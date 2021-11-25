Spending Back Friday and Cyber Monday browsing Amazon for the best deals and discounts on outdoor and camping gear may seem sort of hypocritical. After all, there’s no activity less outdoorsy than sitting inside on a computer and opening your wallet ahead of the holiday season, and we highly recommend stepping outside, at least for a few minutes, to get a breath of fresh air and clear your head as you navigate through the deluge of sweet, sweet deals out there this weekend.

That said, there are a ton of great opportunities to set yourself up for success when it comes to your next major outdoor excursion. Amazon in particular is hosting a significant number of delightful discounts this Black Friday on everything from knives and flashlights to backpacks and tents fit for a trek through the backcountry. If you plan on spending more time in the arms of Mother Nature in 2022, then this is the perfect chance to gear up for the great wide open and save yourself a pretty penny in the process.

Below, we’ve gathered 69 (nice) of the best outdoor and camping deals on Amazon this Black Friday worth checking out. Snag some fresh gear while supplies last and you’ll almost certainly end up a happy camper.

Knives

Morakniv Companion (17% off)

Morakniv Craftline utility knife (15% off)

Kershaw Clash (15% off)

Gerber 06 FAST (12% off)

Gerber Remix (20% off)

Civivi Elementum (11% off)

Schrade Hatchet and Mini Machete combo pack (7% off)

Multitools

Leatherman Rev (31% off)

Gerber Suspension-NXT (34% off)

Gerber Truss (24% off)

Flashlights and lanterns

Coleman 4D XPS Personal-Size LED Lantern (34% off)

Coleman CPX 6 LED Work Lantern (38% off)

Eveready LED Camping Lantern (20% off)

Etekcity Camping Lantern (20% off)

Alpswolf Rechargeable Camping Flashlight (31% off)

Alpswolf Rechargeable LED Spotlight (24% off)

Energizer LED Headlamp (44% off)

Anker Bolder (27% off)

Backpacks

Osprey Farpoint 40 Men’s Travel Backpack (30% off)

Osprey Fairview 40 Women’s Travel Backpack (39% off)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag (10L)(36% off)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag (20L) (37% off)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag (30L) (36% off)

Unigear Hydration Pack (15% off)

Coolers

Coleman Backroads Soft Cooler (18% off)

GARDRIT Insulated Cooler Backpack (32% off)

TOURIT Backpack Cooler (12% off)

SEEHONOR Insulated Cooler Backpack (37% off)

Tents

Coleman 8 Person Montana Cabin Tent (41% off)

Coleman Elite Sundome 6 Person Tent (32% off)

Coleman 6 Person Dome Tent (51% off)

AGLORY 4 Person Dome Camping Tent (52% off)

OneTigris COSMITTO 2 Person Backpacking Tent (20% off)

Ciays 4 Person Camping Tent (26% off)

Wise Owl Rain Camping Tarp (14% off)

Sleeping bags and pads

Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag (30% off)

CANWAY Sleeping Bag (49% off)

ASOUT Wide Sleeping Bag (35% off)

HIKPEED Camping Sleeping Bag (32% off)

Gear Doctors Ultralight Sleeping Pad (10% off)

Camping hammocks

Wise Owl Camping Hammock (15% off)

AnorTrek Double Camping Hammock (41% off)

Covacure Camping Hammock (20% off)

Kootek Camping Hammock (Large) (33% off)

Kootek Camping Hammock (Small) (33% off)

Survival gear

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (57% off)

Purewell Water Purifier Pump (28% off)

Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter (6 Pack) (39% off)

Etekcity Water Filter Straw (24% off)

Philips Water GoZero UV Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle (20 oz) (44% off)

Veitorld Survival Kit (28% off)

TRSCIND Survival Kit (18% off)

Pathway North Survival Shovel, Camping Hatchet, and Multitool (45% off)

Mesqool Emergency Radio (24% off)

Watches

Garmin fenix 6 GPS Watch (36% off)

Garmin fenix 6 PRO GPS Watch (31% off)

Garmin Instinct Solar (38% off)

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch (33% off)

Fossil Men’s Machine Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch (51% off)

Casio Men’s G-SHOCK GWM5610-1 Digital Watch (35% off)

Miscellaneous

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill (17% off)

Coleman Camp Propane Grill/Stove+ (15% off)

Odoland Camping Cookware (32% off)

Coleman OneSource Rechargeable Camping System (15% off)

TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles (33% off)

TREKOLOGY Small Folding Camping Table (34% off)

Smith Contour Sunglasses (20% off)

Smith Outback Sunglasses (36% off)

Celestron Outland X 8×42 Binoculars (30% off)

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Consider checking out these selected deals on hunting, shooting, and grilling gear at Cabela’s or these tremendous discounts on EDC knives from Amazon, Walmart, BladeHQ, and beyond. Good luck, and happy shopping!

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.