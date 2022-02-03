A weighted vest could be exactly what you need to keep up with your fitness goals. Adding a weighted vest to certain workout routines is a way to find new challenges and find new ways to keep the flame burning. Sick of the gym? The hell with the gym. I do most of my workouts in my basement or my garage. Don’t have gym equipment at home? Screw gym equipment. Most of my workouts are functional, bodyweight workouts. Push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, dips, runs, etc. With fitness, the only barrier to entry is your brain and your will.

But what happens when your body weight is no longer enough resistance? What happens when your personal organic mass is too easy to lift or you find yourself doing a zillion reps just to get tired. Take it easy, Billy-Badass, I have a solution. Increase your body weight. And no, I don’t mean to start hammering pizza and Oreos. I mean get yourself a weighted vest.

A weighted vest is a great way to up the ante on your bodyweight workouts, ranging from regular runs to elaborate Crossfit workouts. But like most workout gear, there are a hundred different variations of the same general concept and it can be difficult to determine which weighted vest would be conducive to your own personal goals. In this article, we’ll break down our top choices and, hopefully, get you into your very own Thundershirt Of Destiny.

1 5.11 Tactical TacTec Trainer Weight Vest Best Overall 5.11 Tactical has been a reliable name in the tactical gear world for quite some time, and their plate carriers are frequently at or near the top of many "best of" lists when it comes to weighted vests. The 5.11 Tactical TacTec Trainer was rated at the top of our list for a variety of reasons, but mainly because it feels like the convergence of all the aspects we liked in our other selections. The TacTec Trainer is designed for dual-purpose (fitness and tactical) but is not overly bogged down with some of the tactical "frills" of its competitor plate carriers. Made from 600D nylon, the TacTec Trainer is durable enough to stand up to any outdoor punishment you may put it through. It comes equipped with two adjustable shoulder pads and a stretch cumberbund to keep the vest secure to your torso. Each side of the cumberbund band is equipped with zippered pockets for storing phones, wallets, or whatever, which is exceptionally helpful if you're using the vest for long rucks. If this pocket space isn't enough, the vest also has three rows of MOLLE webbing for adding your own pockets or tactical gear as needed. The top half of the vest sports piles tape for adding your Velcro "cool guy" patches. Two of the aspects I really like about this vest are the length and the simplicity. At a height of 13 inches, the TacTec Trainers is a good two inches shorter than most of the other plate carriers we reviewed. This is a big benefit when you're engaging in a lot of bodyweight exercises that require you to bring your knees high, toward your chest. Having a shorter vest greatly improves the range of motion. Finally, the simplicity of the vest means there is a lot less junk sticking out in all directions, which means there are fewer opportunities for chafing. This is especially true in the underarm area, which is a prime location for hotspots. Like a lot of other plate carriers, weighted plates must be bought separately. From what I've seen, 5.11 Tactical does not have its own brand of weighted plates, but the vest is compatible with other brands such as Wolf Tactical and Rogue Fitness. (Rumor has it that 10 pound circular weights will also fit and are much cheaper. Shhhh!) Product Specs Dimensions: 13 inches x 10 inches x 1 inch

Max weight capacity: +40 pounds

Weight type: Plates PROS Made w/ durable 600D nylon Compact size Zippered pockets on waistband Equipped with MOLLE Webbing for “add ons” CONS Does not come with plates Stretch cumberbund may wear out over time

2 Cross101 Weighted Vest Best Value The "Best Value" pick goes to the Cross101 Weighted Vest, which tops a ton of lists as one of the best vests for CrossFit. The Cross101 also covers the greatest weight variation we've seen in a standard vest construction. The lightest version of the vest comes with 20 pounds of metal bar weights, but the vest's weight capacity maxes out at an impressive 140 pounds (the price of the vest increases as weight increases). The weights come in four-pound metal bars, which are ideal for making smaller, incremental increases to your workout over time. The vest is a little longer and wider than most, but the weight is evenly distributed with pockets covering the front and back panels. Two Velcro side straps are used for securing the vest around the abdomen and the vest is categorized as one-size-fits-most, so the buyer will have to use their best judgment to determine if they fit into the "most" category. The weight in the Cross101 sits lower in the vest, so many reviewers indicate this a good vest option for women, who might find top-weighted vests uncomfortable. That being said, the weight placement of the vest doesn't make this one ideal for running, but it gets high praise for pretty much everything else. After a fair amount of digging, I couldn't narrow down with certainty what material this vest is made of, but I can tell you it has high marks for durability as well. The vest is constructed in such a way that all high-stress areas are reinforced with padding and heavy-duty stitching, so it should last quite a while. Product Specs Dimensions: 15 inches x 13 inches x 3 inches

