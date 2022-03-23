With the right equipment, you can skip the gym and crush your workouts right at home. One essential piece is a treadmill, which lets you walk, run, jog, or perform any combo without even setting foot outside. There’s just one (kind of massive) problem with the traditional treadmill: It’s huge and requires a whole lot of space. Fortunately, today’s best treadmills are also folding treadmills that collapse down — or, more accurately, fold up — to save space and stay out of your way. A folding treadmill is a perfect solution for small apartments, limited free space, and squeezing in workouts without creating a dedicated gym in your home. We’ve rounded up the best folding treadmills so you can find just the right fit for your space and your running or walking style.

1 NordicTrack T Series Treadmill Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill delivers all the power and potential of a traditional treadmill, but folds up in a slim and compact package when you need to store it. When it’s unfolded, though, it’s a beast. It measures in at 73 inches long, 35.8 inches wide, and 67.5 inches tall — or about the same size as a full-size treadmill. The T Series treadmill has a three-horsepower Smart-Response motor that offers speeds up to 10 miles per hour and a 10-percent incline, which you can control with a pre-programmed circuit or remotely. Plus, the FlexSelect cushioning under the deck keeps joints comfortable and well-protected. And, you’ll get a 30-day iFit membership, which lets you stream live and on-demand workouts — and your trainers will be able to control your treadmill while you workout. Those who’ve put this folding treadmill to the test have very few complaints about its performance, its reliability, and its many options. But you do want to keep in mind that the high-speed settings (beyond level 6) are pretty intense; they’re really best for seriously speedy runners. Product Specs Weight: 203 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 300 pounds

Deck length: 73 inches

Unfolded: 73 x 35.8 x 67.5 inches PROS Smart features, including Bluetooth and remote trainer adjustments FlexSelect cushioning protects joints EasyLift Assist for easy, struggle-free folding Includes 30-day iFIT membership CONS Speeds beyond 6 are intense

2 SereneLife Smart Folding Compact Treadmill Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE You don’t have to spend a ton to get a great, hardworking treadmill, and the SereneLife Smart Folding Compact Treadmill is proof of this. With an affordable price and a streamlined, small size that’s perfect for apartments, this folding treadmill can really be used anywhere. It’s lightweight at just over 57 pounds, and it offers a maximum power of one horsepower, with a top speed of six miles per hour. Although it’s small and easy to move around, it doesn’t skimp on features. It’s equipped with built-in grip sensors that monitor your pulse, adjustable speed, and the selection of preset training modes to customize your training. Plus, this treadmill works with the FitShow smartphone app and has Bluetooth connectivity for enhanced fitness sessions. Because of this treadmill’s smaller size, however, it isn’t supportive or a good choice for larger individuals. If you’re over the 265-pound weight limit or have a longer stride, this compact model won’t fit you. You’ll also want to note that it does require more assembly than other products. Product Specs Weight: 57.32 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 265 pounds

Deck length: 49.6 inches

Unfolded: 27.5 x 24 x 51.2 inches PROS Extra compact and ideal for small spaces Pairs with smartphones and tablets via app Bluetooth connectivity Selectable preset training modes for customization CONS Does require a bit more assembly Not ideal for larger individuals

3 Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Editor’s Choice See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE If it’s a customized run, combination workout, or any kind of specialized training that you want out of your folding treadmill, then the Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill just might be your match. This treadmill provides up to 2.25 horsepower and a top speed of 10 miles per hour. With 12 different preset programs and multiple incline settings, you can choose to do so much more than merely walk or run — it’s great for varying your workouts. The clear LCD display lets you see stats like time, speed, distance, and calories burned in a single glance. With the addition of a cushioned deck, plus a built-in book rack and accessory holder, it’s as convenient as it is versatile. And you can’t overlook the easy pull knob, which makes it easy to unfold or fold your machine. The only complaint users who’ve tried this treadmill mention is that, at some speeds, the motor can get a bit loud. However, it’s nothing that you can’t overlook (or block out) with music or video playing. Product Specs Weight: 108 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 250 pounds

Deck length: 50 inches

Unfolded: 63.4 x 28.75 x 51.4 inches PROS Smooth, quiet, high-torque motor 12 preset programs 3 manual incline settings Comfort Xtra cushioning protects joints CONS Motor can be loud

