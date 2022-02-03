Camping can be a great way to bring the whole family together, and it’s even better when you have the right family camping tent. Tents vary dramatically in size and style, so you’ll need to do some research before deciding on your new shelter.



We assembled a list of the best family camping tents, whether you are looking for a three-season tent, one fit for backyard camping, or a backpacking tent. Some have huge vestibules (the camping equivalent of a “mudroom”), while others feature multiple rooms for extra privacy. No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our picks of the best family camping tents..

1 REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A spacious and comfortable pick for families, this REI Co-op tent is ready to meet all your camping needs. This tunnel-like tent is called a “kingdom” for good reason: It boasts over 80 square feet of floor area and a peak height of over six feet, so campers can comfortably walk around and spread out. An adjustable room divider also allows families to keep the kids on one side and the adults on the other, with enough room for a full and two twin air mattresses. Additionally, the tent includes a large vestibule and an array of pockets to meet all your storage needs. It’s also great for stargazing with a partially mesh exterior. While a full-coverage rain tarp provides reasonable protection from the elements, this tent is not great for areas with heavy winds because of its near-vertical walls. Some reviewers also reported rain leaking through the fly vents. But, at a reasonable price, we still recommend this for families looking for a durable tent for their summer camping trips. If you are looking to have a slightly smaller footprint with your tent for a slightly cheaper price, try opting for the REI Co-op Kingdom 4 — a great option for families of three or four, or couples looking to spread out. Product Specs Weight: 21 pounds 6 ounces

Peak Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Floor Dimensions: 10 feet x 8 feet 4 inches PROS Tall and spacious with over 80 sq. feet of floor area and a peak height of over 6 feet Adjustable room divider Two large doors Storage bag with different compartments Ample storage space CONS Not great in wind or heavy rain

2 Coleman Sundome Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE With options for four or six people, the Coleman Sundome is a great pick for families looking to venture into the outdoors, for a low cost. Hovering around $100, this dome-shaped tent offers great bang for your buck. The six-person tent offers 100 square feet of floor area and a peak height of six feet. While the dome shape of this tent may make it difficult for taller campers to stand up in all areas of the tent, the shape makes the structure hold up well against the wind. The mesh windows and floor vents allow ample ventilation. And, at a relatively lightweight, this tent is quick and painless to set up. While we think this tent has a great value, the materials are cheaper compared to those found in higher-priced tents. The tent also only has one door and no vestibule, limiting the amount of storage space. You’ll also want to stick to warm weather with this one, as the rainfly only partially covers the tent. Product Specs (6-person) Weight: 16.1 pounds

Peak Height: 6 feet Floor

Dimensions: 10 feet x 10 feet PROS Great bang for your buck Spacious with 100 sq. feet of floor area Relatively light Easy setup CONS Only one door, no vestibule Not very weather-resistant with partial rainfly Cheap materials

3 MSR Habitude 6 Editor’s Choice See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This MSR tent is a step up from your average six-person tent, and it’s a great option for families looking to spend a few extra bucks for a durable, weather-resistant shelter. It has enough room for the whole family, with over 80 square feet of floor space and a peak height over six feet, and — at 14 pounds — it’s easier to lug around than most large tents. While this dome-shaped tent is maybe a little less roomy than tents with near-vertical walls, it will hold up well in high winds. It also has a full-coverage rainfly, making this a great pick for families looking to camp in all seasons. This tent even comes with an integrated porch light. On the downside, this is one of the most expensive products on the list, so we recommend it for families looking to frequently camp in all seasons, rather than your family that camps once a year. Reviewers have complained that, while this tent is extremely weather-resistant, it doesn’t offer much ventilation when the rainfly is on and can get quite warm. It also only has one door and vestibule, offering less room for storage than its competitors. Product Specs Weight: 14 pounds

