Spring is in the air, and–apparently–this is the season to save money on some of our favorite gear. In this week’s edition of The Gear List, we’re happy to report big savings in the world of folding knives. If that’s not enough for you, there’s plenty of money to be saved elsewhere, too.

If you’ve been lusting after the knives featured in our reviews of the Gerber 06 FAST, Ontario Knife Company Rat series of knives, or SOG Terminus XR, now’s your chance to grab one or all of them at a nice little discount. We also found great deals on multitools like the Gerber Dime, pressure washers and lawnmowers to get your yard ready for summer, and discounted batteries for DeWalt’s 20-volt power tools.

In addition to knives, you can enjoy discounts on LifeStraw, Oakley, and Char-Broil products this week. If you’re more focused on the latest tech than winning yard of the month, you’ll be happy to see products from JBL, Canon, and Netgear on our list of this week’s hottest sales. With the weather warming up, our motorcycle-riding readers can also get discounts on last season’s helmets, jackets, and pants from RevZilla.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Gerber 06 FAST See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $51.98

Seller: Amazon Don’t worry, if you’re too young to be an OIF/OEF salt-dog, you can still get one of the most popular knives from the Global War on Terror. The Gerber 06 FAST packs a bunch of the features that made its bigger brother, the 06 Auto, a legend in the military community. To make it more affordable (and civilian-accessible), Gerber ditched the automatic opening mechanism and swapped in more budget-friendly materials to make this knife a contender in the non-government-funded tactical space. This version of the 06 is all about performing multiple jobs in a kinetic environment. First up is the tanto point, which is preferable for thrusting due to its significant strength advantage over other profiles. Where it falls short is precise slicing, and that’s exacerbated by this blade’s partially serrated edge. What you get in return is a versatile blade that can handle a little bit of everything when you need to have just one go-to knife. Its glass-breaker and grippy scales are welcome carryovers from the military-only variant, and the safety switch is always an attention-grabber. When we tested this knife for ourselves, we noticed that the edge needs regular upkeep. The good news is that, because of its straight profile, it’s a great blade to practice your sharpening skills on. At a sale price of $51.98 at the time of writing, this is an easy win.

2 Ontario Knife Company RAT-II See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $23.95

Seller: Amazon Ontario Knife Company has a pretty good reputation among the Task & Purpose writers for producing affordable knives that punch above their weight. One of the brand’s most popular offerings is the versatile RAT-II. OKC’s RAT line of knives is aimed at outdoor adventure and survival. The RAT-II is no bushcraft tool, but it can serve as a trusty folder that’s equally at home clipped to your plate carrier as it is riding in your pocket around town. The three-inch blade uses AUS-8 steel, a Japanese alloy that earns frequent praise for being easy to sharpen. That’s a good thing because knives that are built to a price point tend to need frequent attention. That’s fine because it’s a chance to hone your skills and the RAT-II leaves plenty of money left over for a whetstone. For less than $30, it doesn’t take much convincing to get people on board with adding a new knife to their collections. Unlike a lot of the crap you see in the checkout line at your local convenience store, this one actually earns its keep.

3 SOG Terminus XR S35VN See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $66.96

Seller: SMKW I’m a firm believer that everyone needs a knock-around knife that won’t let you down–or cause heartache if it grows legs and walks away. The SOG Terminus has a few critics with valid points, but whether or not you should buy one is all a matter of perspective. One thing that’s hard to tell from pictures is how easy a knife is to carry. The Terminus is thin from side to side and has bevels in all the right places, making it extremely comfortable to carry. The G-10 and carbon fiber scales are maintenance-free, lightweight, tough, and offer decent grip. SOG offers multiple blades for the Terminus, but this one is a particularly appealing S35VN option. This steel is tough, slow to wear, and can be sharpened to a very fine edge. It’s estimated to be 15 to 20 percent tougher than the popular S30V steel. Right now, the Terminus is priced in the same ballpark as the Gerber 06 FAST, but the two are very different. Unlike the Gerber, which is built for life in the field, the Terminus is designed from the drawing board to be an EDC knife. It can’t compete with the premium folders of the world but, to be fair, you’d probably never dare to subject those high-dollar knives to the torture you’d unleash on the Terminus without a second thought.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.