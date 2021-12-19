There’s nothing like snuggling up under the stars with your friends or family in a four-person tent. Both literally and metaphorically, camping in one of these tents is bound to bring you together, whether you are sleeping next to a nearby lake, deep in the mountains, or at a music festival.

When it comes to four-person tents, there are seemingly endless options to choose from, and you’ll want to know what you are looking for before diving inches Some tents we review are dome-like and better for windy conditions, while others feature vertical cabin walls, ideal for standing up and moving around. Some options feature ample storage space and “vestibules” (the camping equivalent of a mudroom), while others prioritize cutting weight at all costs.

Here at Task & Purpose, we’ve got you covered, whether you are looking for a luxurious car camping experience or an ultralight tent ready to strap on your pack. Read on to learn our top picks for four-person tents.

1 REI Co-op Base Camp 4 Tent Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This REI Co-op classic is highly rated for a reason. This dome-like tent can be used in summer and winter alike, with a full rain cover and strong aluminum poles ready to protect campers from the elements. With a spacious vestibule and ample pockets, campers can easily keep their gear dry. This tent also boasts about 60 square feet of floor space and a peak height of five feet, allowing campers to stretch out and get comfortable. This tent is also easy to set up, with color-coded features. Weighing in at 16 pounds 14 ounces, this tent is more suitable for car camping than backpacking. Unlike most of REI Co-op’s other tent options, this one doesn’t feature open mesh, meaning you will have to do your stargazing from your camping hammock strung outside. On the bright side, the lack of mesh allows for greater privacy and protection from wind and other weather conditions. REI Co-op also has the option to size up to the Base Camp 6 Tent, which — at 84 square feet — allows more space to spread out. Product Specs Weight: 16 pounds 14 ounces

Peak height: 5 feet

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 7 feet 2 inches PROS Two doors and huge vestibule for storing gear Highly weather-resistant Easy setup Roomy with 60 sq ft of floor space CONS Heavy, not ideal for backpackers No mesh for stargazing

2 Kelty Wireless 4 Tent Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Get the best bang for your buck with this Kelty four-person tent. This reliable dome-shaped option is held up by two main poles with quick-twist connectors, making the setup quick and painless. The tent includes two doors and a rain fly which creates vestibules on either side to store belongings. Coverage-wise, this tent features the best of both worlds: Half of the ceiling is covered with see-through mesh for stargazing and the other half has dark fabric for privacy. Made with durable material, this tent provides protection across the seasons. With the cheaper price comes some sacrifices. Some reviewers report the fiberglass poles as less durable than what comes with pricier tent options. The tent also doesn’t have much ventilation with the rainfly on, so it can get a bit toasty inside. This option technically can fit four sleepers, but if you are car camping and looking to spread out a bit, try to keep the headcount to three or upgrade to the Kelty Wireless 6 Tent, which has a larger floor plan. Product Specs Weight: 11 pounds 14 ounces

Peak height: 4 feet 11 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 2 inches x 7 feet 3 inches PROS Inexpensuve Easy setup Mesh for stargazing and dark fabric for coverage Three-season camping CONS Poor ventilation Less durable fiberglass poles

3 Marmot Limestone 4-Person Tent Editor’s Pick See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE For those looking to step up their camping game, Marmot’s four-person Limestone tent is a great choice. This option is durable and high-quality, built to withstand against the elements. At just over five feet, the Limestone will hold firm against wind, and a full-coverage rain fly keeps campers warm and dry. A full mesh roof also makes this tent great for warm weather, with superior ventilation. Two large doors also make the tent feel spacious, despite its relatively low height, and pockets throughout the tent provide ample storage space. Although the poles do have to go through sleeves, the setup for this tent is quick and easy. The Limestone is better for campers looking to cut a little weight and prioritize durability than those looking to take a leisurely family trip. This tent isn’t as spacious as some other options reviewed here, but if you are looking to take the next step in your camping career, this tent is a great option. For a higher price, consider upgrading to Marmot’s Limestone 6-Person Tent for extra comfort. Product Specs Weight: 11 pounds 11 ounces

Peak height: 5 ft 1 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 7 feet 2 inches PROS Durable and high-quality, great for more seasoned campers Easy setup Lighter than most other options Superior protection in rain and wind CONS On the shorter side Not as spacious as some other options Lightweight, less durable stakes