Max weight capacity: 140 pounds

Weight type: Metal bars (4 pounds each) PROS Large weight range 4 lb incremental weight increases Pockets and water bottle holder Durable CONS Longer and wider than most Only comes in two color options, which are both camo

3 Rogue Plate Carrier Editor's Choice The Rogue Plate Carrier is a minimalist's dream. It makes the no-frills 5.11 TacTec vest look like SOCOM cosplay. With it, Rogue eliminates everything that you don't need for working out (except the Velcro for the cool guy patches — gotta have those cool guy patches). The vest's compact, sleek design is made from a 1000D Cordura material, making it highly durable and ready for rugged use. Both the front and back panel pockets have the capacity to hold up to 20 pounds of plate weight each, and include a 1000D Cordura lining for added strength. Heavy-duty x-box stitching prevents tearing and a short piece of elastic at the back of the waistbands allows for the snuggest fit possible. Extra foam padding has been built into the inside of the vest for maximum comfort, and the seams have been minimized to prevent chafing during use. The Rogue Plate Carrier is affordable, durable, and specific. This vest is intended for physical fitness and physical fitness only. There aren't any opportunities for modifying this vest for your next military LARPing exercise. Product Specs Dimensions: 12.25 inches x 10.25 inches x 1 inche

Max weight capacity: 40 pounds

Weight type: Plates PROS Simple and compact 1000D Cordura fabric Minimal inner seams to prevent chafing CONS Weight plates are at extra cost Lacks any other functionality

4 Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Best Weighted Vest For Walking Not everybody has the goal of bulking up and getting buff. Some folks out there just want to lose or maintain weight. While walking and jogging are good, research has proven that walking or jogging with added weight drastically increases the number of calories burned while performing the exercise. The Aduro Sport Weighted Vest is a great fit for these types of goals. Available in weights ranging from four to 30 pounds, the Aduro Sport offers the wearer a comfortable, backpack-style fit, with the weight held primarily in the shoulder straps and the back panel. The comfortable neoprene material makes this weighted vest ideal for walking, running, and other types of high-impact exercise. With the front of the vest left open, the Aduro Sport is much less restrictive, making it a great choice for women looking for a comfortable way to up their workout game. Though arguably more comfortable than woven nylon or polyester, neoprene is not going to be quite as durable, so you may not want this vest if you're planning on rolling around in the dirt or scraping through tight places. That being said, this vest does come with a limited lifetime warranty, so if it tears or breaks, you have a reasonable chance of getting it replaced or fixed. Lastly, this vest isn't adjustable, so the weight you choose when you buy it is the weight you'll have to work with. It's typically suggested that 10 percent of your body weight is a good indicator of the max weight load you'll want to carry while working out. Note: There are two pockets in the back panel of the vest where you can slip extra weight if desired. Product Specs Dimensions: 17.25 inches x 14 inches x 2 inches

Max weight capacity: 30 pounds

Weight type: Iron shavings PROS Backpack-style with open front Weight evenly distributed through shoulders and back panel Neoprene material is less likely to cause chafing CONS Iron shavings can make a mess if stitching doesn’t hold Neoprene material needs to be washed frequently Weight not adjustable

5 Hyperwear Hyper Vest Pro Best Weighted Vest for Running When running with a weighted vest, the general rule of thumb is you want the least amount of excess movement possible. Extra movement results in unnecessary and uncomfortable (and sometimes harmful) impact as well as painful chafing. This is why the folks at Hyperwear created the Hyper Vest Pro. The vest is designed for both women and men, and uses a polyester, nylon, and elastane blend to create a breathable fabric that hugs tight to your core while exercising. The Hyper Vest Pro claims to be the thinnest on the market and resembles a regular tank top, but it's covered with a series of small pockets, which store 2.25-ounce steel bars. A drawstring on both sides of the vest allows you to cinch it down to your specific build to keep the vest tight to your torso. The vest comes with 10 pounds worth of weight, but bars can be removed to decrease weight or additional bars can be purchased to increase. Weights can be moved around the vest to change weight dispersion, but keep in mind, at 2.25 ounces, you're going to be moving a lot of steel bars. This may not be the best vest for you if you hate doing a lot of math. Product Specs Dimensions: Various

