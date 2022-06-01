Make Your Credit Card Take You the Extra Mile

With summer fast approaching it’s time to nail down those vacation plans. Whether your vacation vibe is relaxing poolside at a resort, exploring a National Park in your RV, or hopping on a plane to a new destination, you deserve a credit card that’s going to work for you and earn some serious rewards while you travel. With Navy Federal Credit Union you can bank rewards on the journey and at your destination. Here’s how to take advantage of rewards programs, and make your much needed vacation even more rewarding.

If you’re a seasoned traveler or just want to earn some major rewards on your next vacation, Navy Federal’s Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card is what you’re looking for. With the Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card you can earn 3x points on travel, and 2x point on all other purchases. You can redeem your points for cash, put them toward merchandise, or even airline tickets. The Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card lets you earn unlimited points, and they never expire as long as your account remains open. Annual fees for the card are only $49, meaning you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. And, with the Visa Signature card you get your Amazon Prime fees reimbursed, so you can get all those last minute travel essentials delivered fast to your door without leaving your couch. Here’s how to start earning:

Getting there. No matter how you get there – by plane, train, or automobile – you can earn your points just on your commute to your vacation. Enjoy 3x points perks on flights, tolls, ferries, parking, cruises, car rentals, bus fares, and ride-sharing services. I dare you to find a mode of transportation where you won’t get rewarded for just getting to your destination. Plus, with the Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Card you can breeze through the airport on the way to your flight. You’ll get $100 statement credit with Global Entry, or $85 credit with TSA PreCheck when you enroll using your rewards card.

At your destination. Whether your version of a vacation involves roughing it at a campsite, enjoying a luxury hotel, or taking advantage of a time share, you’ll be sure to stack up 3x travel rewards with your card. Points aside, the Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card comes with some other great benefits and protection while you and your family travel. If you rent a car, rest assured that you’re covered throughout your trip up to 15 days with Collision Damage Wavier (CDW) coverage. Another card perk, which most people will hopefully never need on vacation, is Worldwide Automatic Traveler Accident Insurance. When you charge your fare to your Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card, you and your dependents are covered in the event of any bodily injury or loss. If that’s not enough security for you, you can also sleep easy knowing you have access to 24/7 travel and emergency assistance for everything from lost luggage to prescription medication.

Entertainment. While you probably can’t make everyone in your traveling party happy with every stop on your itinerary, you can still undoubtedly rack up 3x rewards points with your Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card. Hitting the links for some solo golfing? You can earn points for that. Sweating it out at an amusement park waiting in line for a ride and paying for overpriced cotton candy? Take a deep breath – you’re getting points for that. In the mood for a museum? Be it art, oddities, or natural history, there’s a museum for you and points for those ticket purchases.

Whatever this summer holds for you, make the most of it! You can enjoy a simple staycation in your own city, or travel across the world for your next adventure. No matter where your travels take you next, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed your Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card to maximize your rewards along the way. Ready to get rewarded? Navy Federal members can apply online for a Visa Signature in just a few minutes and enjoy up to 30,000 bonus points and low intro APR offer. Not a Navy Federal member yet? Getting started is easy. Navy Federal’s dedication to serving veterans, active duty service members, and their families makes membership a simple choice. Plus, May is Military Appreciation Month at Navy Federal, and there’s no better time to become a member and take advantage of their exclusive discounts and offers.

This article was sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.