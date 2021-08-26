Multiple U.S. troops were killed during Thursday’s attacks near Kabul international airport’s Abbey Gate, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who did not provide an exact number of fatalities.

“We can confirm that a number of service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” Kirby said in a statement on Thursday. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that four Marines were killed and three other U.S. troops were wounded in Thursday’s attacks, which took place at Hamid Karzai International Airport and the adjacent Baron hotel.

Security alert from US Embassy Kabul pic.twitter.com/asgLkugLj0 — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) August 26, 2021

The U.S. embassy in Kabul issued a security alert on Thursday warning, “There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire.”

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin tweeted that a complex suicide bomber attack and firefight were unfolding outside of the airport, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Pictures of the incident posted on Twitter showed wounded Afghans being carried away from the scene in wheelbarrows.

More photos are coming from #Kabul airport. Chaos everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZxUokOP9Fc — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

Thursday’s blast came as U.S. troops had been on alert for a possible attack from the Islamic State terrorist group.

As Task & Purpose previously reported, as of Wednesday roughly 88,000 people including more than 4,400 Americans have been rescued so far, yet the looming Aug. 31 withdrawal date for U.S. troops means that tens of thousands of Afghans attempting to flee Taliban rule might be left behind as evacuations end, including those who face the threat of reprisal by the Taliban for working with the U.S.-led Coalition during the war.

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban more than a week ago, members of the militant group have established armed checkpoints outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the nation’s capital. The presence of Taliban fighters outside the airport has forced droves of refugees, hoping to flee their Taliban rule, to pass a gauntlet of armed militants as they make their way to one of the airport’s many gates.

Even if they do get through, there’s no guarantee that the gate they arrive at will be open or willing to admit them. Additionally, the situation on the ground in Kabul has placed American troops in close proximity with members of the very group they’ve spent the last twenty years fighting across Afghanistan’s many provinces.

Video published online earlier this week showed Taliban fighters within arms reach of U.S. Marines manning a checkpoint, and raised some concerns among veterans of that war about the possible danger such a fluid — and potentially volatile — situation posed.

“It’s terrifying. It’s a nightmare scenario,” Zachary Bell, a former Marine infantryman who deployed twice to Afghanistan with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, first to the Garmsir District and then during the Battle of Marjah in 2010, previously told Task & Purpose.

“But to be in a scenario where you can’t engage and can’t help people who are defenseless, feet away from you,” added Bell “It just feels dangerous on so many levels.”

It is unclear how exactly Thursday’s attacks will affect the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans who are trying to get flights out of the country. President Joe Biden recently announced that the evacuation will end on Aug. 31, although he’s ordered the Pentagon and State Departments to come up with plans in case it needs to last longer than that.

Task & Purpose has received numerous messages from both Afghans and Americans about people being unable to get past Taliban checkpoints or pass through the gates to Hamid Karzai International Airport.

U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) made a surprise visit to the airport on Tuesday, after which they announced that the evacuation could not be completed by Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline.

“After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11,” both lawmakers, who served in the military, said in a joint statement. “Sadly and frustratingly, getting our people out depends on maintaining the current, bizarre relationship with the Taliban.”

Hours before Thursday’s attacks, Kirby tweeted that the entire evacuation was not coming to an end in 36 hours even as advocates for Afghans at risk were hearing that the last evacuation flights were about to take off.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that the lifeline for Afghans and American citizens who are frantic to escape the Taliban will be available for too much longer.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

James Clark contributed reporting to this story.

