In recent years, seasoned backpackers and car campers alike have all but abandoned their tents to sleep under the stars in camping hammocks. Cocooned in soft fabric and immersed in the sweet embrace of nature, sleeping in hammocks is a great alternative to tents; even better, they’re often more affordable and lighter. For many campers, once you switch to sleeping in a hammock, you never go back.

When it comes to picking out the best camping hammocks, it can be hard to figure out where to start, with seemingly endless options on the market. To that end, we selected 11 of the best camping hammocks out there for you to pursue in your search for your next outdoor sleeping option. Whether you are looking to cut weight in your backpacking pack, protect yourself from the elements, or enjoy a luxurious night of car camping, read on for our top picks.

1 ENO DoubleNest Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Eagles Nest Outfitters’ double hammock is popular for a reason — and it’s my personal favorite. It’s a great option to set up in a park or strap onto your backpacking pack. This hammock can be set up in seconds and has extra room, so you can relax with a friend or enjoy the extra space when lounging by yourself. Double hammocks like this allow for comfortable side-sleeping, and while they can fit two adults, we recommend sleeping in one alone. This hammock has seemingly endless color options and comes with a built-in stuff sack to store belongings while hanging. The downside of this parachute-like hammock is that it doesn’t come with a suspension system, so straps must be bought separately. All in all, in my personal experience as an ENO DoubleNest owner, this hammock has held up well for years of hanging under the stars. Product Specs Weight: 1 lb. 3 oz. (without suspension system)

Materials: 70-denier nylon taffeta

Maximum capacity: 400 lbs PROS Easy setup One of the cheapest options Endless color choices Includes a built-in stuff sack Lightweight CONS Does not include straps No features, like bug net or cover

2 Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This Hennessy hammock boasts a great value for all-around camping. It’s a full package, including a rain fly, a bug net, a suspension system, and a storage pocket. With this tent-like structure, this is a good option for cold-weather camping. The asymmetric design and structured ridgeline allows hammockers to lay flat diagonally or sleep on their sides, without being squished into a cocoon like in some other models. The downside of this hammock is that its weight capacity is relatively low, and setup can be tricky as it involves tying multiple knots. It’s best to try setting it up at home before heading into the woods. This all-inclusive option may be better for car camping, as it’s a bit heavy for backpacking, though it’s much cheaper than many of the other full-shelter options. Product Specs Weight: 2 lbs. 13 oz.

Materials: 70-denier high density nylon taffeta (hammock); 30-denier polyester; No-See-Um netting (bug net); 70-denier polyurethane coated polyester ripstop (rain fly)

Maximum capacity: 250 lbs PROS Includes straps, bug net, and rain fly Asymmetric design allows for flat and side-sleeping Good for cold-weather camping CONS Complicated setup compared to other options Non-removable bug net Heavy for backpacking

3 Warbonnet Original Blackbird Editor’s Pick See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This hammock from Warbonnet is one of the most comfortable suspended shelters out there. With an asymmetric design and a dedicated foot box, sleepers can spread out flat or on their sides and move around throughout the night. This option is great for four-season camping, as it includes an integrated bug net. It is also customizable, allowing users to choose between a single- and double-layer hammock, the latter of which is great for placing a sleeping pad between the layers for extra insulation. The weight of this hammock varies based on how you customize it. With suspension systems sold separately, it’s definitely not a bargain deal, though Warbonnet does give several options for add-on suspension systems. These systems vary in ease of use, so it’s best to practice setting the hammock up near home at first. This hammock is great for users up to six feet tall, but for taller users, Warbonnet offers the Blackbird XLC. Product Specs Weight: Between 1 lb and 2 lb. 2 oz. (without suspension system)

Materials: 40-denier nylon (single layer); 40-denier nylon outer, 20-denier nylon innor (lightweight double); 70-denier nylon x2 (heavyweight double); No-See-Um netting (bug net)

Maximum capacity: 350 lbs PROS Integrated bug net Superior comfort Easy setup Customizable CONS Suspension system sold separately Can’t remove bug net

4 ENO SingleNest Best Rated Camping Hammock See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Another fan favorite is Eagles Nest Outfitters’ SingleNest option. This is one of the lightest options on the market for the most affordable price. At just one pound, this hammock packs up to be the size of a softball, making it great for lounging, backpacking, and traveling alike. Unlike its DoubleNest counterpart, this hammock is only suitable for one-person and can be less comfortable to sleep in, with little space for maneuvering. This hammock doesn’t include any protection, such as a rain tarp or bug net, so it’s not recommended for cold weather camping. Users must also separately buy suspension systems, like the ENO Atlas Hammock Suspension System ($29.95). With this system, the setup takes mere seconds, making this a great option for people new to the hammocking life. Product Specs Weight: 1 lb. (without suspension system)

