You work hard for your paycheck, so why not get rewarded every time you spend it? A credit card with cash back perks is a great way to get rewarded for your everyday purchases. This can benefit even the most frugal spender – money back on things like groceries, gas, and even utilities can add up to more money in your pocket.

Not all credit cards offer the same benefits, so it doesn’t hurt to be picky about what card you’re applying for. Here’s what to look for in a cash rewards credit card to make sure you’re getting the biggest bang for your buck:

1. Cash back on all purchases. It may sound obvious, but you will want to find a card that only offers cash back perks. For example, if you don’t eat out often and drive an electric vehicle, a card that rewards you with money back on dining and gas may not be what you’re looking for. When you get a cash back only credit card you can rest assured that you’re getting rewarded in the way you want it most – with money back.

2. No rewards limits. Make sure you read the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions to ensure the rewards don’t top out at a certain dollar amount. You’ll want to find a card that offers unlimited rewards based on how much you spend.

3. No annual fees. While most true cash back credit cards don’t come with an annual fee, you’ll want to make sure before you apply. A lot of high-reward cards, which may include cash back perks, typically come with a fee of some sort, which may range from under $50 to several hundred dollars. If you’re only looking to get rewarded for day-to-day purchases, then passing up an annual fee is a smart choice.

4. No rewards expiration. To make sure you’re able to use all your hard-earned rewards whenever you want, you’ll need to find a card that lets you accumulate your cash back without an expiration date.

Navy Federal Credit Union’s cashRewards Credit Card is a great option for service members looking to benefit from all their daily purchases. They offer up to 1.75% cash back on all purchases with no rewards limit, expiration while the account is open, or annual fee. On top of that, you get to choose how to redeem your rewards – you can select cash, merchandise, or gift cards, and it’s all accessible from their mobile app. You can also redeem your cash back online when you shop through Navy Federal and put your rewards straight towards flights, hotels, or rental cars.

Becoming a Navy Federal member is easy – if you’re a service member, military retiree, veteran, or DoD employee you’re eligible to take advantage of all their banking benefits.

Cash back rewards credit cards are sensible staples for anyone’s budget – no unnecessary perks you’ll never use – just simple rewards on your everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and your morning coffee. All you have to do is spend and watch the rewards come right back to you.

