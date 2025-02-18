Remembering Full Metal Jacket’s Rafterman, and the actor who brought him to life

Actor Kevyn Major Howard, who played the Marine combat photographer Rafterman in the Vietnam War movie “Full Metal Jacket,” died on Feb. 14 at the age of 69, according to media reports.

Matthew Modine, who played the lead character, Pvt. Joker, in the movie, paid tribute to his colleague in a Saturday post on X.

“Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces,” Modine wrote. “He became famous for his role of ‘Rafterman’ in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis”

As Rafterman, Howard gave movie-goers a junior Marine who, unlike his onscreen peers, was not yet beaten down and disillusioned by war. His innocence, and the hint of its coming loss, stood in sharp contrast to the other Marines on screen. In a way, his naive idealism served as a foil to the belligerence-tinged bitterness of his fellow Marines in Vietnam.

In addition to his career as an actor, Howard also founded Fueled by the Fallen, a non-profit group dedicated to helping veterans and first responders.

“Following a visit to 29 Palms Marine Base, Kevyn was moved to memorialize each of the names of fallen Marines killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the group wrote in a social media post announcing Howard’s death. “He returned to the base with his vintage muscle car emblazoned with each of those names. After the moving reaction he received, he began his Foundation, Fueled by the Fallen, and built cars for the Army, Navy and Airforce.”

Fueled by the Fallen later created police patrol vehicles that include the names of all law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001, the social media post says. The group also made the Los Angeles County Memorial Cruiser, a patrol car with the names of all law enforcement officers killed within Los Angeles County since 1850; and Howard and Fueled by the Fallen built five matching Chevrolet Camaros known as 9/11 Angel Tribute Cars, each of which represents the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Howard is survived by his wife Tiffanie, his daughter Kayla, his sister Kim, and his brother Kelsey.

“He leaves a beautiful legacy of patriotism, vision, and respect,” the social media post says.

Throughout his acting career, Howard appeared with Hollywood stars including Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Frank Sinatra, James Caan, Mandy Patinkin, Don Johnson, and Matthew Modine.

“Full Metal Jacket” stands out among other Vietnam War movies due in large part to the first part of the film, which focuses on new Marine recruits going through the cruel tutelage of their senior drill instructor, played by Marine veteran R. Lee Ermey, who died in 2018. Rather than scaring people away, the movie’s brutal boot camp scenes inspired many would-be Marines to enlist. Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz told reporters in 2023 that Ermey’s performance was “great for recruiting and retention.”

The movie introduces Howard’s character Rafterman during its second part, which takes place in Vietnam just before and then during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

At first, Rafterman is portrayed as inexperienced – a stark contrast to Modine’s Pvt. Joker. As the movie progresses, we see Rafterman struggle in the field. He vomits while a Marine helicopter gunner shoots anything that moves and later admits that he has killed women and children. Rafterman’s bravado during an interview with civilian reporters about how he will transition from his camera to his rifle if “the s—t gets too thick,” is a cringe-worthy comment that further cements his role as an FNG, or boot.

But one major theme of “Full Major Jacket” is examining how combat transforms those who experience it. By the end of the film, Rafterman has saved the life of Pvt. Joker by mortally wounding a Viet Cong sniper. He then stands by smiling as Joker executes her.

Through Rafterman, Howard conveyed the duality of man.

