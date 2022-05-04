Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

We love watches here at Task & Purpose from dive and aviation watches to those intended for heavy use in the field, but let’s be real: we can’t just recommend Garmins and G-Shocks all the time. Sometimes you have to put your most fashionable foot forward, and that’s why we’re coming to you today with two watch deals that are too good to pass up — one for your next excursion into the great outdoors and one for looking fresh at the next barbecue. Even better: they’re 50 percent off (or more) on Amazon, so buy now while you still can.

1 Seiko SZSB013 Automatic Sports Watch See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $275, was $550

Seller: Amazon Seiko is the brand when it comes to affordable watches, and it’s watches like the Seiko SZSB013 Automatic Sports Watch that capture their appeal. This watch, while not the most elegantly-named, is a timepiece that punches well above its weight in terms of capabilities. At just under 40mm, this is a watch that will fit most people easily and, when combined with the attractive but understated blue dial and stainless steel case and bracelet, it’ll look amazing on any wrist. When you couple this with the fact that it has Seiko’s workhorse 4r35 automatic movement, it’s a great first foray into the world of mechanical watches for new enthusiasts. Finally, this watch features 100m of water resistance, meaning that if you decide to do a backflip into the pool after your fifth White Claw, your watch will be fine (even though you might not be).

2 Citizen Eco Drive Garrison Field Watch See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $104.00, was $225

Seller: Amazon The Citizen Eco Drive Garrison Field Watch is one of my picks for the best solar field watches on the market, as it’s everything that a field watch should be but solar and at an amazing price. This watch is compact, is easy to read, and will stand up to hard use, meaning that you can comfortably wear it to work, in the outdoors, or even (with a leather strap perhaps) to your next casual outing. This watch is small enough to fit anyone but large enough to easily read, and theoretically will never run out of batteries. Plus, unlike many inexpensive watches, it’s backed by a great brand that’s the industry standard when it comes to solar watches. Finally, like the Seiko above, this watch is water resistant to 100m, which means that you shouldn’t worry if you fall overboard while kayaking or doing the aforementioned backflips.

