Gerber is offering its 2022 summer sale through May 30, and that means you can get up to 40 percent off all the tactical knives, multitools, hatchets, and other essentials your little heart desires. Combat cutlery? Yes, please. We scrolled through page after page of sale items and can attest to this being a legitimate cause for excitement. We picked a few of our favorites to highlight on this list so you can jump straight to the best deals on the hottest items before they’re sold out.

Need a rugged survival knife for your go-bag or an upcoming field exercise? The Gerber LMF II Infantry is just what you need for 22 percent off. Do you prefer a flooding knife that harkens back to the days of OIF and OEF? The Gerber 06 FAST earned respect from a generation of American warfighters and it can be yours for 40 percent off. Those of you in need of a good multitool can save 30 percent on a Gerber Truss and 35 percent on an all-black Gerber Dime.

We’ve used all of these products ourselves. The LMF II took home the award for best overall in our survival knife gear guide. The 06 FAST got special attention last summer. The Truss was a good deal at $60 when we reviewed it; now, marked down and in matte black rather than silver, it’s a must-have. One of our writers carried a Dime for six years, so you know it’s up to the challenge of being your EDC multitool, as well.

Seller: Gerber The spec sheet for Gerber’s LMF II Infantry (LMF stands for lightweight, multi-function) reads like a wishlist for fixed-blade knives. It has a versatile combination edge, weatherproof handle, drop-leg sheath, and sharp pommel for breaking glass. It’s also made in the U.S. with quality materials like 420HC steel. This knife earned top honors in our hands-on survival knife roundup for being sturdy, versatile, and reasonably priced. Now that it’s available with the optional green handle for $87.75, we’re even more excited about it. In addition to the basic stats, Gerber included some really thoughtful features. The rubber handle insulates against electric shock, which is a useful safety feature for grunts and combat engineers who need to breach vehicles and buildings. The tang has an intentional break between the handle and pommel to reduce felt shock when using the striker. It’s a well-thought-out package that should be at or near the top of your list of knives to take into the field. Just about the only faults with this knife are the rubber handle’s relative fragility compared to hard polymer or wood (but the extra grip makes up for it), and the lack of MOLLE compatibility on the sheath. If you can get past those two things, you’ve got one hell of a knife on your hands for very little money.

Seller: Gerber The Gerber 06 FAST is the more affordable alternative to the top-of-the-line 06 Auto. We reviewed one a while back and found it to be a solid value that provides most of the Auto’s performance. There are definitely times when a folding knife is preferable to a fixed blade in the field, and this one was designed to thrive in that environment. The G-10 handle scales are rock-solid and provide a firm grip with protection from the exaggerated hilt. There’s a striker in the pommel for breaking glass and a safety switch to prevent accidental opening or closing. The assisted opening mechanism flicks the blade out with authority, although there are snappier mechanisms out there (the Kershaw Clash comes to mind). The tanto blade may not be everyone’s cup of Rip-It, but its incredible strength makes it ideal for thrusting rather than slicing. Honestly, this sale price makes the 06 FAST an easy buy, regardless of what you’re already carrying. It’s a great value, a versatile combination blade, and a knife you won’t be nervous to beat up in the field. If you’re new to sharpening, the straight edges of the tanto point are great for honing your skill with a whetstone, too. Flick this knife out in front of your older SNCOs and officers to get style points for carrying the unofficial knife of Iraq and Afghanistan, while you’re at it.

Seller: Gerber During hands-on testing, the Truss stood out as a solid value proposition that made getting a quality multitool affordable. It’s a reliable piece of gear that you can count on (and I have), even if it isn’t going to overthrow premium alternatives anytime soon. The Truss is just a little smaller than most full-size multitools, like my Leatherman Surge. That makes it a compelling option for an EDC item or an addition to your lightweight get-home bag. It opens butterfly-style, and includes usual suspects like pliers, a wire-cutter, two knives, flathead and Phillips head screwdrivers, can and bottle openers, an awl, and tiny scissors (as well as a few other tools). The pliers are spring-loaded, which makes one-handed operation much easier. The improved sheath is designed to solve the original’s problem of not being compatible with MOLLE. Just about the only gripe we have with the Truss is its susceptibility to corrosion during severe saltwater exposure. That test is designed to find breaking points, and it was also performed on a bare-steel version of the Truss. This blacked-out version should have more than enough protection for service in the field.

Seller: Gerber The Dime is Gerber’s best-selling multitool. This keychain-sized multitool weighs only 2.2 ounces, measures less than three inches long when closed, and packs 10 commonly used tools into a portable package. The whole point of multitools is making the capabilities of a toolbox more portable. The tiny Dime does that better than just about anything else. Sure, you won’t get as much leverage as you would with a larger multitool, but that’s only if you actually have one with you. One of our writers has carried his Dime every day for more than six years. He’s worn much of the black finish off the metal, and has found the Dime to outperform much more expensive multitools and knives on more than one occasion. The one word of caution we have is that none of the Dime’s tools lock into place. Maybe that’s a cost-saving decision or maybe there isn’t room. Either way, it’s not a deal-breaker but you should keep it in mind. For less than $20, we can’t think of a better way to enhance your EDC capabilities.

