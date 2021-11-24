The holiday season is officially upon us, and with it comes a distinctly American tradition: shopping. Sure, peace on earth and goodwill towards men may be on everyone’s holiday wishlist in theory, but let’s be real: holiday shopping and the Black Friday chaos that comes with it may be as American a pastime as baseball, apple pie, and fireworks on the Fourth of July. Apparently, nothing says ‘Thanksgiving’ like opening your wallet and giving thanks with the balance of your bank account.

Now that we’ve acknowledged exactly what our holiday shopping season entails, we have some good news: there are a ton of great deals and discounts out there worth exploring, and many of the best ones for hunting, shooting, grilling, and more are available at Cabela’s. Need a gun safe? Cabela’s has several in stock. On the hunt for a new range bag? Cabela’s has those too. If you’re in search of hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear either for yourself or someone else this holiday season, you’re in luck, because Cabela’s likely has exactly what you’re looking for in your next gift of choice.

Starting at midnight on Monday, November 22nd, Cabela’s will unveil their holiday sales, which will run all the way through Sunday, November 28th. And because nobody wants to fight the crowds and traffic as part of their own personal War on Christmas, we took the time to round up the best deals that caught our eye:

For more great Black Friday deals, check out the Cabela’s website through Sunday, November 28th. Good luck, and happy hunting (in more ways than one)!

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.