Seiko. Rolex. Omega. Casio. Timex. These are household names when it comes to watches, known for producing some of the most iconic designs on the market. Seiko, Timex, and Casio especially are all regarded as heavyweights when it comes to relatively affordable watches, but that’s changing too, with Seiko in particular rapidly moving upmarket in recent years. However, there’s one affordable watch brand that has remained relatively stable, providing completely original designs for a price that nearly anyone can stomach.

Enter Orient. A subsidiary of the Seiko Epson corporation, Orient does its own thing in every way, with a noticeably different design language, completely original movements, and incredible value for what you end up purchasing. Orient produces field watches, dress watches, dive watches, and bizarre retro reissues just as well as some of the more popular brands, so far that company truly offers something for everyone.

1 Orient Kamasu The Everyman See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $189.99, was $341.99

Seller: Jomashop A dive-style watch in an unusual color with an in-house movement, a sapphire crystal, and completely original styling for less than $200? Say it ain’t so! The Kamasu is a winner for almost anyone thanks to popular sizing, timeless styling, and a new petrol blue colorway that stands out from the more popular black, blue, orange, or whatever color Rolex is trying to popularize today that other companies love to copy. The watch is 42mm in diameter, large and proud on your wrist without being too ridiculously huge, and there’s a healthy aftermarket of bracelets and bezels if you want to tinker and make it your own.

2 Orient M-Force Diver The Military Special See More Reviews Price: now $315, was $599.99

Seller: Jomashop This watch made our list of the best diver watches under $500 and for a good reason: this thing is big, bold, and styled like a G-Shock, but is also a mechanical ISO-certified diver’s watch that punches well above its weight. I personally own this watch, and I love the brutal, murdered-out styling while also appreciating the subtle color accents that elevate it above simply being a mechanical G-Shock tool watch. It’s got a sapphire crystal, a pliable rubber strap, and is officially certified as a diver’s watch — which means it can go wherever you go, no matter the mission.

3 Orient Star Classic The Dress All-Star See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $359.99, was $615.99

Seller: Jomashop The Orient Star is the company’s “Deluxe” brand, taking an affordable model and adding a touch of class and pizzaz to place them on par with Seiko’s “Presage” line or even some Swiss brands. Orient Star watches knock it out of the park every time, and this Orient Star Classic is no exception simply because a two-tone white dial dress watch is incredible, no matter who you are. This one also stands above the rest by featuring good lume, a power reserve indicator, and, in a first for the Orient Star Classic line, a sapphire crystal, making this something that will look good on anyone’s wrist.

4 Orient Avant-Garde The Big Baller See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $620, was $1,284

Seller: Jomashop Your favorite rappers, movie stars, and athletes probably wear at least one Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Richard Mille, or Hublot Big Bang. The problem with all of these watches is that they cost as much as your average American car at the very least, and most people just can’t afford that. But if you like the skeletonized dial, the brutal all-steel construction, and screwed-down bezel of these more expensive options, Orient has your back. This is a watch that says “look at me” in all the right ways, a thoroughly modern, urban, and surprisingly complex model worthy of your wrist. The dial is multilayered, the movement peeks through the surface, and yet it houses the same high-quality Orient Star movement that the previous watch on this list had, showing that the beauty isn’t just skin deep.