4 REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent Best Four-Person Tent for Car Camping See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Another favorite from REI Co-op, this highly rated tent is spacious enough to meet all your car camping needs. At over six feet, this rectangle-like tent allows for standing and can comfortably fit a family of four. Two large doors allow campers to easily enter and exit the tent, and a large vestibule and pockets provide ample storage space. The tent is made almost entirely of mesh, giving it great ventilation, and a full-coverage rain cover allows for cold-weather camping. Since this tent boasts extra space, it is quite heavy, weighing in at more than 18 pounds. You won’t want to backpack or walk long distances with this one, but it’s perfect to set up next to your car. While REI Co-op claims this is a three-season tent, reviewers say rain can leak through the air vents in the rainfly, so stick to warmer weather. For additional storage space, look towards the REI Co-op Kingdom Mud Room, which adds a covered entry point to the tent, perfect for storing big gear or using as a sunroom on nice days. Product Specs Weight: 18 pounds 8 ounces

Peak height: 6 feet 3 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 8 feet 4 inches PROS Very spacious with 70 sq ft of floor area and a peak height of over 6 ft Two large doors Storage bag with pockets for poles and stakes Good ventilation CONS Heavy, good for car camping Pricier than some other options

5 The North Face Sequoia 4 Tent Best Four-Person Family Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This quality North Face tent is a great option for your summer family camping trip at the nearby lake. At over six feet, its interior is tall and spacious, and, with a tall front door, it’s easy to move in and out of without hunching. Additionally, the tent features nine pockets, so each camper can have their own storage space. The vestibule is also large enough to fit all your gear, and the tent is easy to set up, even when you’re alone. A full mesh ceiling allows for great views and ventilation, and reviewers reported the rain fly holding up well against downpours and wind. On the downside, some online reviews claimed the tent poles are cheap and could bend in strong winds. Others mentioned that the footprint — which, unlike most other tents, is included — moves around under the tent. The tent is also relatively heavy, so stick to casual car camping. But, overall, this tent is durable and will last you many seasons. Product Specs Weight: 13 pounds

Peak height: 6 feet 3 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet x 7 feet 6 inches PROS Tall and spacious Comes with footprint Large vestibule Great value Good ventilation CONS Footprint may not stay in place Cheap stakes

6 Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4 Best Four-Person Backpacking Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE There are many reasons this Big Agnes tent is a leader in the backpacking world. Packing down to be just over five pounds, the Copper Spur tent is easy to throw on your pack or divide up its parts between multiple people. It’s also more comfortable than most backpacking tents, easily fitting four people and their belongings between two vestibules and various pockets. The setup is easy with color-coding, and the poles are light and strong — built to withstand extreme conditions. This tent holds strong against high winds, rain, and even snow. You can even use this one in warm weather, with a mesh exterior built to prevent condensation. We should note that at its current price, you are paying more for less weight with this tent option. The Copper Spur may also not be the best option for those looking to sprawl out while car camping. With a peak height of just over four feet, this tent is much shorter than the more luxurious four-person tent options. Some reviewers have also deemed the vestibules small, though it is impressive for a backpacking tent to even have this storage feature. Product Specs Weight: 5 pounds 11 ounces

Peak height: 4 feet 2 inches

Floor dimensions: 7 feet 2 inches x 8 feet PROS Lightweight, great for backpacking with the whole family More spacious than most lightweight tents Great protection in wind and rain Easy setup Durable and high-quality materials CONS Pricier than many other tent options Small vestibules

7 Coleman Sundome Tent Best Four-Person Tent Under $100 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This budget Coleman tent is great for beginners looking to dive into camping for a low cost. It’s a good choice for family camping trips, and it could even be a good addition for the more seasoned camper looking to buy a casual car camping tent without breaking the bank. Costing under $100, this simple dome-like tent has a great value. It’s easy to set up, with a single door, and ventilation is not a problem, with mesh windows and floor vents that prevent condensation. This Coleman tent is also relatively lightweight, compared to other cheap four-person tent options. With this cheap tent, you do get what you pay for. The Sundome is not meant to last forever, built with cheaper, less durable materials than pricier tent options. The rainfly is also small and the materials are not built to hold up in extreme weather conditions, so stick to summer camping with this one. This tent also doesn’t include any vestibules for gear storage, so you’ll have to take up more space inside for gear storage — or leave your belongings in the car. Product Specs Weight: 9.8 pounds

