Want to steal Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ look? You can.

Those of you who haven’t been living under a rock for the past two years have been patiently waiting for Tom Cruise and his signature aviators to return in one of the most highly-anticipated military movies in Hollywood history. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promised all the chest-pounding action, clever one-liners, and heartwarming nostalgia America could handle, and it’s apparently delivering on that promise, with domestic sales at the box office surpassing $300 million.

It might be too late for us to earn our wings and pilot a F/A-18 Super Hornet against the future of aerial combat, but we can at least look the part. According to Marlene Stewart, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer, Cruise was intimately involved in ensuring the Ray-Ban RB3025 aviators that Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell wore during the course of the film were perfect, from frame and lens color pairings to precise sizing. It’s no surprise that a man who’s famous for doing his own death-defying stunts would demand absolute perfection in every detail of his character’s appearance, too.

Now, you can steal that look — the same one that made aviators famous in 1986 when the original ‘Top Gun’ first premiered — with the real deal from Ray-Ban. Right now, the Ray-Bans donned by Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can be yours for $146.70 on Amazon. The 10-percent discount currently available on Amazon isn’t nearly as exciting as the movie, but we’ll take what we can get. These premium shades are in sky-high demand, so just be thankful you can land a pair at all.

1 Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviators See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Feast your eyes on them, folks. The Ray-Ban RB3025 is the model of aviators made famous in ‘Top Gun’ and celebrated in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Feel free to mix and match frame and lens colors to match your personal style, or trust Tom Cruise’s taste and stick to the original gold over gray-green color scheme. Most people will prefer the 55-millimeter lenses, but oversized 58- and 62-millimeter lens widths are also available. These aviators have a classic shape that’s been undeniably cool for generations. They’re as timeless as blue jeans and plain white tee-shirts. They’re as edgy as blacked-out Harleys and distorted electric guitars. And they look just as good in your dress uniform as they do during a pickup game of shirtless volleyball at the O-club. Will they ever go out of style? Maybe so, but not today.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.