Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Getting the best gear available is an expensive endeavor. We believe in buying quality items that last instead of disposable garbage, but we recognize that can take a chunk out of your paycheck. Occasionally, we all catch a break when premium brands cut prices for one reason or another. When that happens, you need to act decisively to land killer gear at awesome prices.

Right now, brands like Columbia are cleaning out their winter inventory. Kryptonite is competing for summer cycling bucks. DeWalt wants to be your power tool brand of choice when home improvement projects start, and Suunto wants to lead the way no matter where your adventures take you. Hey, if they want to get crazy at checkout to earn your business, that’s fine by us.

Dig in and act fast, because these sales aren’t going to last long. Don’t worry, though, The Gear List will be back with more deals next week.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Columbia Buck Butte See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $160.00, now $75.00

Seller: Amazon Allow us to let you in on a dirty little secret about premium brands. A lot of their best customers strongly dislike being seen in last year’s clothes. That seems pretty silly, but it can work to your benefit if you let it. Brands like Columbia have to produce enough goods to last all season, and whatever is left gets marked down big time. All winter, this awesome Buck Butte jacket was $160. Now that the weather has turned warmer, sales have fallen off a cliff and retailers need to unload this stuff to make room for summer clothes and next winter’s jackets. The result? This bad boy is now just $75. Most of us expect our gear to last several years anyway, so it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference if it got released last year. Saving more than 50 percent is cool year-round.

2 Onke Merino Socks See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $59.99, now $23.79

Seller: Amazon Quick question: do you need more boot socks? The answer is yes. It’s always yes. There is no such thing as an excess of boot socks in the military. If you aren’t blowing through three pairs a day in the field and wearing holes in the crap Uncle Sam issued you in boot camp, someone is probably tactically acquiring yours while you’re not looking. These Onke socks are a steal at about $6 per pair. Merino is one of the best materials for wicking moisture await from your skin, and it’s also a quality, natural fiber that’s soft and durable. These socks are reinforced in high-wear areas and use smooth-seam toes to reduce hot spots. They come in light brown and green, so you should be able to fly under the radar without any nosey SNCOs realizing you aren’t abusing your feet with the sandpaper socks you were issued.

3 LifeStraw Go See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $59.95, now $44.96

Seller: Amazon We’re big fans of LifeStraw. The same company that built the original drink-through water filter now offers a range of water bottles with built-in water filters to remove nature’s nastiness from your drinking water in the field. This one is stainless steel instead of plastic, and–best of all–it’s on sale. The LifeStraw Go holds 24 ounces of water and filters it as you drink. The dual-layer stainless steel walls aren’t just durable, they provide vacuum insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. If you spend any amount of time in the field or traveling in foreign countries, having quality water filtration this accessible is a huge advantage. Besides, we’re willing to guess that the water buffalo trailers in the field have a cleaning schedule of “never.” Please, filter your water.

Camping / Tactical / Outdoors

Ontario Knife Company Rat II / was $46.00, now $24.29 / Amazon

Ontario Knife Company Shikra / was $35.79, now $28.66 / Amazon

Kryptonite bicycle lock / was $34.96, now $22.88 / Walmart

Ironton hitch-mounted bicycle rack / was $124.00, now $79.99 / Northern Tool

Bushnell trail camera / was $125.95, now $69.45 / Amazon

Sightmark 300 Blackout laser boresight / was $30.51, now $25.59 / Amazon

DeWalt compact table saw / was $329.99, now $295.99 / Woot

DeWalt table saw / was $679.00, now $550.99 / Woot

Ryobi power tool kit / was $558.00, now $219.00 / Home Depot

Tech / Audio

Suunto 7 GPS watch / was $499.00, now $349.00 / Amazon

Westinghouse Roku TV / was $249.99, now $209.99 / Best Buy

Samsung 64GB miscroSDXC memory card / was $17.99, now $12.99 / Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 / was $1,099.99, now $799.99 / eBay

Acer Chromebook / was 699.99, now $429.99 / eBay

Kindle Paperwhite / was $139.99, now $104.99 / Amazon

Kindle Oasis / was $299.99, now 234.99 / Amazon

Home

Kamado Joe Classic Joe III charcoal grill / was $1,899.00, now $1,338.65 / Amazon

Ninja blender / was $99.99, now $69.99 / Amazon

Frigidaire retro toaster / $32.99, now $24.99 / Amazon

Shark Navigator upright vacuum / was $229.99, now $129.99 / Best Buy

Dyson air purifier / was $299.99, now $219.99 / Walmart

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.