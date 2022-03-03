Are you obsessed with the latest military or tactical gear and gadgets on the market? Would you consider yourself an expert or extreme enthusiast when it comes to shooting, tactical, survival, bushcraft, or outdoor equipment? And are you interested, at least a little bit, in the U.S. military?

You’re in luck: Task & Purpose is looking for a few dedicated folks to join our growing team of gear reviewers and share their expert knowledge with the world — and get paid in the process.

Over the last year, we’ve quietly launched The Gear Locker, a new home for gear reviews on Task & Purpose, to test the waters and figure out what our community cares about when it comes to building their daily gear loadout. During that time, our dedicated team of experts has tested and reviewed everything from the best red dot sights to AR-15 scopes, MOLLE pouches to waterproof backpacks, and more knives than, well, you can shake a knife at. Now we’re looking for a few geardos to join our ranks and review the latest and greatest gear and tech for us.

What exactly does this mean? As a Task & Purpose gear contributor, you’ll be responsible for bringing your expertise to bear on subjects from tactical and survival gear to fitness and adventuring in the great outdoors. Occasionally, that’ll involve receiving a handful of fresh items from us to put through their paces. And we mean seriously put through its paces: we want you to beat the shit out of gear and provide your unvarnished, enthusiastic feedback on the good, the bad, and the ugly. In an ideal world, you’d be filing a new story once a week. This is the perfect opportunity for a total gearhead with strong opinions to recommend the best possible kit to their fellow gearheads. You can learn more about our product review process here.

Oh, and did we mention that we’ll pay you for the pleasure of nerding out about the best gear on the market? Because that’s important.

If you’re interested in joining our crew, email managing editor Jared Keller along with some details regarding your experience and expertise, as well as any writing samples you may have. And as always, thanks for reading.