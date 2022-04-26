Securing your guns in an under-bed gun safe may not be the best choice for some people, but for others, no other option can compete with the unique advantages of keeping your firearms virtually under your pillow. Full-size safes with a two-hour fire rating and a 50-gun capacity sure are handy, but not everyone has the cash or the space for such a tough customer in their home. For others, a bedside gun safe simply cannot secure their home defense Mossberg 590. Thankfully, most under-bed gun safes offer plenty of space to store a defensive long gun and can be a cost-conscious alternative to bigger, heavier safes that might seem more at home in a bank than your bedroom. Regardless of your reasons, a quality under-bed gun safe can be worth its weight in gold.

Methodology

The home security market is full of smoke and mirrors, so selecting a gun safe can be a tricky endeavor. That said, there are certain features that are non-negotiables that we refuse to ignore. All quality gun safes will feature a solid build and anchor holes to make sure you can ensure a thief can’t simply walk off with your safe over their shoulder so they can crack it later. While we much prefer the reliability of mechanical locks, only safes equipped with electronic safes made the cut due to the previous two factors.

While creating this guide, we relied on hands-on reviews from actual users to make sure you receive the best information available. In particular, we want to thank Expert Safe Reviews, Lucky Gunner Ammo, TheSafeist, SnareMan, and Valor Life for their valuable contributions. We also relied a good bit on our own knowledge of safes, home security, and the criminal mind to find the best safes available.

1 Monster Vault Underbed Safe Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Ask a few people what the best under-bed gun safe is on the market, and the Monster Vault Underbed Safe is likely to come up time after time, and with good reason. It’s easy to see why many consider it the gold standard for under-bed safes. This California DOJ-approved under-bed gun safe features a drawer-based design with an interior depth of 22.5 inches and an external height of seven inches. This translates to a whopping three cubic feet of storage space — plenty of room to store multiple long guns with ease, valuable electronics, or even a guitar. The safe is constructed of black powder-coated 16-gauge steel with supplemental steel plates welded to the top, bottom, and drawer door, creating an effective thickness of 11-gauge steel for the top and bottom and seven-gauge steel for the door. It sports an electronic lock and anchor holes to secure your firearms. According to Monster Vault, the expected lifespan for the four necessary AA alkaline batteries is measured in years instead of months. The Monster Vault Underbed Safe does come up short in a few areas. The keypad isn’t illuminated, and the key bypass feature could be a potential security weak point. While it’s an expensive option, you do get what you pay for with this Monster Vault offering, including an eye-grabbing seven-year warranty. Specs Style: Drawer

Exterior height: 7 inches

Anchor points: Yes

Anchor hardware included: No

CA DOJ-approved: Yes PROS Strong build quality Can be installed on end Tons of storage space Seven-year warranty CONS Expensive Includes key bypass feature Keypad isn’t illuminated

2 SecureIt Tactical Fast Box 47 Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Few under-bed gun safes provide as much versatility and bang for your buck as the SecureIt Tactical Fast Box 47. With tons of space inside, it can easily accommodate virtually every defensive long gun on today’s market, and thanks to its unique design, this under-bed storage solution can handle more than just under-bed duty. This long gun storage container features an all-welded steel construction with a black powder-coated finish and an electronic push button lock for fast access in an emergency. The lock includes a protected reset button to prevent resourceful thieves from gaining easy access. The Fast Box 47 comes with mounting bolts and brackets for easy anchoring, but it also includes multiple anchor holes on three different sides that allow multiple units to be bolted together to create a series of secure gun lockers. This under-bed safe’s most obvious con is a lack of approval by the California Department of Justice. Of greater concern are the decidedly non-fireproof louvers on the back panel (designed to accept SecureIt Tactical accessories) and the bypass feature. Still, the Fast Box 47 is a great starting point for new and budget-minded gun owners. Specs Style: Door

Exterior height: 6.5 inches

Anchor points: Yes

Anchor hardware included: Yes

CA DOJ-approved: No PROS Affordable Versatile Electronic lock includes protected reset button CONS Lacks CA DOJ approval Louvers short-circuit environmental protection Includes key bypass feature

3 American Security Under Bed Safe Editor’s Choice See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE In the world of safes, few names carry the respect of American Security (AmSec), so it’s no surprise that the American Security Under Bed Safe (DV652) earned our Editor’s Choice award. While not a perfect under-bed gun safe, it gets the job done better than virtually any other safe on the market. This AmSec safe consists of 14-gauge steel with a tough, black satin powder-coated finish that exudes a proper sense of quality. The DV652 features a UL-listed ESL5 electronic lock with an illuminated keypad for quick and easy access when seconds matter. The lock is connected to a five-point locking bar for a secure lockup. Unlike most of its competitors, this under-bed safe lacks a key override feature which makes the safe much more secure. The DV652 uses a door-style design with a foam-padded sliding tray for easier access. Inside, it boasts a handy 13-inch depth and a 43.25-inch width to accommodate virtually every home defense rifle or shotgun on the market, including an AR-15 with both an optic and a seated 30-round magazine. Its six-inch external height ensures that it will fit underneath all but the lowest bed frames, and the four pre-cut anchor holes and included anchoring hardware help you ensure this hefty safe isn’t going anywhere without your say-so. Unfortunately, the DV652 runs only on battery power, and when the keypad is muted, the low battery alert cannot be heard. Also, the safe will lock everyone out for 15 minutes if the wrong code is put in too many times. Still, this under-bed safe is almost impossible to beat in terms of security, build quality, and ease of access. Specs Style: Door

