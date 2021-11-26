The holiday season is officially upon us, and you know what that means: most of us will end up putting on weight from the rich food and drink we’ll end up consuming through the end of the year. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution to holiday gluttony, and that’s a significant investment in exercise headed into the new year.

Now, New Year’s resolutions around staying in shape are hard to keep, but it’ll be far easier to do so with the right exercise equipment at your back. Luckily for you, there are plenty of great deals on fitness gear available at retailers like Amazon and Walmart this Black Friday. Whether you’re planning for your next physical fitness test or just want to shed a few pounds headed into 2022, the right gear is out there waiting for you to put it to good use.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on fitness gear at Amazon and Walmart available this Black Friday. Take a gander, and good luck!

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Garmin fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch ($349.99, was $549.99)

Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch ($349.99, was $399.99)

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 ($229.99, was $279.99)

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker ($69, was $149.95)

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Smartwatch ($182.40, was $199.95)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, was $99.95)

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker ($49.99, was $79.99)

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker ($29.99, was $39.99)

Weightlifting

Fitness Alley Neoprene Dumbbell Set ($76.49, was $89.99)

BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells (20 lb pair) ($49.97, was $74.99)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($149.99, was $199.99)

VEVOR Adjustable Dumbbell Set ($139.99, was $466.99)

Decathlon 110lb Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Set ($149, was $249)

CAP Barbell Cast Iron Competition Kettlebell (18 lbs) ( ($32.76, was $46.07)

CAP Barbell 150 lb Dumbbell Set ($229.36, was $276.96)

CAP Barbell 25 lb Adjustable Dumbbell Set ($150, was $229.99)

CAP Barbell 20-150 lb Adjustable Weighted Vest ($34.22, was $47.58)

CAP Strength Standard Bench with 100 lb Weight Set ($240.02, was $300.03)

Marcy Multi-Position Workout Utility Bench ($69.99, was $74.76)

Circuit Fitness 5-Position Utility Weight Bench ($95.25, was $139.99)

Fitness Republic Solid Steel Dumbbell Rack Holder ($67.56, was $94.99)

Treadmills

NordicTrack Commercial Series + 30-Day iFit Membership ($1,599, was $1,999)

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill ($677, was $799)

Famistar W500C Electric Folding Treadmill ($399.99, was $999.99)

Exercise bikes

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle ($1,499, was $2,199)

NordicTrack Studio Bike ($607, was $799)

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bikes ($849.99, was $1,199.99)

Circuit Fitness Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike ($151.39, was $259.29)

Marcy Foldable Upright Exercise Bike ($103.99, was $129.99)

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike ($499, was $599.98)

SunFitter Exercise Bike ($122.08, was $179.99)

MaxKare Recumbent Exercise Bike ($187.99, was $399.99)

ProForm Carbon CX Exercise Bike ($399, was $599)

Rowing machines

Circuit Fitness Water Rowing Machine ($292.29, was $335.26)

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine ($85, was $109)

ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine ($497, was $999)

Home gyms

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym ($499.98 was $599)

RELIFE Power Tower Workout Dip Station ($144.49, was $249.99)

Weider Pro 6900 Home Gym System ($259, was $396)

Everlast Powercore Free Standing Punching Bag ($98, was $139)

Miscellaneous

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones ($78, was $179.99)

Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull Up Bar ($33.74, was $44.99)

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller Wheel ($29.99, was $39.99)

VEICK Resistance Bands Set ($20.37, was $23.97)

Yes4All Sandbags ($48.83, was $54.99)

Elite Core Sliders ($6.97, was $8.95)

Multifun Speed Skipping Rope ($12.70, was $14.95)

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

