SHOP
TOPICS
ABOUT
CAREER
PCS & RELOCATIONS
hermit kingdom

Trump told Kim Jong Un he won't let the CIA spy on North Korea

Alex Lockie, Business Insider
June 11, 2019 at 03:47 PM news

President Donald Trump was asked Tuesday about a Wall Street Journal report that Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's slain half-brother, was a CIA source.

Trump said he had seen the story, but that nothing like that would occur under his watch.

"I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his brother or half-brother, and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice that's for sure," Trump told a press gaggle before boarding the presidential helicopter.

"I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un. I can't show you the letter, obviously, but it was very personal, very warm, very nice letter," Trump told the press. "North Korea, under his leadership, has great potential."

Kim Jong Nam was killed with a nerve agent at an airport in Malaysia in February 2017. North Korea has been accused of orchestrating the killing but has officially denied any involvement.

Two women involved in the assassination told courts they believed they were involved in a prank game show during a long and bizarre trial that played out after Kim Jong Nam's death.

CNN White House correspondent Abby D. Phillip, who was at the press gaggle, confirmed to Business Insider that Trump was indeed saying he would not allow the U.S. to use informants against North Korea.

Trump has a long history of attacking the CIA and other intelligence agencies. Notably, Trump sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, when he took Putin's word that Russia had not meddled in the US elections.

This reportedly sent the CIA into "panic mode." Later, Trump would retract that statement, claiming he misspoke.

Additionally, Trump has repeatedly accepted promises from Kim that the intelligence community warned against. Famously, at their summit in Singapore, Trump took Kim at his word that North Korea would denuclearize.

So far, North Korea has taken no meaningful steps toward dismantling its nuclear weapons and infrastructure but has almost completely stopped the provocative missile and nuclear tests that brought the Washington and Pyongyang on the verge of war in 2017.

Read more from Business Insider:

SEEE ALSO: North Korea Reportedly Billed The U.S. $2 Million In Hospital Expenses For A Man They Murdered

WATCH NEXT: When Trump Met Kim

Donald Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Nam hermit kingdom president donald trump news
(Associated Press/Evan Vucci)
one more acting secretary

Owen West resigns as assistant defense secretary for special operations

news

Owen West is stepping down as assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict as of June 22, a defense official told Task and Purpose on Wednesday.

West decided to resign in order to spend more time with his family, said Pentagon spokeswoman Navy Cmdr. Candice Tresch.

Read More Show Less
owen west special operations and low-intensity conflict niger one more acting secretary
friendly fire

US troops wiped out a contingent of Afghan security forces with an airstrike for the second time in a month

news

In a bizarre case of friendly fire, a contingent of U.S. and Afghan troops came under fire from another group of Afghan security forces before calling in air support in self-defense, a U.S. military spokesman told Task & Purpose on Wednesday.

Read More Show Less
friendly fire blue-on-green green-on-blue news afghanistan afghan national defense and security forces afghan national army

Enlisted Army soldiers can now earn college credit for formal training

news
Photo: David Crozier/The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

Soldiers attending the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy can now put those coursework hours towards earning a bachelors degree, in an effort to bring "enlisted education up to par with officer education."

Read More Show Less
army nco enlisted soldiers nco leadership center of excellence college bachelor degrees
are you sure you want to pack all this?

This Marine captain figured out exactly how many pounds equal pain in combat

news
Photo illustration by Paul Szoldra/Task & Purpose

Fifteen pounds.

That seems to be what separates a high-performing Marine from eventually becoming a combat casualty, according to new research carried out by a Marine captain at the Naval Postgraduate School.

In her award-winning master's thesis, titled Paying For Weight In Blood: An Analysis of Weight and Protection Level of a Combat Load During Tactical Operations, Capt. Courtney Thompson argues that being able to move faster is more important against near-peer enemies in combat, and the all-too-common trend of burdening troops with heavier loads can lead to an increase in casualties.

Read More Show Less
marine corps research soldiers ground combat are you sure you want to pack all this?
navy

Death of three-star Navy admiral who led 5th Fleet ruled a suicide

news

An investigation has determined the commander of 5th Fleet's death six months ago was a suicide, a Navy official confirmed on Tuesday.

Vice Adm. Scott Stearney was found dead in his Bahrain home on Dec. 1. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said at the time that investigators did not suspect foul play.

A preliminary Naval Criminal Investigative Service inquiry later found that Stearney had killed himself, Navy Times reporter Geoff Ziezulewicz first reported on Monday.

Read More Show Less
suicides navy