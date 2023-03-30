Nine soldiers were killed on Wednesday night when two Army HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division crashed in Kentucky, said Lt. Col. Anthony Hoefler, a spokesman for the division.

The two helicopters were conducting a routine training mission at the time of the accident, the 101st Airborne Division said in a statement.

The helicopters, based out of Fort Campbell, the home of the 101st Airborne, crashed just after 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, near Highway 68, per local news organization WKRN. Fort Campbell straddles the state line between Kentucky and Tennessee.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news, entertainment, and gear in your inbox daily.

It is unclear what caused the two helicopters to crash. The incident is under investigation, the Army said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the crash and said on Twitter that state police and emergency responders were on the scene.

The crash is not the first fatal helicopter flight with the 101st Airborne Division in recent years. Two soldiers died when an AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed in a training flight over Fort Campbell.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added to it as it becomes available.