Max weight capacity:

Small: 20 pounds

Medium: 23 pounds

Large: 33 pounds

Extra large: 42 pounds

Weight type: 2.25-ounce steel bars PROS Thin and breathable material Even weight distribution Customizable fit CONS Higher price Lots of small steel bars to move around when adjusting weight Single color option

6 Kensui EZ Vest Best Heavy-Weight Weighted Vest Perhaps running and walking vests aren't your style and you prefer to just go full-on "beast mode" when you get to the gym. If that's the case, the Kensui EZ Vest might be the right fit for you. By designing it to use standard iron weight plates you find in most gyms, the Kensui EZ Vest can hold heavy weight. The vest comes equipped with two mounted weight sleeves on the front and back of the vest. You simply slip the weight plates over the sleeve and lock them into place with the provided screw-on nut. The sleeves are removable too, so you can focus your weight entirely in the front or entirely in the back if desired. The vest itself is padded with military-grade nylon and the chest plate is advertised as aircraft-grade aluminum. The vest is secured to the user's torso with two side buckles. The Kensui EZ vest comes in three different sizes, with three different weight limits. The Lite V2 maxes out at 60 pounds, the Pro V2 at 130 pounds, and the Max V2 maxes out at a soul-crushing 300 pounds. Naturally, the prices of the vests increase with the increase in weight capacity. If nothing else, this weighted vest is sure to get you some quizzical looks around the gym. Product Specs Dimensions: Unspecified

Max weight capacity: Various

Lite V2: 60 pounds

Pro V2 = 130 pounds

Max V2 = 300 pounds

Weight type: Circular iron plates PROS Durable; made tough to support heavy weight No need to buy your own weights if you go to a gym Makes you look like a beast CONS More rigid than most vests Not as useful if you don’t have access to a set of circular plates Only comes in black

7 Wolf Tactical Adjustable Weighted Vest Best Weighted Vest for Men The Wolf Tactical Adjustable Weighted Vest is quickly making a name for itself in the weighted vest world. It's constructed from a durable 600D nylon fabric and features overstuffed, breathable pads on the inside of both the front and back panels. The shoulder pads and waistbands are adjustable to provide a comfortable fit, and the outside features laser-cut MOLLE webbing and pile tape for your Velcro patches. The company said that this vest can serve as both a workout vest and a tactical vest for military and law enforcement personnel, but some reviews say it may not be rugged enough to stand up long-term to the trials of everyday tactical use. If you're interested in this vest, you should check out the full-scale review done by the esteemed Dan Caywood here. Wolf Tactical also offers its own set of weighted plates, which come in sets of 5.75, 8.75, and 14.5 pounds. This means the max weight attained with their plates totals out at 31 pounds, but multiple reviews suggest it's compatible with other brands of plates too. All plates are sold separately. Product Specs Dimensions: 15 inches x 12 inches x 2 inches

Max weight capacity: +31 pounds

Weight type: Iron or steel plates (Wolf Tactical has their own branded plates) PROS Made from durable 600D nylon Can double as a tactical vest Lots of color options CONS Plates can be expensive Elastic in the waistband may wear out over time

8 MiR Women's Weighted Vest Best Weighted Vest for Women Many of the vests on this list may be uncomfortable for women due to how confining and restrictive they can be. This problem is precisely why MiR created the MiR Women's Weighted Vest. Its key feature is a Y-shaped front panel that keeps weight in the front, mostly around the abdomen, to take pressure off more sensitive areas. The MiR Women's vest is constructed from highly durable 1200D nylon material, making it perfect for anyone getting into the grit for their workouts. The only real complaint I've seen about this vest is that it may be a touch too long for anyone at or below five feet tall. The vest comes in multiple weights ranging from 10 to 50 pounds (with the price increasing accordingly) and uses iron bars as its weight source. The iron bars come in increments of three pounds, so they can be added or removed from the vest to better customize your workout. Product Specs Dimensions: 15 inches x 12 inches x 2 inches

Max weight capacity: 50 pounds

Weight type: Iron bars (3 pounds) PROS Made from durable 1200D nylon Unique cut for women Allows for incremental weight increases CONS Maybe too long for shorter users Can be expensive for higher weights

