Politicians like to say that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and I think that applies to grilling as much as anything else. Sure, some of us live on brisket and others on brats. We can debate the flavor retention value of barbeque sauce and dry rubs. And–whether you use propane, charcoal, or pellets–we can all agree that the stick-smoker people need to calm the hell down.

This week, we dug up killer deals on our favorite gear for backyard cookouts and sales on knives worthy of an impulse purchase. Read on to find out how you can save $100 on one of America’s favorite pellet smokers. Get one of our favorite toolsets for $90 off. Hell, we even spotted a sale on the knife I’ve been carrying for more than a decade.

Grab your tongs and crack a cold one, folks. Grilling season is here.

1 Traeger Pro 575 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $899.95, now $799.95

Seller: Ace Hardware There is a ton of hype around Traeger grills and, as an owner, I’m here to add to it. Traeger somehow managed to make a wood smoker easier to use than a propane or charcoal grill, and it’s hard to back to either after you’ve had that wood-fired taste. The Pro 575 can reach hot enough temperatures to grill or sear, or lower the temperature to cook your favorite barbeque low and slow. Wood pellets are stored in the side-mounted hopper and get fed into the firepot by an auger automatically. If that isn’t convenient enough, current offerings like this one can be controlled by an app on your phone so you can go about your day while smoking a 12-hour (or more) brisket to perfection. The drip tray and grease trap make cleanup quick and easy. I’ve gotten the cleaning process down to less than 10 minutes–I just vacuum out the ashes and replace the tin foil on the drip tray, and get back to it (the burned goodies on the porcelain grill grate get to stay–that’s where the real flavor comes from). At the sale price of $799.95, this is still more expensive than propane and charcoal alternatives. I can attest, though, that the convenience, flavor, and ability to smoke meat are worth every penny. I’ve run mine year-round and it’s handled Texas summers and Wisconsin winters just fine. If you’re going to join the cult eventually, you might as well get $100 off to spend on pellets.

2 Solo Stove Bonfire 19.5 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $349.99, now $299.99

Seller: Ace Hardware When the yard is cut and dinner is served, you deserve to kick back by the fire. Making your guests dodge smoke all night is poor form, so we recommend a smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove or Breeo. This one is currently available at a $50 discount, which is a good enough excuse to buy one in my book. This 19-5 inch Bonfire smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove lives up to the name with internal air channels that increase temperatures and burn off smoke before it can escape and go straight to your eyes. I was skeptical the first time I used one of these designs, but they do work incredibly well. Solo Stoves probably aren’t quite as heavy-duty as a Breeo, but they’re lighter and easier to take with you for a weekend getaway. Stainless steel construction offers adequate protection from the elements as well as the heat of a fire. The one word of caution I’d offer is that this style of fire pit burns far more efficiently than a traditional design, so have more wood on standby than you’re used to. I’ll also point out that heat tends to be directed upward more than outward, which is nice when you want to enjoy a fire in the summer without cooking your shins.

3 Craftsman Mechanics tool kit See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $209.00, now $119.00

Seller: Amazon We’ve advocated for learning how to maintain your own vehicles and equipment before, and we’ll do it again now that this mechanic set from Craftsman is on sale for $90 off. It’s a solid foundation for any at-home mechanic or homeowner who takes pride in keeping their lawn and garage in pristine shape. This 216-piece tool set includes standard and metric sizes of open-end wrenches, sockets, and hex keys. The three ratchets include 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch drives. The magnetic driver comes with screwdriver bits, Torx bits, and a selection of smaller sockets. There is even a dedicated spark plug socket, which protects the fragile ceramic body during removal and installation. Most of the included pieces get a polished protective finish to ward off water and nasty chemicals, and all of them have a place in the three-tray toolbox. I used an older Craftsman set like this one to rebuild the engine in my old truck and maintain every car, motorcycle, and piece of lawn equipment I’ve ever owned. It’s nowhere near the most expensive thing I own, but it truly might be the most valuable.

Camping / Tactical / Outdoors

Kershaw Camshaft Carbon Fiber / was $39.99, now $32.99 / SMKW

Kershaw Airlock OD Green / was $29.99, now $22.99 / SMKW

Kershaw Swerve / was $46.19, now $17.99 / Blade HQ

CRKT Offbeat II / was $49.99, now $21.95 / Blade HQ

Boker Mini Tech Tool / was $34.95, now $19.99 / Blade HQ

Mossy Oak camping tool set / was $44.99, now $36.54 / Amazon

Ka-Bar Desert Mule / was $70.00, now $52.64 / Amazon

CRKT Halfchance machete / was $68.52, now $50.99 / Amazon

LifeStraw personal water filter / was $39.95, now $26.08 / Amazon

Mongoose grit adventure road bike / was $498.00, now $378.00 / Walmart

Tech / Audio

Apple iPad mini / was $499.00, now $399.99 / Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE / was $599.99, now $479.99 / Best Buy

Acer curved gaming monitor / was $325.00, now $299.99 / Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid leak-proof food storage / was $34.99, now $16.10 / Amazon

Galvanized steel raised garden planter / was $80.99, now $69.99 / Northern Tool

Ninja Foodi air fryer / was $329.99, now $229.99 / Amazon

Insignia digital air fryer / was $129.99, now $49.99 / Best Buy

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker / was $129.99, now $89.99 / Best Buy

Hamilton Beach AquaFusion water purifier / was $129.99, now $83.24 / Amazon

Shark HE601 HEPA air purifier / was $449.99, now $248.99 / Amazon

Westinghouse solar security light / was $49.97, now $19.98 / Walmart