Peak Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Floor Dimensions: 10 feet x. 8 feet 4 inches PROS Lightweight Durable materials Protection against strong winds, rain, and snow Spacious with over 80 sq. feet of floor area Built-in porch light CONS Pricey Only one door and one vestibule Not the best ventilation

4 Marmot Limestone 6P Tent Best Camping Tent for Weather Resistance See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE For families looking to camp all year long, the Marmot Limestone is a great pick. Reviewers reported this tent’s durable materials holding up against everything from heavy rains to hail storms. The rainfly keeps you dry, pulling taut all the way to the ground, while the mesh ceiling and upper walls offer substantial ventilation. The front door and vestibule are versatile, with additional zippers that can make a double entrance. In addition to the vestibule, gear pockets around the tent provide ample storage space. This tent doesn’t have a lot of frills or additional features. The vestibule, for instance, is not large enough to hang out in on a rainy day. Still, this option is great for campers looking to prioritize quality. If looking for a smaller, more lightweight option, opt for the Marmot Limestone 4-Person Tent. Product Specs Weight: 17 pounds 9 ounces

Peak height: 6 feet 4 inches

Floor dimensions: 10 feet x 8 feet 4 inches PROS Durable and high-quality, great for more seasoned campers Easy setup Superior protection in rain and wind Versatile door and vestibule CONS Vestibule not large enough to hang out in Fewer features than competitors

5 REI Co-op Base Camp 4 Tent Best 4-Person Camping Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This REI Co-op tent is a fan favorite. It’s dome-like and features a full rain cover and strong aluminum poles, so it’s a great pick for campers prioritizing protection against the elements. This tent is much more compact than its counterparts on this list: It has about 60 square feet of floor space and a peak height of five feet — enough space to get comfortable and spread out. It also has a spacious vestibule and ample pockets to store gear, and it’s quick and easy to set up. At over 16 pounds, this tent is the best fit for car camping, rather than backpacking. It also doesn’t feature much open mesh, which — although it adds extra privacy — limits stargazing. If looking for a larger option, consider sizing up to the Base Camp 6 Tent, which — at 84 square feet — allows more space to spread out. Product Specs Weight: 16 pounds 14 ounces

Peak height: 5 feet

Floor dimensions: 8 feet 4 inches x 7 feet 2 inches PROS Two doors and huge vestibule for storing gear Highly weather-resistant Easy setup Roomy with 60 sq. feet of floor space CONS Heavy, not ideal for backpackers No mesh for stargazing

6 The North Face Wawona 6 Best 6-Person Camping Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Boasting a 44 square foot vestibule, this North Face tent is a great six-person tent for families who need ample storage space. The large vestibule is perfect to hang out under on a rainy day. The tent itself also has an abundance of storage space, with a three-pocket storage wall on the back window. This tent is also a great pick for families looking to prioritize durability, as it is made with updated aluminum poles and will hold up against wind and rain alike. While this tent is relatively affordable for the number of features it offers, occasional campers can certainly find a cheaper option. This tent has relatively good reviews, though some people complained about the tent’s storage bag, which cinches up around the tent without closing fully. Product Specs Weight: 20 pounds 15 ounces

Peak Height: 6 feet 8 inches

Floor Dimensions: 10 feet x 8 feet PROS Huge vestibule, with tons of storage space Spacious tent with 80 sq. feet of floor area Relatively weather-resistant Durable materials Good ventilation CONS Relatively expensive Poor carry bag design

7 Browning Camping Big Horn Tent Best 8-Person Camping Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Often marketed to hunters because of its durability, this Browning tent will feel like a home away from home. This tent is relatively affordable and enormous, both vertically and horizontally, with a peak height of over seven feet and 150 square feet of floor area. It’s cabin-like, so the walls are nearly vertical, so — unless you’re an NBA player — you’ll be able to walk around comfortably. The tent also has two rooms, each with a separate entrance, and it boasts eight windows for ample ventilation. For its large size, this tent packs down rather small. But, at 34 pounds, it is heavy, so keep this one for car or backyard camping. Additionally, since it’s so tall, it won’t hold up well in high winds or in heavy snow, and the partial rainfly won’t keep you dry if it’s raining sideways. This tent also has no vestibule, so you may have to keep large gear in the car. Product Specs Weight: 34 pounds 7 ounces