Peak height: 4 feet 11 inches

Floor dimensions: 9 feet x 7 feet PROS Cheap, great for beginners Easy setup Relatively lightweight CONS Poor waterproofing No vestibule for gear storage Materials not built to last

8 Mountain Hardwear Trango 4 Tent Best Four-Person Survival Tents See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE One of the pricier tents on the market, this Mountain Hardwear tent is built to keep you warm and dry during all four seasons. It’s advertised as a mountaineering tent, able to shelter up to four climbers in snowy, alpine conditions, and reviewers reported using it at base camps before summiting high peaks. It features high-quality materials, such as nylon taffeta rated 10,000 mm waterproof, and it includes a large vestibule to keep all your gear dry. The setup is also easy, since it’s not as large as some other four-person tent options. The main downside of this tent is the price, nearing close to $1,000. Additionally, since being a four-season tent requires sturdy materials, the tent is quite heavy. The tent also sacrifices some space, and while you can fit four sleepers, it will be quite cozy. Reviewers also reported problems with ventilation, since the rain fly comes almost all the way to the ground on all sides, but that’s the price you pay to have four-season protection. Product Specs Weight: 12 pounds 12.4 ounces

Peak height: 4 feet 2 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet x 7 feet 10 inches PROS Four-season tent, great in extreme conditions and for mountaineering Very durable and high-quality materials Quick and easy setup CONS Very pricey Heavy for backpacking Not great ventilation

9 NEMO Wagontop 4 Tent Best Four-Person Tent for Weather Resistance See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This NEMO tent feels like a fortress. With a peak height of nearly seven feet, everyone except NBA players will be able to effortlessly stand in this tent. The tent area is also quite spacious, with 70 square feet of floor area. Despite this large size, setup is simple, requiring just two large poles. This tent also uses durable materials, built to withstand extreme conditions, A huge vestibule will keep all your gear dry, and huge windows provide views galore. You’ll notice that this tent is a bit pricey, but it is an upgrade in quality from many similarly priced options. It also weighs over 20 pounds, so limit its use to car camping. It also doesn’t feature a mesh top for stargazing, though the large windows do provide great nighttime views. If you’re looking to make this massive tent even more luxurious, try pairing it with the NEMO Victory Blanket, which provides a soft carpet inside your NEMO tent. Product Specs Weight: 20 pounds 1 ounces

Peak height: 6 feet 8 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 8 feet 4 inches PROS Very spacious, good for tall people Easy setup Very waterproof Two large windows, providing superior airflow CONS Extremely heavy compared to other tent options A bit pricey Only one door

10 Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4-Person Tent Best Four-Person Tent for Warm Weather See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Another great baseline tent, this box-like Eureka option is great for families looking to car camp in warm weather, all for a reasonable price. The tent itself is extremely tall, standing at seven feet, and the interior comfortably fits air mattresses for your luxury camping needs. The Copper Canyon also features a zippered powerpoint hole so you can easily run an extension cord inside to keep all gadgets charged. Setup is effortless, and the tent’s materials are durable. A mesh ceiling allows campers to sleep under the stars in warm weather, and walls made of darker fabric, along with mesh windows, allow for a good balance of privacy and connection to the outdoors. If you are looking to camp in more extreme weather conditions, we recommend looking elsewhere. This tent is not great at fending off the elements, since its boxy shape can be knocked down by high winds if not properly weighted down. Additionally, this tent doesn’t include a vestibule for storage, so plan to leave your belongings in the car. Product Specs Weight: 20 pounds 4 ounces

Peak height: 7 feet

Floor dimensions: 8 feet x 8 feet PROS Spacious and great for tall people Ideal for family car camping in the summer Affordable Zippered point for extension cables CONS Heavy Not good for high winds, rain

11 REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent Best Four-Person Tent for Usable Space See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The final option we will mention from REI Co-op feels more like a cabin than a tent, with near vertical walls allowing campers to stand and stretch out inside. This tent also has a great value, including many usable features for an affordable price. It includes two tall doors, ample pockets, and a vestibule ideal for storage. The rain fly will also keep campers dry in inclement weather, though this is more of a summer tent. With high vertical walls, this tent doesn’t stand up very well against heavy winds. It also features a pole hub system, where all poles are connected in the top at the middle of the tent. While this allows the tent to stand up tall, rather than taking on a dome shape, the hub system makes setup a bit more complicated compared to other tents and allows for more points of failure. Regardless, this tent still has a great value for car campers looking for lots of space. Product Specs Weight: 14 pounds 2 ounces