4 Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Best Folding Treadmill for Small Spaces See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill is compact enough — even when unfolded — to suit small spaces so you can fit in a full workout anywhere. It’s one of the most apartment-friendly options you’ll find. By the numbers, the Goplus 2 in 1 weighs in at a lightweight 70 pounds, offers a 40-inch run deck, and has a maximum speed of three miles per hour. It’s also nicely versatile. It doesn’t just fold up, but also features removable handles so it can be used under a desk, handle-free, or with a traditional treadmill setup. Plus, it has smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app control for every setting, and a multifunctional LED display. And the perks don’t stop there. A cushioned multi-layer deck and non-slip running belt help you stay comfortable, secure, and protected as you exercise. When it comes to speed, however, this little folding treadmill does slack a bit. Its speed settings aren’t extremely precise, so a run at five miles per hour can actually be slower. User reviews note that the speed tends to be noticeably slower than expected, but it performs great if you prefer to walk or jog. Product Specs Weight: 70 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 265 pounds

Deck length: 40 inches PROS Lightweight and slim Multi-layer shield construction dampens noise and shocks Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone app control Can be used with or without handles CONS Speed settings aren’t precise Tends to operate slower than anticipated

5 Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill Best Folding Treadmill for Live Stats See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill provides real-time insight into your heart rate, calories burned, pulse, and so much more with a digital display and an array of smart features. With its clear, easy-to-read digital display, this exercise machine keeps you on top of everything from calories burned to pulse rate to your BMI in just a glance. You’ll also get plenty of choices in your workouts, with a maximum 2.2 horsepower motor and 12 different programs (and incline levels) to choose from. With Bluetooth connectivity and a speed range with eight settings, you can customize your workouts however you’d like. As an added bonus, the smooth-rolling wheels on this treadmill make it super easy to move when it’s folded up. Just keep in mind that at higher speeds, this folding treadmill can become loud. Additionally, you may want to put a mat underneath the treadmill when it’s unfolded to lessen the vibrations that occur. Product Specs Weight: 123.5 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 240 pounds

Deck length: 49.5 inches

Unfolded: 64.5 x 28 x 50.5 inches PROS Automatic incline capability, with 12 incline levels Bluetooth connectivity Built-in heart rate grips, BMI calculator, and automatic monitoring Soft drop system for safe folding and unfolding CONS Can get loud at high speeds Does need a floor mat to dampen vibrations

6 OMA Treadmill for Home Best Folding Treadmill for Walkers See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The OMA Treadmill for Home isn’t the most advanced product available, but it’s one that serves those who walk quite well. Slim, simple, and streamlined in its functions, it provides a convenient indoor place to walk for miles. Equipped with a super quiet motor, it can easily withstand daily walking. Under your feet, eight layers of shock-absorbing, highly-cushioned belt keep your joints and feet comfortable even over long distances. There are 36 different programs to try, plus precise speed tailoring. It doesn’t reach too high of a top speed, but it’s plenty for even speed walkers. The only real downside to this treadmill is it’s meant to be an entry-level or beginner’s treadmill. It’s easy to set up and easy to manage, but it doesn’t come with the extra frills runners may want or need, which is part of the reason it’s a good choice for those who walk instead. Product Specs Weight: 91.5 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 300 pounds

Deck length: 48 inches PROS Ultra-quiet 2.25 horsepower motor 8 layers of shock-absorbing, non-slip belt Intuitive touchscreen display 36 preset workout programs CONS Designed as an entry-level treadmill

7 Lifepro Foldable Treadmill Best Compact Folding Treadmill See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Lifepro Foldable Treadmill is both shorter and slimmer than others, so it fits great if you’re smaller or short on space. It’s both narrower and shorter than many of the others on this list, and when it folds up, it measures just 21.3 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 48.8 inches in height for slim, easy storage. The treadmill sits on wheels for great portability, and it offers a selection of 15 different workouts and a streamlined, easy-to-understand control panel. Plus, you’ll get both Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port for device charging — and a built-in tablet holder — to make every workout super convenient and comfortable. You’ll also be able to keep track of your stats and customize your screen via the bright, nicely visible LED display. Unfortunately, there’s both a max weight capacity and a max height for this folding treadmill. You’ll need to be 220 pounds or less and 5-foot-4 or shorter to use it safely. And when you’re running at its highest speeds, you may get some vibrations or wobble. Product Specs Weight: 115 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 220 pounds