9 RunFast/Max Adjustable Weighted Vest The RunFast/Max Adjustable Weighted Vest is the highest-rated adjustable vest available on Amazon. With 5,655 ratings on the site, it still comes in at 4.6 out of 5 stars, so they must be doing something right. It's made from a durable nylon material and features tube-like pouches on the front and back panels, which you can fill with sandbag weights that come with it. You can add or remove the three-pound sandbags with ease. There are multiple sizes available for the RUNFast/Max ranging from 20 to 140 pounds. However, the company warns that the vest should never be loaded with more weight than the specific size designates or it could jeopardize the integrity of the vest. The RunFast/Max Adjustable Weighted vest also comes with a pocket for your phone and a built-in water bottle holder. The vest's moldable fit and pliable sandbags make it another good option for those looking to perform a lot of weighted cardio. A shorter version is also available. Product Specs Dimensions: 15 inches x 12 inches x 2 inches

Max weight capacity: 140 pounds (or the max weight of the size you order)

Weight type: Sandbags (3 pounds) PROS Fully adjustable from 10 pounds to 140 pounds in 3-pound increments Made from durable nylon Good weight distribution CONS Sandbags can break and make a mess Only comes in black

10 miR Air Flow Weighted Vest Best Short Length Weighted Vest Measuring in at 11 inches high, the MiR Air Flow Weighted Vest is considered a short vest, but it's no lightweight. It can hold up to 60 pounds. Like its cousin, the MiR Women's Weighted Vest, the MiR Air Flow is made of highly durable nylon and comes equipped with iron bars in three-pound increments. Since the vest is shorter than most, the weight is primarily carried on the upper chest and upper back, with the area over the lower torso left open. This structure is ideal if you like to do weighted ab workouts and desire more freedom of motion. This vest is also ideal for plyometric workouts or any other type of workout that involves high leg movements and contraction of the core. The weight of the vest is secured across two rows of pockets on the front and back panels. Flaps come down over the pockets and a belt cinches the vest into place over the bottom row of weights. The MiR Air Flow also comes in a zippered version (for a small extra cost), where the front panel is split down the middle with a zipper, so the user can put it on like a jacket instead of lifting it over their head. Product Specs Dimensions: 11 inches x 15 inches x 3 inches

Max weight capacity: 60 pounds

Weight type: Iron bars (3 pounds) PROS Compact design allows for greater range of motion Iron bar weights in 3 lb. increments Comes in a zippered version CONS Weights seated high on the chest may be uncomfortable for some users Only comes in black

Why you should trust us

As a combat arms officer in the Army, I often had to wear body armor for long periods of time, and wearing those heavy vests forced me to learn the basics of weight distribution and comfort, or more specifically, how to avoid discomfort. I’ve found this knowledge to come in handy when exploring new fitness regiments, specifically working out while wearing a weighted vest.

Since leaving the Army, I’ve dabbled in multiple fitness fads including Crossfit. The common denominator with all of them has been functional movements and a focus on bodyweight exercises. To increase the difficulty of these workouts, I’ve tried multiple different styles of weighted vests, with varying results.

For this article, I went further down the rabbit hole by researching other available options and even conducting some hands-on testing. With this experience and information, I feel confident about the recommendations I’ve made.

Types of weighted vests

Plate carrier

Anyone who’s deployed overseas in the last 20 years has probably worn a plate carrier, IOTV (Improved Outer Tactical Vest), or—if you’re old like me—an IBA. When worn for long periods of time, I remember them becoming hot, uncomfortable, and cumbersome. So, being the suckers for punishment we are, it only seems natural to purchase one for personal recreational use.

Plate carrier vests are modeled after (and sometimes serve double duty as) military or law enforcement grade body armor. These vests are usually lifted over the head and then synched around the abdomen with Velcro straps or buckles. On the front and back of the vests are two large pockets, meant to hold cast iron or laser-cut weight plates, but can also hold some sizes of standard circular plates in a pinch. Plate carrier vests are usually made with durable Cordura fabric (strong, woven nylon or polyester) and are meant to take a beating.

Pouch vests

Okay, “Pouch Vests” isn’t really their name, but it’s the best way to describe the standard style vest that doesn’t fall into the military-style plate carrier category. Pouch vests, as their made-up name implies, are weighted vests that carry weight in a series of well-placed pouches around the torso. The pouches can be filled with a variety of different weight options, such as small iron bars or bags filled with steel shot, iron shavings, or sand. The size and quantity of the pouches on these vests allows the wearer to make more nuanced adjustments to their workout weight but forces them to pay more attention to how the weight is distributed over the body. These vests tend to be more budget-friendly than plate carriers.