Materials: 70-denier nylon taffeta

Maximum capacity: 400 lbs PROS Affordable Lightweight and small Easy setup Great for new hammockers CONS Not as comfortable as other larger options Suspension system not included

5 Kammok Roo Single Ultralight Hammock Best Ultralight Backpacking Hammock See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A leader in the ultralight backpacking world, this Kammok hammock stuffs up to pocket-size and weighs less than an apple. Its innovative toggle suspension system gets rid of the need for heavy carabiners, making it a top choice for backpacking or camping trips where you must paddle to your destination. Although the fabric feels paper thin and is not the best option for cold weather, the material is durable and holds up over time. Setup and takedown is also quick and breezy. Like many other budget options, this hammock does not include straps. For an additional $39, you can purchase Kammok’s Python 10 Ultralight straps to complete your ultralight setup, adding only another 3 ounces. Because of this hammock’s light weight, it includes few features, so pack a tarp in case of rain. Product Specs Weight: 5.9 oz. (without suspension system)

Materials: 20-denier ripstop nylon

Maximum capacity: 300 lbs PROS Ultralight fabric and suspension Lifetime warranty Easy setup CONS Straps not included Few features

6 Lawson Blue Ridge Camping Hammock Best Hammock for Side-Sleepers See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This hammock from Lawson is a top pick for side-sleepers or people who like to spread out flat when laying in a hammock. Unlike most hammocks, which take on a banana shape with parachute fabric, this hammock has a spreader bar and arch pole system that keeps the hammock flat throughout the night. It also comes with a nearly invisible mesh bug net for pesky conditions and an attachable rainfly for unpredictable weather. This option also doubles as a bivy and can be staked to the ground, providing comfort to backpackers who fear not being able to find trees fit for hammocking. That said, weighing in above four pounds, this hammock is one of the heaviest options out there, so many campers limit its use to the frontcountry. Product Specs Weight: 4 lbs. 15 oz.

Materials: Ripstop nylon (hammock); No-see-um net (bug net); waterproof ripstop nylon polyethylene-coated canopy (rain fly)

Maximum capacity: 275 lbs PROS Comfortable for side-sleepers Can be set up on ground Comes with bug net, tarp and straps CONS Bulky and heavy Spendier option

7 Wise Owl Outfitters DoubleOwl Camping Hammock Best Budget Hammock See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This Wise Owl Outfitters hammock is a best seller and one of the cheapest options on the market. For those who are new to the hammocking world and don’t want to spend a fortune, this option is a great introduction, as it’s just as comfortable as most parachute-style hammocks. Unlike many other cheap options, it comes with straps and boasts ample color options. The setup is quick and easy, and it can hold up to two people. At nearly two pounds, this hammock isn’t the best for longer backcountry trips — it’s more suitable for short overnights or lounging in the park. With only five loops, the straps aren’t as adjustable as other options, so the distance between the trees you are hanging from needs to be just right. The straps are also lower quality than some spendier options, and the accompanying carabiners can be sticky and hard to use. Product Specs Weight: 1 lb. 10 oz.

Materials: 210T Parachute Nylon

Maximum capacity: 500 lbs PROS One of the cheapest options on market Comfortable Includes straps Many color options CONS Heavy Low-quality materials

8 ENO JungleNest Hammock Best Mosquito Net Hammock for Camping See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Another favorite from Eagles Nest Outfitters is their JungleNest model. This bug net hammock employs a ridgeline and spreader bar that make the interior feel open and spacious, while protecting you from pesky insects. Unlike many other models with mosquito nets, the JungleNest net can be tucked into a stuff sack at the end, so users can sit up in their hammocks and enjoy the views. This hammock is large enough to lay diagonally and fairly flat, and with a maximum capacity of 300 pounds, it can support lounging with a friend — if you’re both on the lighter side. Though you’ll have to buy a rain tarp and suspension straps separately, at just over one pound, this hammock is a great option for all of your front and backcountry camping needs. Product Specs Weight: 1 lb. 4 oz. (without suspension system)

Materials: 40-denier NewWave nylon; SkyWeave Lite mesh

Maximum capacity: 300 lbs PROS Tuckable bug net Comfortable, open design Affordable, compared to other mosquito net options CONS Doesn’t include suspension system

9 Kammok Mantis All-In-One Hammock Tent Best Hammock with Cover for Camping See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This Kammok option is called an “all-in-one hammock” for a reason. It includes a mesh canopy bug net, a rainfly and straps, as well as other options allowing users to customize their experiences. This hammock is a great choice for cold-weather backcountry camping, and with a removable bug net and rain tarp, it doubles as a summer shelter. The Mantis All-In-One is fairly lightweight for all the features it includes, and it packs up small to attach to a backpack. Despite all these features, the setup process is relatively simple. The downside is this hammock is on the higher price end for hammocks, so make sure you need all these features before you make the purchase. Product Specs Weight: 2 lbs. 14.5 oz.

