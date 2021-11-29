Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that we’re done rounding up the best deals and discounts for you just yet. Today is Cyber Monday, and that means there’s tons of sweet camping and outdoor gear ripe for purchase at low, low prices. We’re talking everything from knives and backpacks to tents and sleeping bags, all available for purchase now on Amazon.

We’ve rounded up 69 (nice!) of the best Cyber Monday deals on camping and outdoor gear at Amazon for your perusal. Take a gander and good luck!

Knives

Morakniv Craftline ($8.49, was $9.99)

Morakniv Garberg (S) ($68.08, was $99.99)

Morakniv Garberg (C) ($76.45, was $90.64)

Gerber Swagger ($29.98, was $51)

Gerber Paraframe Tanto ($13.24, was $16.50)

Gerber Air Ranger ($25.88, was $32.10)

Kershaw Chill ($25.49, was $37.99)

Schrade SCHF37 Frontier ($28.79, was $35.99)

Schrade SCHF28 Little Ricky ($43.19, was $45.89)

Schrade SCHF30 Fixed Blade Knife ($21.59, was $37.50)

Schrade Hatchet and Mini Machete combo ($22.99, was $29.43)

Flashlights and lanterns

Coleman 4D XPS Personal-Size LED Lantern ($26.39, was $39.99)

Coleman CPX 6 LED Work Lantern ($24.78, was $39.99)

Alpswolf Camping Lantern ($33.14, was $49.99)

CT CAPETRONIX Rechargeable Camping Lights

Backpacks and hydration packs

Osprey Farpoint 40 Men’s Travel Backpack ($119.95, was $159.95)

Osprey Farpoint 55 Men’s Travel Backpack ($134.95, was $179.95)

Osprey Farpoint 70 Men’s Travel Backpack ($149.95, was $199.95)

Gregory Mountain Products Men’s Baltoro 65 Backpacking Pack ($191.22, was $299.95)

Gregory Mountain Products Men’s Optic 48 Ultralight Backpack ($126.82, was $189.95)

TETON Sports Oasis Hydration Packs ($39.99, was $49.99)

TETON Sports TrailRunner 2 Hydration Pack ($17.99, was $25.76)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag (10L) ($16.64, was $25.99)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag (30L) ($29.24, was $45.99)

Carhartt Cargo Series Hook-N-Haul Insulated Cooler Bag ($18.74, was $24.99)

Up to 25% off Osprey backpacks

Up to 15% off Gregory Mountain Products backpacks

Up to 30% off TETON Sports camping equipment

Tents

Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent ($140.16, was $199.99)

Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent ($148.00, was $299.99)

Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room ($119.99, was $199.99)

Coleman 8-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room ($134.66, was $160.79)

Coleman Elite Sundome 6-Person Tent ($169.59, was $249.99)

Sleeping bags and pads

TETON Sports TrailHead Sleeping Bag ($34.99, was $59.99)

FARLAND Double Sleeping Bag ($44.78, was $55.99)

Klymit Insulated Static V Sleeping Pad ($56.21, was $69.95

Up to 25% off Klymit camping gear

Water filtration systems

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($12.99, was $29.95)

Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter ($9.69, was $13.69)

Up to 25% off LifeStraw water bottles

Water bottles and containers

Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Straw Lid ($37.46, was $49.95)

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($26.21, was $34.95)

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug ($22.46, was $29.95)

Hydro Flask Tumbler ($22.46, was $29.95)

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar ($29.96, was $39.95)

Philips Water GoZero UV Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle ($41.96, was $74.99)

Up to 25% off select Hydro Flask products

Up to 25% off Klean Kanteen classic stainless steel bottles and tumblers

Up to 25% off Stanley drinkware and camping equipment

Optics, boresights, and rangefinders

Vortex Optics Crossfire II 3-12×56 Riflescope ($254.99, was $369.99)

Vortex Optics Diamondback 2-7×35 Rimfire Riflescope ($161.49, was $189)

Vortex Optics SPARC Red Dot Sight Gen II ($169.99, was $186.09)

Bushnell Bone Collector Laser Rangefinder ($109.99, was $179.99)

Celestron Nature DX42 Binoculars ($135.49, was $159.95)

TecTecTec ProWild 2 Laser Rangefinder ($119.00, was $159.99)

Up to 15% off Bushnell scopes

Up to 20% off Sightmark, Pulsar, and Firefield products

Up to 39% off Celestron scopes, binoculars and more

Shooting ear protection

Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Smart Electronic Hearing Protection ($102.88, was $162.99)

Peltor Sport Tactical 300 Smart Electronic Hearing Protection ($64.77, was $94.84)

Peltor Sport Tactical 100 Smart Electronic Hearing Protection ($55.88, was $84.99)

Peltor Sport RangeGuard Electronic Hearing Protection ($41.61, was $48.87)

Walker’s Razor Slim Passive Earmuffs ($16.99, was $19.99)

Walker’s Game Ear Ultimate Power Muff ($94.57, was $111.26)

Up to 15% off select Walker’s products

Up to 30% off Howard Leight hearing protection

Sunglasses

Up to 30% off select Ray-Ban sunglasses

Up to 30% off select Oakley sunglasses

Smartwatches

Up to 25% off select Garmin products

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.