Yes, reader, we're talking about the Ka-Bar ZA-Saw pizza cutter, which is an absolutely real thing.



Yes, reader, we’re talking about the Ka-Bar ZA-Saw pizza cutter, which is an absolutely real thing.

Now, as most God-fearing Americans know, the Ka-Bar fighting knife is a Marine Corps fixture steeped in legend for nearly the last century. Even the name “Ka-Bar” has its roots in folklore: According to the company, there’s an urban legend that in the 1900s, the company — then called Union Cutlery — received a letter from a fur trapper detailing a harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear that he killed with his trusty Union Cutlery hunting knife. The writing was so smudged, the only letters discernible in that passage were “K A Bar”; from this legend, the KA-BAR trademark was born.

We can only assume that the Ka-Bar pizza cutter will be just as legendary an addition to your home arsenal — and for just $20.97 (down 28 percent from a list price fo $29) on Amazon, you can own one for a relative steal. Just don’t forget to yell ‘OORAH!’ when you use it.