Peak height: 6 feet 3 inches

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 7 feet 2 inches PROS Well-priced with many features Good for hot and rainy days Spacious, with peak height of 6 feet 3 inches Good quality CONS Not good against heavy winds, because of height Hub pole system, setup not very intuitive

Why you should trust us

Whether I’m on a casual car camping one-nighter or a week-long backpacking trip, pitching my tent is one of my favorite parts of the camping experience. In the summer months, you can find me camped out in a tent more often than sleeping in my own bed. While I often stick to my two-person backpacking tent, I’ve spent my fair share of nights camped in a four-person tent, whether that be while camping in my backyard when I was younger or while sleeping out at a music festival with friends. I pride myself on being able to find the highest quality gear out there, for the most affordable price, so when it comes to choosing the best four-person tent, you can trust that I will lead you to the right place.

Types of 4-person tents

Dome-shaped

These types of tents are what most people think of when they think of tents: a shelter with an arch-like structure held up by criss-crossing poles. These options cave in on the sides, often making the tent feel less spacious, but they hold up against heavy winds far better than their cabin-like counterparts.

These tents vary heavily when it comes to features, though most of the dome-shaped tents listed above feature vestibules to keep gear dry. REI Co-op’s classic Base Camp 4 is just one example of this structure. Others include the Kelty Wireless 4 Tent and the Marmot Limestone 4P Tent.

Cabin tents

Cabin tents — known for their nearly vertical walls — often offer more room for you and your gear than traditional dome-shaped tents. Some of these options take on an almost rectangular shape, and some still slant out on the sides, while still maintaining their upright shape. These tents also often feature vestibules for gear storage, or they have options to extend the rainfly as an awning using trekking poles. These tents can extend to be over six feet — perfect for your lengthy friends.

This category includes tents such as the REI Co-op Grand Hut 4, as well as the Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4 and the NEMO Wagontop 4 Tent.

Ultralight

While it’s not very common to bring a four-person tent backpacking due to weight considerations, there are plenty of tents on the market that pack down small and can fit as many as four people. The leader in this category is the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4, which can pack down to weigh as little as five pounds on the trail.

These tents are built to withstand extreme conditions, while using as little material as possible. Ultralight options are often not as comfortable and spacious as other options, so if you are seeking a tent for more luxurious car camping, look towards the larger dome-like and cabin tents.

Features to consider in 4-person tents

Vestibules and other storage

Vestibules are made up of the area between your tent and the rain fly, serving as the mudroom of your tent. These are a great place to store your belongings and keep your shoes, in order to optimize space inside the tent and keep your tent dry and clean. Most four-person tents come with this feature, though some smaller tents have enough area to include this.

Tents also vary in the amount of storage space they have, though most tents have some sort of pockets inside. For camping with big groups, more pockets can allow people to move in a bit and keep their belongings organized.

Weather protection

Most tents come with a rain fly. These don’t just protect against rain; they keep campers warm throughout the night with additional wind protection. Personally, I always sleep with a rain fly on my tent in case of rain, but on the rare occasion where the weather stays toasty throughout the night, I’ll leave the fly off and fall asleep looking at the stars through the mesh top of my tent.

If you are looking to camp in rainy, windy, or snowy conditions, it’s important to get a tent ready to protect you from the elements. Some rain flys designed for warmer weather camping will let water seep in the sides. Look towards the Mountain Hardwear Trango 4 Tent or the NEMO Wagontop 4 Tent to meet all your cold-weather needs.

Another tent-camping essential is the footprint — a tarp-like fabric that covers the base of the tent to protect it from wear, dirt, and wetness. While these are essential, they often don’t come with tents, and you’ll need to buy one separately (unless you get The North Face Sequoia 4, which includes one). They can be anywhere from $20 to $80.

Many companies, like REI Co-op, design footprints specifically for each tent, but in all honesty, it doesn’t matter what kind of footprint you get as long as it’s as big as the area of the tent. An employee at REI Co-op once told me to just get an emergency blanket to put under the base of my tent, and — for the much lower price point of $7 — I never went back.