Materials: Gravitas 40-denier nylon diamond ripstop (hammock); Dragonet mesh with Stargazer panel (canopy); Patagium 15D nylon diamond ripstop nylon (rain fly)

Maximum capacity: 500 lbs PROS CONS More expensive than other options

10 Tentsile Trillium Giant 3-Person Camping Hammock Best Large Camping Hammock See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE One of the largest hammocks on the market, Tentsile’s Trillium hammock can accommodate up to three people at once. Weighing in at 17 pounds, you won’t want to hike this hammock up a trail, but it’s a great option for car camping, lounging in a park, or backyard use. The three-point anchor system makes the structure taut for comfortable sleeping, and the material is durable enough to support multiple people. It also features three different sleeping bays, so users don’t all roll together in the middle. The setup is relatively easy, but users do need trees at the perfect distance from one another in order to attach the three anchor points. With no cover options, stick to using this hammock on sunny summer days. Product Specs Weight: 17.1 lbs

Materials: 400-denier nylon/polyester composite

Maximum capacity: 880 lbs PROS Spacious and can hold at least three people Durable material Relatively simple setup CONS Expensive Heavy Need perfect anchor trees

11 Nakie Recycled Hammock Best Eco-Conscious Hammock See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE For hammock-users looking to reduce plastic waste, the Nakie Recycled Hammock is the way to go. These options are made of 100 percent recycled materials, with each hammock coming from the material equivalent of approximately 37 plastic bottles. The Australian-based company also plants four trees for every item purchased as a part of a five-year reforestation project in northwest Madagascar. While these hammocks are not the most lightweight, they are built for two and are great for car camping. Each hammock comes with straps and carabiners for suspension, making it one of the cheapest package deals out there in the hammocking world. Product Specs Weight: 2 lbs. 2 oz.

Materials: Approximately 37 plastic post consumer bottles

Maximum capacity: 727.5 lbs PROS Sustainable model Lifetime warranty Includes straps and carabiners Lower cost CONS Heavier than other options Few features

Why you should trust us

I’m an avid hammock-user, whether that means lounging in my backyard in my ENO DoubleNest, or rocking under the stars next to one of the Pacific Northwest’s stunning alpine lakes. Nothing compares to sipping tea in the morning in my hammock, still snug in my sleeping bag, while gazing at mountain views. As an outdoors-lover, I pride myself on finding the best gear out there — for the most affordable price. I scour the internet for gear deals in my sleep, so when it comes to choosing the best camping hammocks, you can trust that I will lead you to the best hammock to fit your particular needs.

Types of camping hammocks

Lounging hammocks

These are your basic parachute hammocks — typically the most affordable options on the market. This includes options like the famed ENO SingleNest and DoubleNest hammocks, as well as budget options like the Wise Owl Outfitters DoubleOwl hammock.

These options are great for setting up in your backyard or the local park, and they’re light enough to throw in your pack for backpacking. Although they often don’t come with many features, you can purchase an additional bug net, rain tarp, and under- and over-quilts to use these hammocks all four seasons.

Ultralight hammocks

These hammocks are the best options for avid backpackers looking to cut out that heavy tent with an ultralight option. Hammocks like the Kammok Roo Single Ultralight Hammock weigh less than an apple and cut out heavy items like carbineers. These may not be the warmest options, so if you are going out in cold weather, make sure to invest in quilts or rain tarps to shield yourself from wind and weather. These hammocks are generally cheap compared to options with more features.

Tent hammocks

If you are camping in hammocks for all four seasons, tent-like hammocks will be your best bet, providing shelter from the elements. Options like the Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip and the Kammok Mantis All-In-One Hammock Tent come with built-in rain tarps and bug nets, as well as suspension systems.

Other options like the Lawson Blue Ridge Camping Hammock leave behind the banana-like hammock shape altogether and suspend a flat frame, which doubles as a tent bivy that can be staked to the ground. These options are typically more expensive and not great for lounging and sitting up, so make sure you definitely require these additional features.

Key features of camping hammocks

Comfort

Sleeping in hammocks is definitely not for everyone, and users can find different hammocks more comfortable depending on how they sleep. The traditional banana-like hammocks tend to be more comfortable for back-sleepers — especially if you put a sleeping pad in it for more back support.

Hammocks made for two, or ones with an asymmetric or flat, modular design, tend to be the best for side-sleepers. These include options like the Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip and the Lawson Blue Ridge Camping Hammock. These options can be pricier, but it may be worth the few extra bucks to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Accessories

Depending on the hammock, you may need to buy a suspension system separately. Popular models include the ENO Atlas Hammock Suspension System ($29.95) or the Kammok Python 10 Hammock Straps ($29), both of which are extremely adjustable and easy to set up.

