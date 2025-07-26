A Marine veteran’s body was hidden for months. Now he’s getting a proper burial

A Marine veteran is getting a burial with full military honors next week after his body was hidden for months by a family member in a financial fraud scheme.

Michael S. Blankenship died last year from an illness at the age of 72 in his long-time home of Fairfield, New Jersey. A Marine veteran, he served during the Vietnam War. However his death was not discovered for eight months. According to authorities, his cousin Steven Blankenship did not disclose Michael’s death, instead allegedly wrapping up and stashing his corpse inside a closet in order to take advantage of his benefits and credit card.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Steven Blankenship was indicted last week on multiple charges stemming from hiding his cousin Michael’s body and exploiting the subterfuge. NJ.com first reported on the news on July 25. The cousin faces charges on second-degree desecrating human remains, third-degree charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Michael Blankenship died last year. In April 2025, cops went to the trailer park where he had lived to do a wellness check. They got no response but detected a strong smell “consistent with decomposition.” They found Blankenship inside a closet, dead, wrapped in plastic. According to a handwritten note found in the trailer, Steven Blankenship allegedly left his cousin’s body to sit there for two days before stuffing him into the closet. He then used the situation to collect Michael’s benefits, stealing more than $10,000 over more than half a year, per NJ.com.

The cousin also reportedly used his late relative’s credit card for multiple purchases.

According to Michael Blankenship’s obituary with the Freitag Funeral Home, he was born July 9, 1952 in Virginia, but lived in Fairfield Township for decades. He joined the Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. In the 1980s he started working as a forklift operator and retired in 2001 on disability.

According to the note found inside his trailer, Michael Blankenship died on July 27, 2024, although his obituary lists his death as April 14, 2025, when his body was found. Blankenship is survived by several cousins and friends per his obituary.

His funeral is scheduled for the morning of Monday, July 28 and will include military honors. He will be buried next to his mother.