Benefits of 4-person tents

Comfort

Unlike smaller tent options, four-person tents give people the option to spread out and make their tent feel like home. Many of the tents reviewed above will allow most people to stand tall, getting rid of the need to crawl in and out of the tent.

While all of the tents reviewed above can technically sleep four people, this often means four sleeping pads are laid out side by side, leaving little other room for maneuvering. For greater comfort, try fewer people in the tent or add an air mattress or two to the equation.

If you are looking to sleep four people in a tent but have more room to spread, look towards six-person tents. Most of the tents reviewed above have a version that can fit up to six people, and give you that additional wiggle room.

Weather protection

Tents offer a great degree of protection from the elements, compared to hammock camping or cowboy camping (sleeping on the ground with little protection). I often find it miraculous how much warmer my tent is compared to outside, and I’ve found that a good rain fly can go a long way.

If you know you will be camping in the cold, with possible rainy or snowy conditions, look towards more weather-resistant options, like the Mountain Hardwear Trango 4 Tent, Though these options can be pricier, you will be grateful to be warm and dry in the end.

Connection with nature

Lastly, compared to sleeping in a cabin or other walled-in shelter, tent camping allows you to feel more immersed in nature. Most tents have some degree of mesh, allowing you to be warm and dry within your tent, while gazing at the trees towering over you and the nearby alpine lake.

Pricing considerations for 4-person tents

Budget

Budget four-person tents typically have few frills, ranging from $80 to $200. We recommend these for the newer campers looking to spend a weekend once in a while car camping in warm weather. These can also be good for more seasoned campers looking to have another option for car camping besides their backpacking tent.

For budget options, we suggest the Coleman Sundome Tent or the Kelty Wireless 4 Tent.

Mid-range

These tent options typically range from $200 to $500. They typically include better weather protection than their budget counterparts, and they have more durable and higher-quality materials. These can range widely in style, shape, and size, so it’s up to you to find a tent that will fit your specific needs.

In this category, we recommend any of the REI Co-op four-person tents, along with the Marmot Limestone 4P Tent, the North Face Sequoia 4 , the NEMO Wagontop 4 Tent, and the Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4.

Premium

These premium tents are higher-quality, fit to withstand extreme weather conditions. They typically have additional features making them pricier, such as ultralight or survival tents. If you are looking to backpack with four people in one tent or camp in winter conditions, it’s worth splurging on one of the options.

We recommend the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4 for ultralight backpacking, as well as the Mountain Hardwear Trango 4 Tent for cold weather conditions.

How we chose our top picks

When choosing our favorite four-person tents, we first considered which product excels in each category, looking at features such as spaciousness, comfort level, and accessories. We identified products that fit the needs of families looking to car camp in warm weather, along with families hoping to hit the trails, minimize weight, and gain protection from the elements. I have used tents from REI Co-op and can attest to their quality, but when it came to other brands, I looked towards product reviews and other experts to identify my other top picks. I made sure to look at several sources for each product, including GearLab, New York Times’ Wirecutter, Wilderness Times, Adventure, and more.

FAQs on 4-person tents

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: What brand of 4-person tent is best?

A: REI Co-op has the most highly rated options, though many other brands have four-person tents that set themselves apart.

Q: How do you pick the right size tent?

A: Consider what kind of camping you’ll be doing — whether this be an annual family camping trip, frequent car camping one-nighters, or weeklong backpacking excursions. Do you need a tent to fit a family of four, or would a two-person tent for just you and your partner suffice?

Q: Is a four-person tent big enough?

A: Four-person tents are technically big enough to fit four people (and sometimes a dog), but that doesn’t mean they are always the most comfortable. If you are looking to spread out even more, consider upgrading to a six-person tent.

Our gear section

Hanna Merzbach is a journalist living in Bend, Oregon. She writes everything from breaking news and magazine features to outdoor gear reviews. Her writing on housing and homelessness and the uneven impacts of climate change has appeared in The Atlantic, High Country News, and Mother Jones. She has also done reporting stints with Lookout Santa Cruz and Portland’s NBC affiliate, KGW. In her free time, you can find her scaling rock walls or backpacking in the mountains.



Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.