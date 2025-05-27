Check out our latest YouTube videos. Watch here 🎥

Navy fires admiral in charge of unmanned systems office after investigation

Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Smith was fired “due to a loss of confidence" following a complaint that was substantiated by following a Naval Inspector General investigation.

By Jeff Schogol

Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Smith was relieved as the program executive officer for unmanned and small combatants.
Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Smith was relieved as the program executive officer for unmanned and small combatants. Navy photo.

Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Smith has been fired as the program executive officer for unmanned and small vessels “due to a loss of confidence based on a complaint substantiated by an Office of the Naval Inspector General investigation,” service officials announced on Tuesday. 

The complaint dealt with a misconduct issue, a source with knowledge of the matter told Task & Purpose. No further information was immediately available.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” a service news release says. 

Smith was relieved on Tuesday by Brett Seidle, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition, the news release says. He had led the office since June 2023.

The program executive officer for unmanned and small combatants helps to design, develop, build, maintain and modernize Navy unmanned systems, including mine warfare systems; special warfare systems; expeditionary warfare systems; and Small Surface Combatants.

Now, Smith has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Naval Sea Systems Command, the news release says. Melissa Kirkendall, the office’s executive director, has temporarily replaced him.