Exterior height: 6 inches

Anchor points: Yes

Anchor hardware included: Yes

CA DOJ-approved: Yes PROS Strong build quality Can accommodate virtually every defensive long gun on the market Includes UL-listed electronic lock with illuminated keypad Lacks key bypass feature CONS Low battery alert cannot be heard when keypad is muted 15-minute lockout occurs after user inputs too many incorrect codes

4 Hornady RAPiD Safe AR Gunlocker Best for Easy Access See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE If quick access is non-negotiable for your under-bed safe, the Hornady RAPiD Safe AR Gunlocker (98190) is hard to beat. Very few under-bed safes feature an RFID reader for quick and easy access, so if convenience is your thing, this safe might be your best bet. The AR Gunlocker (98190) is constructed of 16-gauge steel and features a lock with three unlocking options: RFID reader, electronic keypad, and key bypass. The electronics run on either a single 12-volt battery or four AA batteries, but the safe also includes an AC power plug for increased reliability. This safe also includes multiple anchor holes and a 1,500-pound security cable for true peace of mind. This door-style under-bed safe features an external height of 6.75 inches. It boasts internal dimensions of 40.5 by 13.5 by 5.5 inches — plenty of space to store virtually any defensive long gun. Nothing is perfect, and unfortunately, the AR Gunlocker is no exception. The keypad is a bit loud, and the safe includes a key bypass feature, a potential security weakness. Some owners also have reported that the RFID reader can be unreliable, so keep your receipt until you can verify that your safe is defect-free. In the end, though, no one else makes a convenient under-bed safe like Hornady Specs Style: Door

Exterior height: 6.75 inches

Anchor points: Yes

Anchor hardware included: Yes

CA DOJ-approved: Yes PROS Affordable Easy to access quickly Includes AC power plug CONS RFID reader can be unreliable Loud keypad Includes key bypass feature

5 Safety and Security BedBunker Best High-Security See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Safety and Security BedBunker takes the under-bed gun safe to the next level by transforming your bed’s box spring into a safe. This American-made under-bed safe is available in twin, queen, king, and California king sizes, and with the exception of the 30-gun twin, each one has a maximum storage capacity of 60 guns. Each safe (except the twin) consists of two safes built with 10-gauge steel and two high-security key locks per door. For increased security, Safety and Security offers optional combination vault doors which are extra beefy and include an electronic keypad-actuated lock. Both versions feature a two-hour fire rating for increased survivability for your valuables. The king version of the BedBunker weighs in at 1,450 pounds, but if you opt to add the optional center safe to replace the spacer, expect to add an additional 500 pounds to that number. Available for both the king and California king models, the center safe features all the same security and fire protection features as the main safes. As might be expected, the BedBunker sports some eye-watering prices. The twin version sports a four-digit price tag, while a decked-out California king has a higher MSRP than a 2022 Chevy Spark. Also, since the safe sits underneath your mattress, it isn’t ideal for quick access in the middle of the night. Specs Style: Door

Exterior height: 14 inches

Anchor points: No

Anchor hardware included: No

CA DOJ-approved: N/A PROS Tough and durable High degree of protection against theft and fires Too heavy and awkward to be stolen easily Multiple sizes available CONS Extremely expensive Not ideal for home defense applications No anchor points

Our verdict on under-bed gun safes

The original Monster Vault Underbed Safe set the standard against which all its competitors are measured. The SecureIt Tactical Fast Box 47 provides some incredible value at an affordable price, and the American Security Under Bed Safe (DV652) has the best electronic lock on the under-bed gun safe market. We have no doubt that these are the best under-bed gun safes currently on the market, and we’ve done our research to make sure you get nothing but the best.

What to consider when buying an under-bed gun safe

When selecting an under-bed gun safe, there are a handful of things to take into consideration. First, you’ll need to determine if you want a safe equipped with a door or a drawer, a surprisingly important decision. Second, you’ll want to evaluate the safe’s construction quality to see whether or not it really is a safe as opposed to a glorified lock box. Finally, you’ll have to consider what kind of locking mechanism your safe will need.

Types of under-bed gun safes

Door

Door-equipped safes are a popular type of under-bed gun safe on the market. As you might expect, these safes feature a lockable access door. Usually, the safe’s door is located on the long side of the safe, although every so often, an under-bed safe will have its door located at one end of the body.

