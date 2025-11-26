2 National Guardsmen shot while deployed to Washington, DC

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in downtown Washington, D.C., according to West Virginia’s governor.

The shooting took place outside the Farragut West Metro station at the intersection of 17th and I Streets Northwest, according to Joint Task Force – D.C. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially posted on X that the two soldiers died from their injuries, but later said there were “conflicting reports.”

“At approximately 2:15 p.m., on November 26, two Guardsmen from the West Virginia National Guard were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut West Metro Station, a spokesman with JTF – DC said in a statement, adding that they are “currently hospitalized at Medstar Washington Hospital.”

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure.

JTF – DC Task Force confirmed the two members were part of the Guard’s stateside mission there, but did not initially say what state they are from. More than 2,000 National Guard troops from the district and multiple states are operating in the capital. Trump ordered the mobilization of the Guard to D.C. in August.

This is a developing story.