When camping in cold weather, you may also want to invest in a rainfly, if your hammock doesn’t include one. Many hammock-users also swear by insulated underquilts, a blanket that attaches under the hammock to keep you from losing heat.

For these accessories, it’s often best to buy items specifically designed to be compatible with your hammock. If you don’t want to invest in an underquilt, putting a sleeping pad in your hammock can help keep you warm and give the hammock more shape for sleeping.

Weight

Generally, the more features a hammock has, the heavier it is. This means the hammocks including rain tarps and bug nets tend to weigh a bit more — but if you are headed into the backcountry, that may be necessary, and they’re often still lighter than a tent.

Weight only really matters if you intend to sleep in your hammock while backpacking. If this is the case, you may want to look towards ultralight options like the Kammok Roo Single Ultralight Hammock. But, if you are looking to car camp or lounge around town, this is not as important of a consideration, and you may want to look towards cheaper options, or ones with more features.

Benefits of camping hammocks

Lightweight alternative

Compared to most tents, hammocks are lightweight and compact. They are easy to throw in your pack when backpacking or keep in the car for all your spontaneous hammocking needs. Some hammocks weigh in at less than a pound, so for those looking to cut down pounds in their pack, this is a great option.

Camping flexibility

One of the most tedious parts of camping is often finding a site suitable for a tent. Hammocking is a great way to skip the struggle of sleeping on rocky, uneven ground. It also can allow for more people to sleep in one site, with some people in tents and others in hammocks.

On the flip side, sleeping in hammocks requires stable trees. Do some research before heading out camping to see if the trees will suffice. Get to know the distance between trees needed to comfortably hang your hammock and keep an eye out for this while backpacking.

Ease of use

While setting up a tent can be complicated and require multiple people, putting up a hammock often takes mere seconds — especially if you invest in one of the simpler parachute hammocks. The process typically entails wrapping straps around two trees and attaching them to both ends of the hammock.

The options with rainflies or bug nets can be a bit more time-consuming, so make sure to practice setting these up near home before venturing into the backcountry.

Camping hammock pricing considerations

Budget

The cheapest hammocks typically cost between $25 and $75. This includes the ENO SingleNest ($37.39) and DoubleNest ($69.95) hammocks, as well as the Wise Owl Outfitters DoubleOwl ($28.85) hammock and the Nakie Recycled Hammock ($71.20). These options are lightweight and include minimal features.

Mid-range

These hammocks vary from $75 to $160. The Kammok Roo Single Ultralight Hammock ($89), the Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip ($159.95) and the Warbonnet Original Blackbird ($155) fit into this category, along with the Kammok Mantis All-In-One Hammock Tent ($155.35) and the ENO JungleNest Hammock ($109.95). These hammocks typically have more features, like a rainfly and bug net.

Premium

These upscale hammocks are over $160. This includes the Tentsile Trillium Giant 3-Person Camping Hammock ($314) and the Lawson Blue Ridge Camping Hammock ($181.30). These options have special features and can be more involved to set up.

How we chose our top picks

When choosing our favorite hammocks, we considered which product excels in each category, looking at features such as weight, comfort, and accessories. We identified products that fit the needs of backpackers, considering weight and cold weather adaptability, along with products that may be more comfortable for car camping. While I have personally tested ENO hammocks, I looked towards product reviews and other experts to identify my other top picks. I made sure to look at several sources for each product, including GearLab, GearJunkie, CleverHiker, and REI, among others.

FAQs on camping hammocks

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: Are hammocks good for side-sleepers?

A: Yes, hammocks can be just as good for side-sleepers as they are for those that sleep on their backs. Consider sleeping at a diagonal and give your hammock 30 degrees of slack at each end, or get a hammock with a flat, fixed frame.

Q: How do I choose a hammock?

A: Before picking out a hammock, first identify what features matter to you and what you will be using the hammock for, whether that be backpacking, car camping, or lounging in a park — and then go from there.

Q: Are hammocks bad for your back?

A: As long as you set your hammock up right, sleeping this way can actually provide more support for your back than sleeping in a bed, where you toss and turn throughout the night.

Our gear section

Hanna Merzbach is a journalist living in Bend, Oregon. She writes everything from breaking news and magazine features to outdoor gear reviews. Her writing on housing and homelessness and the uneven impacts of climate change has appeared in The Atlantic, High Country News, and Mother Jones. She has also done reporting stints with Lookout Santa Cruz and Portland’s NBC affiliate, KGW. In her free time, you can find her scaling rock walls or backpacking in the mountains.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.