One handy feature on door-equipped under-bed gun safes is a sliding storage tray. These trays are not particularly common, and they inevitably eat up a safe’s usable storage space. That said, they make accessing and organizing the contents of your safe a bit easier.

Drawer

Some under-bed gun safes feature a lockable drawer in place of a door. For obvious reasons, virtually all such safes include a drawer that slides out from the long side of the safe. Theoretically, a different orientation might exist in the hidden recesses of the open market, but to date, we have never seen a drawer-equipped under-bed safe that opens at the end instead of the side.

Probably the biggest drawback to drawer-style under-bed gun safes is that drawers necessarily eat into usable storage space although not as much as a tray-equipped door-style safe. This decreased storage space makes it a little more difficult to make a usable safe that will fit underneath most bed frames.

Key features of under-bed gun safes

Construction quality

As with any good gun safe, construction quality is critical. Before purchasing an under-bed gun safe, start your inspection by determining how thick the steel is (16-gauge on the low end with 12- to 10-gauge being ideal, although rare).

Next, pay attention to any weak points at the joints, hinges, lid, and other inherent weak points. Fewer and smaller gaps are better, and captured hinge pins are a must. Also, find out if the safe has anchor points to secure it to the floor or another immovable object. If it doesn’t, move on.

Finally, find out what the safe is designed to handle. If it is California DOJ-approved, then you know it’ll keep you out of legal trouble while keeping most kids and thieves at bay (assuming you’ve bolted it down). Most under-bed gun safes are not fireproof or waterproof, as at least some manufacturers believe that your fire-resistant mattress will go a long way in protecting your valuables. As such, fireproof and waterproof bags or an upgraded insurance policy might just be worth the extra expense.

Locking mechanism

A safe’s locking mechanism is its weakest link, so be sure to invest in a quality lock. Most under-bed safes use electronic locks, which can be a decent choice for regular storage. If you go this route, look for a safe with a UL-rated lock to ensure long-term reliability. Of course, electronic locks are easily damaged by water, so make sure you position the lock where it is unlikely to get wet (think water bottle or sippy cup spills).

If quick access in the middle of the night is essential, then go with a mechanical lock instead of an electronic one. For bump-in-the-night response guns, you need something durable, reliable, and easy to use in the dark. While rare on under-bed safes, mechanical locks, such as a Simplex lock, will outperform keyed and electronic locks in terms of both reliability and performance.

Under-bed gun safe pricing

Budget

Under-bed safes less than $400 usually fall into the “barebones” category, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality. The electronic locks in these safes may or may not earn a UL listing, so be sure to shop around for one that is listed. They might also skimp a little in the build quality department, so if possible, find one at a retail store that you can inspect before purchasing.

Mid-range

Safes in the $400 to $800 range often provide a good middle ground between affordability, security, and reliability. As always, make sure to find a safe with a UL-listed lock if you go the electronic route. That said, these safes usually are plenty sturdy and can take a good beating.

Premium

High-end safes (over $800) often include high levels of theft protection and boast plenty of heft, both at the scale and at the register. Many of these safes are specialty products, but these offerings usually include a fireproof rating to go with their price tags.

Tips and tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and under-bed gun safes. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Before buying a safe, make sure to measure the clearance height between the floor and the bottom of your bed frame. Some bed frames sit very low to the ground, and more than a few safe will not fit beneath them.

If you plan to secure your safe to a bed frame, think about the easiest possible way to remove that portion of the frame from your home. A wooden bed frame could be cut through relatively quickly with a saw from your garage, and some metal frames can be easily dismantled with a screwdriver, wrench, or ratchet.

FAQs on under-bed gun safes

You’ve got questions. Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: What’s the point of putting a gun safe under your bed?

A: Two main reasons. First, since long guns do not fit inside bedside gun safes, it pays to keep one handy with an under-bed gun safe instead. And second, if you have a very small arsenal or limited storage options, a floor-mounted under-bed safe may be your best bet.

Q: Is it better to bolt my safe to the floor or to the bed?

A: The floor. Your bed frame can be disassembled or hacked to pieces much more easily than your floor can. Plus, floor-mounted safes do a top-notch job of protecting their anchoring hardware as compared to bed-mounted safes.

Q: What can I put in my gun safe to absorb moisture?

A: Depending on your safe, consider purchasing either a safe dehumidifier or a desiccant moisture absorber. Dehumidifiers require electricity, thus wiring options are a critical consideration. Desiccant containers do not require electricity but must be “recharged” in an oven once they get “full.”

Q: Are under-bed gun safes fireproof?

A: It depends on the safe; however, most under-bed gun safes fail to provide adequate protection against fire, heat, and water damage.

Q: How long do I need to train my biometric fingerprint?

A: It depends on the fingerprint reader in question. That said, we usually recommend avoiding electronic locking mechanisms in safes that might require quick access in the middle of the night.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.