Peak Height: 7 feet 3 inches

Floor dimensions: 10 feet x 15 feet PROS Huge with a peak height over 7 feet and floor area of 150 square feet Affordable Good ventilation Room divider for privacy Easy to set up CONS Heavy, at over 34 pounds Not ideal for high winds No vestibule

8 Eureka Copper Canyon 4 Best Camping Tent for Warm Weather See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A great four-person tent for tall folks, this Eureka shelter has a peak height of seven feet and 64 square feet of floor area. This is an affordable option for mild-weather campers in search of a no-frills tent. It offers great ventilation, with a mesh roof and large zip-up windows, allowing the sun to beam into the tent. It also has an opening in the side of the tent to run an extension cord through, which can be a lifesaver if you are camping with a plug-in air mattress. We picked this tent for warm weather camping since it won’t hold up in high winds or rains because of its tall, cabin-like structure and partial rain fly. Additionally, this tent only has one door, and it doesn’t have any vestibule for storing gear. On the bright side, this tent also comes in sizes for six, eight, or 12 people, all for an affordable price. Product Specs Weight: 20 pounds 4 ounces

Peak height: 7 feet

Floor dimensions: 8 feet x 8 feet PROS Very tall Affordable Good ventilation Extension cord port Easy setup CONS No vestibule Heavy, at over 33 pounds Not good for extreme weather conditions Only one door

9 NEMO Wagontop 8 Best Camping Tent for Big Families See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A true fortress, the NEMO Wagontop 8 has over 120 square feet of floor area and is well-equipped to fit the whole family (including the dogs). It has a huge vestibule, which adds another 27 square feet of living space. A room divider allows for extra privacy, and the tent’s tunnel-like structure and tall peak height make it extra maneuverable. The full-coverage rainfly protects campers relatively well in rain, and the tent’s extensive mesh features are perfect for warmer weather. The Wagontop is made out of extremely durable materials, most notably a 300D polyester floor. On the downside, this tent is very expensive, though it will last you ages. And, like most huge, tall tents, it is not built to stand up well in high winds. Product Specs Weight: 30 pounds 3 ounces

Peak Height: 6 feet 8 inches

Floor Dimensions: 15 feet x 8 feet 4 inches PROS Massive, with peak height of almost 7 feet and over 120 square feet of floor area Huge vestibule Durable, high-quality tent Room divider Good ventilation with mesh features CONS Expensive Not great in wind

10 Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4 Best Crossover/Backpacking Camping Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A leading backpacking tent, this Big Agnes shelter packs down to be just over five pounds. Backpackers can easily throw it on their pack or divide up the weight between multiple people. With over 50 square feet of floor area, it comfortably fits four people and all their belongings in two vestibules and ample storage pockets. This tent is also ready to withstand extreme conditions, with strong poles. Its mesh exterior also makes this a good pick for warm-weather camping. Costing nearly $700, this is one of the priciest tents on this list. Also, don’t expect a luxurious camping experience; if you are sticking to car camping, look for a less expensive, more spacious tent. This tent is much shorter than most four-person tents, with a peak height of four feet. Product Specs Weight: 5 pounds 11 ounces

Peak height: 4 feet 2 inches

Floor dimensions: 7 feet 2 inches x 8 feet PROS Lightweight, great for backpacking with the whole family More spacious than most lightweight tents Great protection in wind and rain Easy setup Durable and high-quality materials CONS Pricier and smaller than many other tent options Small vestibules

