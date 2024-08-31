7 US troops hurt in raid that killed 15 ISIS fighters

American and Iraqi forces killed more than a dozen ISIS fighters in a raid this week targeting leaders of the terrorist group. The operation, done early in the morning on Aug. 29, killed 15 ISIS fighters, according to U.S. Central Command, but seven American service members were injured as well, according to reports.

The operation was done in western Iraq, according to CENTCOM, and the joint American and Iraqi force took on ISIS fighters armed with “numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts,” although the U.S. did not say how many total ISIS fighters were engaged. No civilians were reported injured in the raid.

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

CENTCOM, as it often does in these types of announcements, was vague on specifics of the operation. However, Iraqi security forces shared some details in their own statement. The mission involved airstrikes followed by an “airborne operation” in the Anbar Province. 14 ISIS members, including an unspecified number of “important leaders” were killed, the Iraqi military said on X.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed defense official, reported that seven American troops were injured during the raid, five in combat and two in falls. All are stable, the official told the Associated Press. Neither CENTCOM or the Iraqi military mentioned American injuries during the operation.

Despite forcing ISIS from its last urban base in Baghouz, Syria in 2019, ISIS remains active in the Middle East and abroad, and the United States and its partner forces regularly carry out airstrikes or raids on its operatives. Even in the face of continued pressure, ISIS has increased the rate of its attacks in Iraq and Syria; the number of terror attacks in the first half of 2024 was higher than the total number of incidents in 2023. CENTCOM has said it estimates approximately 2,500 ISIS fighters are active in the region. American and partner forces have launched more than 200 raids so far this year against ISIS, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