Backpack vests

Backpack vests are weighted vests that leave the front of the torso open and all of the weight in the shoulders straps and back. These types of vests offer a greater range of motion for the wearer, but they typically don’t range as high in weight capacity. Backpack vests seem to be more favorable to users who intend to wear the vest while performing cardio exercises, such as running, walking, rucking, and dance-offs. Backpack vests seem to be the style most recommended for women since the open front eliminates the uncomfortable restraints of a full-front weighted vest.

Heavy-weight vests

Heavyweight vests are probably the least prevalent type, but they do exist and you should be aware of them in case you want to become a true beast of an individual. This type of vest comes with a weight sleeve (or two) built right into it. The user simply hangs standard, circular weight plates, like those you might use for bench press and squat bars, from the weight racks on the front and back and secures them down with a screw-on stopper. This type of vest is best for individuals training to become Ninja Turtles or those who simply like to horde the 45-pound plates at the gym. Please exercise caution when using these vests and never lift alone. If you fall on your back, you may not be able to right yourself, which could result in starvation or leave your fleshy underbelly vulnerable to predators.

Key features of weighted vests

Weight type

There are a number of different styles in which weighted vests are – well – weighted. One of the most popular styles is through weighted plates (used in plate carriers). These plates are usually made of cast iron or laser-cut from metal sheets. The plates slide into the front and back of the plate carrier for even weight distribution. The downside to plates is they’re generally pretty pricey and only come in larger weight increments. Non-plate carrier vests typically can be adjusted in smaller weight increments and utilize small iron/steel bars or pouches of sand, steel shot, or iron shavings. These can be more cost-efficient options, but you want to make sure you don’t go too cheap. Pouches containing iron shavings or sand have been known to rupture and can create an irritating mess on your gym floor.

Weight distribution and range of motion

One aspect you’ll want to consider when shopping for a weighted vest is what kind of weight distribution and range of motion you’ll require for your intended workouts. With most bodyweight workouts, you’re probably pretty safe getting a vest with an even weight distribution around the entire torso (or in the front and back). If you’re not careful, a bulky vest can lead to uncomfortable chafing during certain movements, especially under the arms and across the shoulders. For running or walking, you may want to lean toward a vest that either hugs your frame to prevent excessive friction or a backpack-style vest that carries more weight on the shoulders and back. Backpack-style vests used in this manner can help improve posture during cardio exercises.

Fabric

It’s good to consider the type of fabric used in the development of your weighted vests. The optimal material for users who plan to really beat up their vest is a Cordura material, which, as stated earlier, is rugged woven nylon or polyurethane. This tough fabric will help your vest stand up to wear and tear, especially if you’re outdoors rolling around in the dirt with it. These fabrics tend to be easy to clean, which is useful in a piece of gear made to be sweat in. Some weighted vests are made of neoprene material, which has its bonuses in elasticity and comfort, but lacks the durability of some other materials. A neoprene vest would also need to be washed more frequently, as neoprene can get musty and funky pretty quickly.

Closure and adjustment material

Though maybe not as important, the closure and adjustment mechanisms on your vest should be taken into consideration. These are things like Velcro straps, plastic adjustment clips, zippers, and elastic bands. A weighted vest is designed for movement, and this movement results in repetitious, weighted concussion on the user and the vest alike. It’s only natural that these points of adjustment would wear out over time, but by purchasing quality gear, you can stretch out the life of your vest. If you can, it is also worth looking into whether your vest is single or double stitched for the same reasons.

Benefits

Improved fitness

This might seem like an obvious benefit, but when you’re working out at home with limited workout equipment, it can be hard to come up with new ways to challenge yourself physically, aside from simply increasing reps. With a weighted vest (and especially an adjustable weighted vest), it’s easy to gradually step up the challenge on even the most basic bodyweight movements like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, and dips.

Tactical therapy

I might get made fun of for this, but I don’t care. If you’re a veteran, owning a weighted vest (especially a plate carrier) can trigger a fond nostalgia for when you were young and virile. Something about the feel of armor strapped across your torso and the weight pulling at your shoulders will bring back memories of when you used to do “cool guy stuff.” This alone can boost motivation during workouts and propel you into a better mode of thinking. It’s like a Thundershirt for badasses.