Deck length: 39 inches

Unfolded: 21.3 x 26 x 48.8 inches PROS Smaller, slimmer deck of 39 x 15 inches Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging port Built-in speakers and tablet holder Backed by lifetime warranty CONS Only fits individuals 5-foot-4 or shorter Can be wobbly at its highest speeds

8 Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill Best Folding Treadmill for Home Use See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE With controlled folding and unfolding, plenty of features, and great shock absorption, the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill makes it so easy (and comfortable) to workout at home. So easy, in fact, you can actually unfold it hands-free — and you don’t have to worry about damage. Constructed out of alloy steel, this treadmill comes equipped with a soft drop system that makes folding and unfolding a total breeze and perfectly safe. It can reach up to nine miles per hour, and with three incline modes, an easy-to-see digital monitor with your workout stats, and handrail controls that provide easy access, it’s a breeze to operate and use. As an added bonus, the deck offers plenty of shock absorption to keep you comfortable and your floors perfectly safe. Users’ complaints about this folding treadmill aren’t significant. In fact, the only issues you’re likely to encounter are inaccuracies in the heart rate monitor (which isn’t as accurate as a wearable device) and too-small cup holders, and a tablet holder. These details don’t break the treadmill, but they can alter your user experience. Product Specs Weight: 103 pounds

Maximum weight capacity: 220 pounds

Deck length: 49 inches

Unfolded: 62 x 25.5 x 50 inches PROS Peak speed of 9 miles per hour 3 incline adjustment options Soft drop system for safe unfolding Durable alloy steel frame CONS Heart rate monitor isn’t the most accurate Built-in cup holders and tablet holder are small

Types of folding treadmills

With a folding treadmill, you’ll get all of the features of a classic treadmill, all while saving some space at home. As you start shopping for just the right piece of equipment, here are the kinds you’ll want to consider.

Small or apartment folding treadmills

A small folding treadmill, which is also called an apartment treadmill, is a shorter version of your typical full-size treadmill. Specifically designed for use in smaller spaces (and, often, by smaller or shorter individuals with shorter walking and running strides), these treadmills have decks that are shorter in length. They’re a great fit for those with more limited space at home, and they typically fall under 65 inches in length when opened up for use.

Full-size folding treadmills

A full-size folding treadmill is exactly what it sounds like: a full-size piece of equipment that folds up compactly. You can think about it as a typical treadmill that folds in half, with the deck rising up to meet the handlebars and control panel. When unfolded, these treadmills take up anywhere from 60 to 75 inches of length. However, when folded, they’re pretty slim and stand upright. This is the most common kind you’ll come across as you shop.

Smart folding treadmills

Smart folding treadmills, which are typically full-sized pieces of gym equipment, are essentially a more advanced and tech-filled take on your basic treadmill. They fold like any other folding treadmill, but they come equipped with high-tech features that can enhance your workouts and provide you with more creature comforts. For example, a smart folding treadmill will have perks like Bluetooth connectivity, video or guided workouts, the ability to play music, smart settings or adjustments, and details like a hydraulic folding mechanism.

Key features of folding treadmills

To pick out the perfect folding treadmill, you’re going to want to keep these all-important features in mind. They can make all the difference in how easy it is to use your treadmill, as well as how much value it provides.

Easy-to-lift folding mechanism

Sure, a folding treadmill promises to fold up in just seconds on its packaging. But far too often, folding up a collapsible treadmill is actually a massive challenge. From decks that are too heavy to lift to a lack of control that can lead to drops or bouncing (or, even worse, slamming downwards), it’s critical that you choose a treadmill with an easy-to-lift folding mechanism. To limit wear and potential damage, opt for one that features a hydraulic lift that takes the weight (and pressure) off of you and handles all of the hard work.

Deck length

Whether you opt for a small, apartment-friendly folding treadmill or a full-sized machine, make sure you choose a deck length that works for you and your stride. If you’re tall, you’re going to stretch longer and farther as you walk, run, or jog. That means you’ll need a full-size folding treadmill. However, if you’re on the shorter side, you can likely get away with a smaller machine and save a bit more space. Unsure which is right? You can measure your stride to figure out just how many inches you’ll need.

