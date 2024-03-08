An Army intelligence analyst told a contact that he believed was in Hong Kong that he wished he could be “Jason Bourne” as he sold secret documents on major US weapons systems, according to federal prosecutors. Korbein Schultz, a soldier assigned at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, was arrested at Fort Campbell following an indictment by a federal grand jury on charges of selling secret documents on the HIMARS missile system, the F-22 fighter and the HH-60W, the Air Force’s newest combat rescue helicopter.

Schultz, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, “provided sensitive government information to his coconspirator in exchange for thousands of dollars, placing personal profit above the security of the American people.”

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 until he was arrested at Fort Campbell, Schultz conspired with disclose documents, writings, plans, maps, notes, and photographs relating to a wide range “national defense” topics that “Schultz had reason to believe could be used to injure the United States or used to the advantage of a foreign nation,” federal prosecutors say.

Schultz held a Top Secret security clearance, a status that the foreign agent targeted, prosecutors said, though the indictment does not say what country the agent worked for. However the information Schultz had access to included “plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack” and “studies on major countries such as the People’s Republic of China.”

The spy that Schultz worked with paid the soldier approximately $42,000 in a long series of small payments for different documents, according to the indictment. The spy told Schultz they “lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm.”

Schultz is accused of sending information on the HH-60W helicopter, an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for the F22-A fighter aircraft, and an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The FBI and the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command investigated the case.

