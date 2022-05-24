Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Let’s be real: sales are a tricky business, especially when it comes to goods like watches. Sometimes, companies put the stuff that nobody wants on sale, to the point where consumers refuse to buy sale items because they believe it means something is tacky or going out of style. You look at stuff on sale and you say, “no shit that’s on sale — who would buy that?”

Luckily, this isn’t always the case, and today’s deals on Seiko watches from Amazon show that you don’t have to settle for gaudy shopping mall watches if you’re browsing on a budget.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Seiko 5 SNKL23 The Dirt-Cheap Everyday Watch See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $109, was $185

Seller: Amazon If you have less than $120 to spend but you want a watch that looks as good in a suit as it looks in flip-flops, then Seiko has you back. The Seiko 5 watches are notoriously affordable, featuring mechanical movements, stainless steel cases, and great looks at a price that can’t be beat. This watch is nothing fancy, but is a great entry into the world of automatic watches, featuring an interesting dual-texture dial, attractive hands, and a steel bracelet. This watch also features a day-date complication that can be set to either English or Spanish and, despite the low cost, the company even went through the trouble of color-matching the dial, further adding to this timepiece’s good looks.

2 Seiko Presage Cocktail Time The Most Beautiful Watch Under $500 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $318.75, was $424

Seller: Amazon Ever since I’ve first started learning to love watches, I’ve wanted a Seiko Cocktail Time. Hell, I still want a Cocktail Time. This watch features a gorgeous high-domed mineral crystal, a decorated movement, and a starburst dial finish that elevates this watch to something truly special. This is a watch that will be a conversation starter, no matter who you are, and it avoids the issues that many budget watches have by featuring a leather strap rather than a cheap bracelet. This is hands down the most gorgeous watch you can purchase for under $500 — and now that it’s on sale, I just might get one for myself.

3 Seiko SNE549 PADI Diver The Consummate Professional See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $291.70, was $395

Seller: Amazon Maybe you think the other options on this list are too flimsy and can’t keep up with your active lifestyle. Maybe you really hate having to remove your watch before going swimming. Maybe you just like how red and blue look together. In any case, the Seiko PADI diver satisfies all of those characteristics. This is a great-looking tool watch with a solar movement, meaning that it’ll keep going and keep good time for theoretically an unlimited amount of time. The Professional Association of Diving Instructors, or PADI, absolutely loves the red and blue color scheme, and that’s reflected throughout the design of this watch with red accents on the dial, hands, and crown of the watch, brilliantly setting this apart from other dive watches.

4 Seiko SNKM97 The Weirdo See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $187.95, was $250

Seller: Amazon Feel like the other options on this list are too…circular? This Seiko “Recraft” watch hearkens back to the design language of the 1970s with its rounded square design, hand and index design, and green dial. The only way this could be more 1970s is if it came with an integrated bracelet, some quaaludes, and a car with a V12 engine that made 85 Horsepower. Despite this, there’s a place for weird watches that make a statement, and this is one timepiece that achieves that without veering into the ridiculousness of watches like the Seiko Coutura line. Besides, with a price tag of less than $200, why not get one? If anything this watch is sure to make observers go, “what the hell is that?!”

5 Seiko SRPG59 Prospex Tuna Antarctica The Stunner See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: now $412.50, was $550

Seller: Amazon Let’s say you want a tool watch, but you want a mesmerizing dial like the Cocktail Time. Maybe you want a dive watch that goes well with your pastel colored wardrobe. Maybe you just really like penguins. Seiko loves limited-edition watches, and this is a prime example of the company’s offerings, featuring a textured ice-like dial that’s embossed with penguin footprints and a matching strap without sacrificing the professional diver performance of its less-decorated siblings. This is a fantastic option for people who want the perfect combination of fun and functionality in one delightful package.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.