Space-saving

Weighted vests are a compact way to ramp up your workouts without buying a lot of big machines or an array of space-eating dumbbells and free weights. If you’re working out at home doing bodyweight, functional workouts, chances are it’s because real estate is at a premium. A weighted vest will take up minimal space in the corner of your gym. They even make extra heavy-duty hangers for storing your weighted vest in the closet.

Pricing considerations for weighted vests

Budget:

At less than $50, this category is going to be mainly limited to lighter weight backpack-style vests, used primarily for walking and running, but even then you won’t find many that go over 10 to 20 pounds. There are a few full vests in this category, but most are also lighter in weight and may lack some durability. That being said, there are some highly rated vests in this category, if you’re not looking for anything with extreme weight.

Mid-range

The $50 to $100 price range includes some of the higher-rated backpack vests, as well as some high-performing full vests. Most of the price in this category is derived from the amount of weight you wish to have and you can generally get about 40 to 50 pounds of weight in iron bars, steel bars, sandbags, or steel shot. There are some plate carriers that fall into the upper end of this range, but most of them don’t offer a lot of ratings or reviews on Amazon to gauge their quality.

Premium

This is the category for your higher-end vests and most of your plate carriers. The higher-rated plate carriers start around $120 and work their way up. These plate carriers don’t come with plates, which must be bought separately and range from about $50 to $100, just for a pair of a single weight. The higher-end vests in this category are typically made of better quality materials and offer more intricate engineering to provide maximum comfort and effectiveness during workouts.

How we chose our top picks

Our selections for this list of weighted vests were derived primarily from personal experience and in-depth online research. As an Army veteran and someone who likes to stay in decent shape so I can justify my donut habit, I’ve worn my fair share of plate carriers and weighted vests. Therefore, I felt comfortable applying my personal knowledge to the selections we made. We scoured reviews and ranking lists online, finding those vests that were consistently rated as top performers in our categories of choice. We also scrubbed the review sections of Amazon pages and company websites to find out what regular users said and complained about.

FAQs on weighted vests

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q. How will a weighted vest help me?

A. A weighted vest will help your fitness by increasing the level of exertion required to complete a given task. If you’d like a working example, do a set of 10 bodyweight squats. Not too hard, right? Now grab a 25-pound weight (or something approximate) and do another 10 squats. Pretty big difference. The increased excretion helps to burn more calories and build more muscle, which are the two primary goals of working out in the first place.

Q. How heavy should a weighted vest be?

A. This depends a lot on your current level of fitness and your overall fitness goals, but a good rule of thumb for the average person is about 10 percent of your current body weight as a maximum.

Q. Can I wear a weighted vest all day?

A. Yes. Should you? Well, that’s a different story. Again, this is completely dependent on your goals and your current fitness, not to mention what you do all day. If you work at a desk all day or sit around watching bad daytime TV, it’s probably not worth the effort. Also, if you’re not used to a weighted vest, you shouldn’t jump right into wearing it all day long. Work your way up to longer periods and, even then, allow yourself some time away from it, if for no other reason than to let your skin breathe. Many soldiers wear their vest for long periods of time, just in the normal course of work, but then again most of us end up with bad backs and knees.

Q. Is a weighted vest good for losing weight?

A. Yes, but the vest is only part of the answer. A weighted vest will help you burn more calories in whatever activity you’re doing, but keep in mind that weight loss is primarily diet-driven. If calories burnt is greater than calories consumed, you’ll lose weight. Long story short, you can’t up your food intake to match your exertion.

Q. What exercises can I perform wearing a weight vest?

A. You can perform pretty much any type of exercise in a weighted vest, but you want to make sure you’re smart about what you’re doing. For example, running with large amounts of weight can be detrimental to your back and joints, especially if you don’t build up appropriately. High impact, repetitious activities might be better served with lower weights and a good long build-up period.

Our gear section

Brett Allen is a humor writer and former U.S. Army Cavalry Officer who served from 2006 to 2010, largely with the 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division. The events of his 2009 deployment to the Logar Province of Afghanistan became the inspiration for his recently published debut novel, Kilroy Was Here, which is a dark comedy highlighting the absurdities of war. Brett resides in Ada, Michigan with his wife and kids and is currently working on his next novel. He enjoys all things outdoors to include backwoods camping, backwoods cooking, hiking, and boating, but can more regularly be found mowing, weed whacking, or performing some other form of backbreaking yardwork.

