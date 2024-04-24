The commander of an Army air defense unit in Germany that was activated in October has been fired following an investigation, a spokesman for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command confirmed on Wednesday.

“On April 22, 2024, Lt. Col. Eric Ackles was relieved of command after a thorough investigation was conducted,” Army Capt. Alec Watkins told Task & Purpose. “Lt. Col. Ackles was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command. We take all allegations and investigations seriously, ensuring accountability and maintaining a culture of respect and professionalism.”

Watkins did not say what allegations the investigation looked into or if Ackles had been disciplined. Military.com first reported on Wednesday that Ackles had been fired as commander of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

No further information was immediately available about why Ackles had been relieved of command. The term “loss of confidence” is a euphemism that all the military branches use to avoid providing the specific reasons why officers and senior enlisted leaders are fired.

Military leaders can be relieved for a variety of issues ranging from poor performance to issues unrelated to work, including arrests for driving while intoxicated. Media outlets can submit Freedom of Information Act requests to find out more information about why commanders have been fired, but the process can take months, if not longer.

The 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment was reactivated last year in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



“The activation of 1-57 ADAR [Air Defense Artillery Regiment] in Ansbach [Germany] signifies a step forward with our relationship with our allies and partners in Europe, providing extra capability of air defense,” Ackles said in an Oct. 4 video posted on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. “And this particular battalion, with its future mission and integration upgrades, is going to provide even more capability to the European theater.”

