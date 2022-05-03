Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Spring is here, summer is coming, and the weather is warming up. That means that the people who enjoy hiking (and people who pretend to enjoy hiking but who really just mean drinking beer in a tent) are in their prime season for getting out and enjoying the great outdoors.



Of course, going hiking, camping, or doing any other kind of outdoor activity means that you will likely want to have solid gear for the occasion. To that end, we’ve gathered some of the best deals for the outdoors enthusiasts out there, be it the big brother of one of my favorite pocket knives, a GPS watch to keep track of your trail progress, a first aid kit to keep in your vehicle, and much more. No matter what your choice of adventure, we’ve got you covered.

Lace up your boots, pack your bag full of beer, and get your phone ready to take summit photos for Tinder. Here are our some of the best outdoor deals we’ve uncovered.

Ontario Knife Company RAT 1
Price: was $28.35, now $25.88
Seller: Amazon

Seller: Amazon You can only drop a knife so far in price, and the Ontario Knife Company RAT 1 is already one of the best affordable knives on the market. The bigger brother of the RAT II, which is one of my favorite knives of all time, the RAT I features a partially-serrated AUS-8 blade that makes it an easy one-and-done knife that you won’t be afraid to beat up. AUS-8 steel is also extremely easy to resharpen and bring back up to a slicing edge, and the opening action is buttery smooth. This knife is 100 percent worth the hype, and I’m confident in calling it a modern classic.

Suunto 7 GPS smartwatch
Price: was $499, now $349
Seller: Amazon

Seller: Amazon One of the hottest accessories for the outdoorsy individual is a GPS-enabled watch. These can track your location, plan your route for a trail run, hike, or biking outing, keep your fitness statistics up to date, and display texts, calls, and other notifications from your mobile phone. Suunto has been a household name in the field of personal navigation for years, putting out compasses and GPS watches trusted by professionals everywhere. The Suunto 7 now brings this design language to the field of smart wearables, giving you a smartwatch that’s designed specifically for your next outdoor adventure. For less than $400, you can have one of the premier brands of GPS smartwatches on the market — and in lightweight titanium to boot.

Gerber Suspension NXT multitool
Price: was $35, now $27.10
Seller: Amazon

Seller: Amazon There’s a reason why “Gerber” is a slang term for any multitool in the U.S. military, and products like the Gerber Suspension NXT are it. This is a terrific multitool with a twist: it features spring-loaded pliers that make repairs that much easier to perform one-handed. This multitool is a great iteration of the concept of the pocket toolbag, featuring 15 tools such as pliers, wirecutters, a knife, screwdrivers, and other important items to have on you for when Murphy’s Law strikes. The part that sets this tool apart, besides the spring-assisted pliers, is the fact that it comes with a pocket clip, making this a tool that you can carry like any large pocket knife without the need for any sort of dorky belt pouch.

SHBC Compact Emergency First Aid Kit
Price: was $32.95, now $24.36
Seller: Amazon

Seller: Amazon Shit happens, especially outdoors, and having a first aid kit for those scrapes and cuts that people sustain is just a generally good idea. Not everyone needs a $200 trauma kit either, and this one from SHBC is perfect to keep around the house or in the car for minor injuries. This compact first aid kit features the essential bandages, antiseptics, gauze and emergency blankets, all encased in a plastic container to prevent the contents from being crushed or damaged. While not suited to hardcore trauma situations, it’s a great boo-boo kit to keep in your glove box

Amazon FireTV 65-Inch Smart TV
Price: was $829.99, now $499
Seller: Amazon

Seller: Amazon Hey, I see you, and I know that you’re realizing that you’re going to do the same thing you did last summer, and maybe the summer before: stay in, and get a screen glow suntan. But homebodies deserve representation too, and maybe you’re one of those people who buys a power inverter for your Toyota 4Runner and plays Xbox on camping trips or tailgate parties. I don’t know; maybe I’m reaching. Either way, this is a screaming deal on a great TV, and at over $300 in price reduction, it’s too good of an offer to pass up.

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Ontario Knife Company Rat II for $24.28 at Amazon

Kansept Knives Mini Accipiter Knife for $63.50 at Blade HQ

Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill for $24.99 at Amazon

Lodge L3SMSK 6.5″ Cast Iron Smoker Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon

Go Power! Solar Extreme Complete Solar and Inverter System for $2,799.41 at Amazon

Ecotech Adult Quad Chair – Blue for $7.49 at Target

Decathlon Rockrider ST520, 21 Speed Mountain Bike for $328.00 at Walmart

Bell AirStrike CO2 Bicycle Tire Inflator for $9.59 at Amazon

Fitness / Health / Wellness

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Strength Rack Power Cage for $213.15 at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Treadmill for $298.21 at Amazon

Tools / Home Improvement

Dremel MM40-01 2.5 Amp Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit for $41.99 at eBay

LIGHTSPECS Vindicator Impact Resistant Lens LED Safety Glasses for $5.97 at Amazon

New Makita XOB01 18 Volt 5″ Cordless Battery Orbital Sander for $87.97 at eBay

Torin TR6100W Blackjack Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat Padded Mechanic Stool for $24.52 at Amazon

