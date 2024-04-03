The 80s never died, and if you thought they did, think again. Acid wash denim has returned like Michael J. Fox from “Back to the Future” through Crye Precision’s “highly limited edition acid wash JEAN3 uniform set.” This won’t be the first time an operator has been seen rocking denim, but it might be the first time acid wash replaces tried-and-true blue jeans.

On April 1, Crye showed off a one-of-a-kind G3 combat uniform that swapped the company’s iconic Multicam pattern with an 80s-vibe, stone-washed fabric on social media. Fans of the uniform manufacturer assumed the set was an April Fool’s joke, dubbing it the “Canadian Marines’ dress blues” and “Crye Canadian Tuxedo.” More commenters suggested Drake will be seen wearing it at his next concert while another urged Post Malone to put in an offer.

Crye now says the uniform is very real. On Tuesday, the company announced it would auction off one set of the acid washed gear with proceeds donated to the Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F). The SOC-F mission is to provide medical, financial, and other support to special operations forces members and their families.

“We reposted it as, in actuality, you can win this very limited edition one of two uniforms, and benefit SOC-F,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Crye Precisions Marketing Director. “We try to help as many veteran charities as possible.”

Crye uniforms were a staple of many special operations units throughout the War on Terror and still is today. The decision to produce a set in decidely-non-tactical acid wash came as Crye marketers were firing up plans for their annual SHOT Show party in Las Vegas in January. The event was to have an 80s theme, which gave Crye designers an acid-washed inspiration.

“We had the idea of giving the grand prize winner of the event something unique, and because it was an 80s theme, I had the idea of ‘why don’t we do a set of combat pants and a field shirt, but in denim,’” Rodriguez said. “Then one of our sample makers was like, ‘Well, why don’t we do acid wash?’ I was like, ‘even better.’”

The JEAN3 uniform set, minus a modification to the shoulders of the field shirt, have the same build as their standard G3 uniform. It has the same pockets, stretch panels above the knee, and knee pockets for combat knee pads. But, Rodriguez cautioned that the different fabrics the company used to create the look will not perform the same as their combat uniforms.

“If it catches fire, it’s gonna burn for a long time. It still has no near IR spec. I’m sure you’d look like a ghost under NODs if you’re out wearing it. It doesn’t wick moisture,” Rodriguez said. “It’s simply for if you want to be the guy at the range with the ultimate flex, you’ve got the acid wash combat pants amongst all your friends.”

We agree: Anyone seen wearing this uniform will be the baddest larry on the battlefield. The acid washed design is sure to strike fear into the hearts of your enemy, or at least get you backstage at a Guns N’ Roses concert. As the great Rex Kwon Do said, “Do you think anyone wants a roundhouse kick to the face while I’m wearin’ these badboys? Forget about it.”

Only two sets of the acid wash uniforms were made, and it was no cheap endeavor. The MSRP on one uniform is $2,000. Rodriguez said historically, their silent auctions really ramp up toward the end, so Friday could see the numbers rapidly rise.

“I was born in ’73, so that was definitely my time and there was definitely acid wash denim in my past. We know whenever we do something like that it causes a stir or raises eyebrows, people get it or they don’t, but whatever,” Rodriguez said. “In the long run, it’s something that we made as a goof for the party in Vegas. Then, we had an extra set. So we figured, well, let’s see if we can raise some money.”