11 Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent Best Luxury Camping Tent See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This versatile canvas bell tent is ready to meet both your glamping and four-season camping needs. Sleeping as many as eight people, this bell tent is supported by a pole in the middle and a pole at the door. It’s not freestanding, meaning it needs to be properly staked down to hold its shape. The cotton canvas is waterproof and durable — a great pick for camping in high winds and storms. At the same time, cotton also makes it extremely breathable in warm weather, especially compared with synthetic tents. The three mesh windows and roof vents add extra ventilation. This tent also comes with a stove jack, so you can use a stove inside without damaging the floor, and an e-cable port, to attach an extension cord. At over 80 pounds, this is by far the heaviest tent on this list, so don’t plan on lugging it far. It’s also one of the most expensive tents on this list. If looking for a cheaper option, try the smaller four- or six-person versions of this tent. Product Specs (8 person) Weight: 83-90 pounds

Peak height: 9 feet 3 inches

Floor dimensions: 16 feet 5 inches x 16 feet 5 inches PROS Breathable cotton canvas tent Four-season camping Very tall Stove jack and e-cable port Easy setup CONS Expensive Heavy

Why you should trust us

I’m a longtime camper myself. While I mainly use my two-person backpacking tent nowadays, I was introduced to camping on family trips, where we all crammed into a single tent, so I understand the importance of finding the right tent.

I also bring my experience writing for Task & Purpose on everything from four-person and six-person tents to camping hammocks. I pride myself on being able to find the highest quality gear out there, for the most affordable price, so when it comes to choosing the best family camping tent, you can trust that I will lead you to the right place.

Types of family camping tents

Dome-shaped tents

These tents are your traditional arch-shaped tents. These hold up well in the wind, as they don’t have vertical walls. However, they can feel more cramped than other kinds of tents, since their walls slant down on either side. The Coleman Sundome and the REI Co-op Base Camp 4 Tent are both dome-shaped tents.

Cabin tents

Unlike dome-shaped tents, cabin tents have near-vertical walls, allowing most people to walk around without having to hunch. This can make your living space feel more spacious and comfortable, although these tents are better for mild weather, as their tall walls make them vulnerable to wind.

This category includes our top pick, the REI Co-op Kingdom 6, along with the Browning Camping Big Horn Tent and the Eureka Copper Canyon 4.

Bell tents

These less common tents are often made of canvas, and — unlike other types of tents – they are not not freestanding. This means they must be properly staked down to hold their shape. Most styles are held up by a single pole in the middle of the tent, rather than tent poles on the outside.

These tents can feel very spacious and hold up well in extreme weather conditions. One example is the Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent, which we recommend for luxurious camping.

Key features of family camping tents

Comfort

Family camping tents typically fit anywhere from four to eight people comfortably. At peak heights around six feet, they are easy to walk around in and spread out. Cabin tents are especially comfortable, with tall vertical walls that give the tent more volume.

Many of these family camping tents can fit multiple air mattresses and even have room dividers that can separate the kids from the adults. If this feature is a priority for you, look towards the REI Co-op Kingdom 6, the Browning Camping Big Horn Tent, or the NEMO Wagontop 8.

Weather protection

If you plan on camping in high winds or heavy rains and snow, opt for a tent with high weather resistance. These are often dome-shaped tents rather than full-coverage rain flies.

Large tents typically hold up worse in extreme weather conditions than smaller tents, although we included a few weather-resistant options on this list. These include the MSR Habitude 6, the Marmot Limestone 6P Tent, REI Co-op Base Camp 4 Tent, and the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4.

Storage

Camping with the whole family can require a lot of gear, and you’ll need a place to put all the gear if your car isn’t parked close by. Many of these tents have large vestibules that can act like your gear garage. The North Face Wawona 6, for instance, has a vestibule that adds 44 square feet of usable space, and the NEMO Wagontop 8’s vestibule adds 27 extra square feet.

Most of the tents on this list have ample storage pockets throughout, which are critical when it comes to family camping.

