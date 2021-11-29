Cyber Monday is officially upon us, and you know what that means: It’s time to navigate the deluge of sweet deals and discounts that have cropped up online since last week.

Now, we’ve already gathered up some of the best deals on camping and outdoor gear, but let’s be real: winter is a good time to stay at home, wrap yourself in a blanket, and get in some critical video game time. Sure, nothing beats time spent outdoors, but you’ve worked hard this holiday season and deserve a little rest and relaxation.

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the best military and military-themed video games available to you at Walmart. Good luck, and happy gaming!

Microsoft Xbox Series S ($299.00)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Xbox) ($39, was $49.94)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Playstation) ($39, was $59.94)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox) ($39, was $49.94)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Playstation) ($39, was $49.94)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox) ($39, was $59.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Playstation) ($39, was $59.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Xbox) ($39.88, was $59.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Playstation) ($39.88, was $59.99)

Halo 5 Guardians (Xbox) ($9.99, was $19.93)

Gears 5 (Xbox) ($9.99, was $59.99)

Gears Tactics (Xbox) ($35.20, was $59.99)

BONUS: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (Playstation) ($14, was $19.39)

BONUS: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (Xbox) ($14, was $19.39)

BONUS: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 ($20, was $49.99)

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.