and that might explain how Marines at Camp Johnson, North Carolina ended up celebrating Earth Day on March 22 — a full month before the actual holiday — by police calling the grounds.
Grass? Raked.
Leaves? Blown.
Knife hands? Deployed.
All manner of arboreal detritus? Bagged, tagged and disposed of.
To quote a Marine Corps news story on their festive police call, this operation provided a “physical, tangible and immediate benefit to remove safety hazards, improve the environment, and return Camp Johnson to its natural state.”
Natural state presumably means when there is nary a leaf or painted rock out of place.
Is Earth Day technically in April? Yes. Is Earth Day, with its removal of tree limbs and cutting of grass, the definitive holiday of choice for the global sergeants major community? Possibly. Is there room on the training calendar for an Earth Day celebration every week? Almost certainly.