Benefits of family camping tents

Spaciousness

Trying to fit an entire family into a small tent, with overlapping sleeping pads and feet in faces, is no fun. Most of the tents on this list help you avoid that experience, giving your family enough room to spread out and each of you with your own space. With peak heights over six feet, these tents can feel luxurious and help you fulfill all your family glamping dreams.

Versatility

Many of these tents are extremely versatile, fitting up to eight people. You can choose to fill the tent to capacity, or just bring a couple of people and opt for air mattresses.

Other than the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4, these tents are meant for the front country. Many of them will work for warm and cold weather alike, and they will last you through seasons of camping in different environments.

Pricing considerations for family camping tents

Budget

At less than $200, these tents are typically rather minimal but can provide great value for the occasional mild weather campers. Our budget pick in this review is the Coleman Sundome, which offers over 100 square feet of floor space.

Mid-range

Tents between $200 and $500 vary widely in size and style. Some tents are dome-shaped and relatively weather-resistant, such as the REI Co-op Base Camp 4 Tent. Other tents, like the REI Co-op Kingdom 6 and the Eureka Copper Canyon 4 , take on a more cabin-like shape. The North Face Wawona 6 and Browning Camping Big Horn Tent also fall in this price range.

Premium

At more than $500, premium tents are typically expensive for a reason. Tents like the MSR Habitude 6 and Marmot Limestone 6P Tent are extremely weather-prone. Another pricey pick, the NEMO Wagontop 8, has more storage space than any other tent on this list. The Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL4 is the only family tent we found light enough to backpack with. The Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent is a canvas tent perfect for glamping, or camping in extreme weather.

How we chose our top picks

When picking the best family tents, we start by considering which products excel in each category, looking into comfort levels, weather capabilities, and other features. We identify a diversity of tents, some perfect for glamping in the backyard and others fit for backcountry travels. Since my tents have largely come from REI Co-op, I can attest to their quality, but for other brands, I looked towards product reviews and other experts to identify my other top picks. I made sure to look at several sources for each product, including GearLab, NY Times’ Wirecutter, Travel + Leisure, Switchback Travel, and more.

FAQs on family camping tents

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q. What size tent should I buy?

A. Start by considering how large your family is and what you will be using the tent for. If you are a family of four looking to get comfortable camping in the backyard, try a luxurious eight-person tent, which can fit multiple air mattresses. If you are a family of four looking to cut weight, splurge on a lightweight four-person backpacking tent.

Q. How do I stay warm camping in a tent?

A. First, bring proper layers and make sure your sleeping bag is rated for low night temperatures. If you are camping in cold temperatures, opt for a three- or four-season tent that has heavy-duty materials and a full-coverage rainfly. While it may be soothing to fall asleep looking at the stars through a mesh ceiling, it’ll be worth it in the end to sleep with a full-coverage rainfly on the tent, as these provide substantial warmth and block against the wind.

Q. What should I bring when camping in a tent?

A. Camping basics include a sleeping bag and sleeping pad (or an air mattress), a head lamp and/or lantern, and a stove and other cooking items. You may also bring camping chairs and a table, if your campsite doesn’t have these. Make sure to also bring warm layers, like wool socks, if you are camping in the cold.

Q. How do I make a tent camping comfortable?

A. Tent camping can be as comfortable as you want to make it. If you are opting to glamp, opt for air mattresses or cots, rather than sleeping pads, and make sure to bring a pillow. You can also outfit your tent with a camping rug and battery-powered string lights. Make sure to pick a good flat campsite, and bring your favorite coffee and meal fixings to make the outdoors feel just like home.

Q. How do I clean a tent after camping?

A. Tents only require a basic hand-washing with cold water, non-detergent soap, and a non-abrasive sponge. Never machine-wash or dry a tent, as this can tear the fabric. You should only need to wash your tent once per season if you are doing mostly short trips.

Our gear section

