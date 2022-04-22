Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Today is Earth Day, and retailers are swinging big with deep discounts on some of our favorite products. We’re always sniffing around for good deals, and these Earth Day sales definitely piqued our interest.

Here’s the thing; none of us are going to stop consuming. Even if we live by the old “reduce, reuse, recycle” motto, humans just need stuff (although Amazon is encouraging shoppers to select pre-owned, used, and open-box products with a 20-percent discount or turn in used electronics for gift cards). What we can do is buy wisely. If you have the choice between a product that’s going to last a year and another that’s going to last a decade, the smart play is to buy the one that’s going to save you money in the long run. The same move will predictably also keep a whole bunch of disposable products out of the trash can.

Today, we’re also showcasing companies that commit to making gear that not only stands the test of time but minimizes its impact on the environment from a production standpoint, as well. If you need something on this list anyway, now is the time to make the considerate choice and get rewarded with a nice little discount.

1 Benchmade Limited-Edition Mini Adams See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $199.99

Seller: Bass Pro Shops What’s better than one of our favorite knives, the Benchmade Adams? A more portable folding version that costs 20 percent less than usual. The Mini Adams normally runs between $225 to $250, but today it’ll only set you back $199.99 at Bass Pro Shops. The 63-65HRC steel blade is coated with flat black Cerakote for protection against the elements — and it looks badass. The red micarta handle is drilled for weight savings, and the scales can be removed for cleaning and general maintenance. The pocket clip can be positioned on either side (or removed completely), but you’ll only be able to carry this knife tip-up. We’ve used several knives with this Benchmade’s opening mechanism and have nothing but good things to say about its smooth, easy action. All the variations of the Mini Adams are a hit with our staff, but this limited-edition combination of a red handle and black blade carries extra bragging rights. Scoring one at a heavy discount is icing on the cake.

2 Garmin Fenix 6 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $349.99

Seller: Amazon Are Garmin watches the official timepieces of company-grade officers? Probably, but you don’t need lieutenant money to land a Fenix 6 and venture further into the great outdoors this Earth Day. Take decisive action to snag this $500 watch for just $349.99 on Amazon. This generation of the Fenix benefits from improved health sensors for more accurate heart rate, pulse ox, and sleep monitoring. Use it to fine-tune your workouts with real data instead of hazing yourself and hoping for the best. When you’re out in the field, you’ll have a compass heading, altimeter, and maps on your wrist. Garmin’s navigation system pulls geolocation data from GPS, Galileo, and GLONASS satellites to provide more accurate information than GPS alone. Off base, you can use the Fenix 6 to listen to music and make payments by pairing it to your phone. Gadgets are fine, but we particularly love tech that we can take into the field, use hard, and know that it won’t let us down. The Garmin Fenix 6 is a proven performer and now is the time to get one on the cheap.

3 Zamp Solar Energy Kit See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $620.50

Seller: Amazon Celebrate Earth Day by redirecting some of your power needs to the sun itself. This Zamp solar kit includes a 140-watt panel, 10-amp charge controller, 15-foot cable, and a carrying case. Right now, you can get the whole thing at a 17-percent discount on Amazon. From what we’ve read, most home solar panels are rated at 250 to 400 watts. That means that while this 140-watt system won’t take you completely off-grid, it can certainly handle your camping, hunting, fishing, and overlanding trips with power to spare. The panels have fold-out legs to let you direct them toward the sun, while a built-in charge controller keeps the peace between the panels and your battery. The included SAE plug works with pigtail adapters, and the standard alligator clamps can be attached to battery terminals just like jumper cables. Many RVs–including those from Airstream, Winnebego, Keystone, and Forest River–have SAE adapters ready to go. It doesn’t matter if you’re an eco-conscious tailgater or a prepper with a hardcore overlanding rig, the advantages of having access to solar power are undeniable. The only thing better is getting your power needs taken care of for less than MSRP.

