Knowing what’s going on around you is key. I don’t care if you’re calling for fire or trying to find the ground squirrels that are digging up your garden; everyone should have a reliable set of binoculars at the ready. The problem is that a lot of the more affordable binoculars on the market aren’t actually worth your money. Fortunately, there are a few trusted brands that take care of customers at the lower end of the price range. When those binoculars go on sale, the deals are almost too good to pass up.

Right now, Amazon is running some compelling deals on quality binoculars from some of the most popular brands. Bushnell is offering 10×42 binoculars wrapped in Realtree camouflage for 19 percent off. Celestron, one of the best values in binoculars, has a pair of 8×42 binoculars on sale for 22 percent off. Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without Nikon, and you can get zoom or fixed-power binoculars for about 20 percent off.

If you need a good set of binoculars that won’t break the bank, now is the time to save some money on a quality product. You can also protect your investment and keep your glass at arm’s reach by adding an Eberlestock Scout Bino Pack to your cart.

Seller: Amazon These Bushnell binoculars were made for life in the field, and their outdoor credibility goes way deeper than that glorious Realtree camouflage. The rubberized exterior adds impact protection, because you and I both know binoculars have a way of seeking out every rock and tree you encounter. Chunky texture and thumb grips provide a firm grip when things get dirty, as they often do in the field. Because these binoculars are sealed with O-rings, they carry an IPX7 waterproof rating and Bushnell claims they’re fog-proof. The 42-millimeter, anti-reflective-coated objective lenses let in quite a bit of light and create a bright, clear picture. The 10-power magnification reaches out noticeably further than your rifle’s ACOG or RCO. Off duty, these are also a great set of binoculars for hunting. At less than $140, they’re a bargain worth pouncing on.

Seller: Amazon Celestron is one of our staff favorites when it comes to value binoculars. The brand doesn’t have the same kind of notoriety as, say, Bushnell, Nikon, or Vortex, but it’s always worth a look when you need quality glass at a reasonable price. These binoculars are on the more compact end of the spectrum, making them great for your get-home bag, hiking pack, or center console. Like the more expensive Bushnell Trophy series, these are waterproof, fog-proof, and rubberized for hard use in the field (you’ll have to do without the name-brand camouflage, sorry). As usual, Celestron delivers a lot of bang for the buck with these binoculars. Features like multi-coated lenses and a diopter for perfect vision in both eyes are nice perks at this price. There are more and less expensive options on this list, but these will hit the sweet spot for a lot of buyers.

Seller: Amazon These Nikon binoculars are the most expensive on this list, but they might also be the best bargain. Unlike the fixed-power alternatives here, these Aculons zoom from 10- to 22-power magnification. That’s a lot of power and can bridge the gap between binoculars and a spotting scope at short to medium distances. Large, 50-millimeter objective lenses let in enough light to remain bright and crisp at longer distances, and will also improve low-light performance over smaller lenses at the same magnification. The tradeoff is a package that’s not quite as rugged and will add significantly more weight and bulk to your pack. These binoculars are great for people who need to be effective at a variety of distances. The tried-and-true Porro prism design results in a larger package, so these are better suited to people who routinely need to see accurately at range than casual users. The price is nothing to scoff at, but it’s a solid value for what you get – especially compared to higher-end binoculars.

Seller: Amazon Some of you don’t use binoculars regularly in the line of duty and don’t hunt on your own time. It’s still a good idea to have a way to extend your vision, and a set of compact binoculars that won’t weigh you down is a valuable addition to your pack or go-bag. These little Nikon Aculon binoculars are perfect for just such an occasion. The 10-power magnification is a serious asset in the outdoors, but the compact roof prisms and narrow tubes won’t take up a bunch of space in your pack. You won’t get overbuilt impact protection or waterproofing, but that’s fine as long as you understand the limitations of your gear and use it accordingly. One side effect of making binoculars this compact is the reduced image quality that comes from the 25-millimeter objective lenses. Less light into the tubes means less brightness in your image, and you can expect clarity to suffer as well when compared to the other binoculars on this list. That isn’t a deal-breaker, because sometimes being light and fast takes priority. When that’s the case, these are a steal at less than $57.