Smart extras

Today’s treadmills are smarter and more technologically-advanced than ever before, and that means you don’t have to settle for a simple, basic treadmill. You can opt into as many functions and as much tech as you want — and if you’re interested in making your workouts more challenging, more fun, or more motivational, getting one with smart extras is a good idea. Bluetooth is a particularly great extra, as it allows you to connect your phone for music, videos, podcasts, and more. Other perks, like customized workouts, preset programs, or the ability to work out via guided video sessions, are also added bonuses with a lot of value.

Benefits of folding treadmills

As a convenient (and sometimes more affordable) alternative to your standard treadmill, a folding treadmill has plenty of perks to offer. These are some of the biggest benefits of opting for a folding model over a non-folding one.

Space-saving

What is the biggest (and most obvious) benefit of a folding treadmill? The fact that your machine folds in half. These convertible treadmills literally fold up, and they become slimmer and easier to store. You’ll be able to use your treadmill however often you’d like, then “collapse” it when your workout is finished, giving you the freedom to use the space inside your home without sacrificing it to a large piece of gym equipment.

Versatile

Because a folding treadmill can be converted or stored as needed, it provides you with more versatility. It won’t become a coat or clothes rack like a standard treadmill. Instead, you can stash it against a wall and mostly out of sight when it’s not in use. And because the deck folds up, you’ll also be able to work out frequently, without having to leave home. Plus, a folding treadmill can be used for a wide variety of different kinds — and speeds — of workouts.

Available at every price point

As you’ll discover below, there’s really a folding treadmill for every budget. Whether you’re looking for an affordable machine that’s apartment-ready and still delivers an effective workout or you need a high-tech machine with all the bells and whistles, there’s an option that’ll meet your needs. From cheap to expensive, you can find a machine at almost any price.

Folding treadmills pricing

Budget

If you’re on a budget, there are plenty of folding treadmills priced between $200 and $350. This affordable price range includes both small and full-size options, though these treadmills do tend to come with fewer high-tech features in general.

Mid-range

This middle-of-the-pack price range between $350 and $650 includes, well, everything. You can get an advanced, feature-filled small folding treadmill or a full-size and high-tech model if your budget falls here. You’ll even find many of the best-known brands, like NordicTrack, have machines within this range.

Premium

If you don’t mind paying more for advanced features, increased size, or extra perks like increased incline, more workout modes, or guided workouts, then you can expect to spend $650 or more on your folding treadmill. The most advanced — and premium — machines can run as high as $1,000, depending on the model you choose.

How we chose our top picks

The folding treadmills we’ve highlighted here are ones that were selected after considering and comparing many different options. We took a look at every kind of folding treadmill. As long as it could fold and become smaller in size, we considered it. The best folding treadmills, in our opinion, were those that offered the latest features, were easy to fold and unfold, offered a range of different workout modes for added variety and value, and didn’t take up much space once stored. We also considered a range of different treadmill styles and sizes for every kind of usable space.

FAQs on folding treadmills

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: Are folding treadmills hard to assemble?

A: Folding treadmills vary in their assembly instructions. Some arrive almost fully assembled, while some require more in-depth assembly. However, it’s pretty common for your treadmill to need just a few screws to come together once it’s delivered.

Q: Do foldable treadmills have inclines?

A: Yes, most folding treadmills offer inclines. A 10 percent incline is the average, but some can offer more of a steep grade.

Q: Are folding treadmills safe and stable?

A: In general, folding treadmills are perfectly safe to use and stable while in use. However, you’ll want to make sure you choose one that’s suitable for your weight and is made by a reputable brand. That’s the best way to determine how secure your treadmill will be.

Q: Can you put a folding treadmill on the carpet?

A: You can definitely use a folding treadmill on the carpet — just make sure you put a non-slip treadmill mat underneath its feet first. These mats are designed to offer increased grip and prevent potentially dangerous or damaging movement on soft surfaces.

Q: Are folding treadmills worth it?

A: If you’re working with limited available space or simply don’t want a treadmill to take up permanent space in your home or garage, a folding treadmill is absolutely worth investing in. The versatility, range of possible features, and compact storage method make these foldable machines easy to fit anywhere.

