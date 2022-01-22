Shooters, are you packed and ready to hit the range at sun-up, or are you going to unleash a car full of mismatched cases, loose ammunition boxes, and a cleaning kit in the flimsy packaging it came in? If the latter sounds familiar, something has to change. That kind of range-day setup is making life way harder than it needs to be, and it honestly doesn’t make the rest of us look that great. We are supposed to be professional shooters above all else, remember. Step one is getting a legitimate range bag.

Whether you want a comprehensive range bag or something tactical that keeps you mobile, there’s an option for you. The range bags we picked for this list represent all budgets and intended uses to help you cut to the chase. Hoist that red flag, because the range just went hot.

1 Eberlestock Bang-Bang Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Eberlestock Bang-Bang range bag earned high marks during our hands-on test, even if it does have a goofy name. There are several colors to choose from at the $200 mark, or you can pay $30 extra for camouflage. Bringing a case of ammo for you and your friends? Weight is no issue. Want to pack body armor to train like you fight (or pose like an operator on Instagram)? There’s room for that too because this bag isn’t far from a hockey duffel with MOLLE. The main compartment has adjustable soft dividers to keep everything organized. Oversized end compartments are great for an IFAK or other large items. Underneath, there is a padded area big enough to store midsize weapons like disassembled AR pistols. Getting to that bottom compartment can be tricky when the rest of the bag is loaded to the gills, but that’s just about the Bang-Bang’s only problem. Except for the name. Product Specs Dimensions: 22 inches long x 12 inches wide x 10 inches deep

Carry: Duffel

Area of operations: Rifle and pistol ranges PROS Reinforced storage where you need it; flexibility everywhere else Heavy-duty zippers and 1,000-denier nylon add durability Create the perfect fit with movable padded dividers Plenty of straps and MOLLE to mount gear externally CONS Shoulder strap isn’t cut out for heavy loads Someone might ask you what your bag is called Sky-high ammo prices make it hard to buy pricey gear

2 Allen Company Competitor Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Neat freaks and penny-pinchers will love the organizing power of the Allen Company Competitor range bag. This little guy is the least expensive option on our list, and it still packs in enough compartments and features to keep all your gear squared away and ready for action. The lockable main compartment is big enough for pistol cases and plenty of ammunition, with a removable liner that’s perfect for collecting all your spent brass. There’s no MOLLE for extra attachments, but external pouches provide a fair amount of space for safety equipment and a few odds and ends. Semi-rigid lids aren’t burglar-proof, but they do help the bag hold its shape when the cargo gets heavy. Elastic retainers for choke tubes suggest that this bag is primarily for shotguns, but I wouldn’t hesitate to use it at the rifle or pistol range, either. Product Specs Dimensions: 16.6 inches long x nine inches wide x 11.8 inches deep

Carry: Tote

Area of operations: Trap, skeet, and pistol ranges PROS Quality constriction in a small package Reinforced walls add a layer of protection Oversized zipper pulls are a considerate touch Remove the inner tray and clean up after yourself CONS Space is limited, so only bring the essentials No external mounting points mean you get what you get Pick any color as long as it’s gray

3 5.11 Tactical Range Master Editor’s Choice See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This list wouldn’t be complete without representation from 5.11, one of the most popular manufacturers of tactical gear. The Range Master duffel isn’t what I’d call inexpensive, with a price of $165, but there’s so much packed into this bag that it earned the best value spot on our list after some hands-on testing. For starters, the main bag is well-built and large enough to store large items like helmets, extensive cleaning kits, and weapons as big as disassembled AR pistols. There’s MOLLE inside and out. The underside of the lid has elastic retainers for four rifle magazines and eight pistol magazines, and two zippered pouches for loose items like earplugs and small tools. It comes with two separate bags that are great for keeping ammunition organized, plus a pistol case with a padded divider to keep two handguns protected, and storage for five more magazines. If you want to experience high-end gear without paying exorbitant prices, this is the way to do it. Product Specs Dimensions: 21.5 inches long x 11.5 inches wide x 11.5 inches deep

Carry: Duffel

Area of operations: Rifle and pistol ranges PROS Main compartment is cavernous Soft pistol case and two accessory pouches included Semi-rigid lid holds the bag’s shape and adds protection Storage for magazines and small items built into the lid CONS No interior dividers provided At this size, stiffer material would be nice Main compartment is barely too small for an AR upper

4 VERTX COF Range Bag Upscale Range Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Pistol shooters with high standards for build quality will appreciate the Vertx COF range bag. COF stands for course of fire, and this bag has room for everything you need to execute a quality training session on the pistol range. This midsized tote is extremely well-built and features padded dividers to keep your gear organized. We got our hands on one and found that it offered enough space for two pistols, several magazines, three sets of over-ear hearing protection and shooting glasses, and a cleaning kit. To the untrained eye, though, it just looked like an everyday bag you’d use for your lunch or a change of clothes. That’s handy when you don’t want to draw attention with an overtly tactical range bag. The main drawback to this bag comes as a result of its level of craftsmanship. The heavy-duty version we liked so much in testing comes in at $200 on Amazon. If that’s too rich for you, the lightweight version comes in at a more reasonable $123. In either case, you’ll be getting one hell of a pistol bag. Product Specs: Dimensions: 18.5 inches long x 10 inches wide x 10.75 inches deep

Carry: Tote

Area of operations: Pistol ranges PROS Materials and construction are top-tier Efficient organization keeps gear tidy Room for two handguns and accessories As understated as carry-on luggage CONS Heavy version is noticeably heavier than the alternatives Space is sufficient, but limited Expensive for a dedicated pistol bag

5 Orca Tactical Range Bag Handgunner Range Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE It’s easy to get carried away with all kinds of range-day gear, but Orca Tactical hasn’t forgotten about shooters who like to stick to the basics. During testing, we liked that this range bag is sized more like an EMT kit or a camera bag than a seabag, making it a great choice for shooters who want to train with one or two pistols, a few boxes of ammo, and proper ear and eye protection. Plenty of pouches and compartments help organize your gear, and padded walls add a nice layer of protection. The outer shell is surprisingly water-resistant, too. It wouldn’t be my choice for all-day rifle shooting, but it’ll get you through a few hours of training and can definitely be your go-to for pistol work. At $85, it can even help you save some money while you’re at it. Product Specs Dimensions: 16 inches long x 11 inches wide x 9 inches deep

Carry: Tote

Area of operations: Pistol ranges PROS Storage pockets everywhere keep loadouts tidy Quilted padding protects contents Shoulder strap included for hands-free carry External nylon is surprisingly water-resistant CONS Space limits this bag’s utility as an all-day option Too short for oversized AR magazines and all AK magazines Space runs out before all the interior pouches are filled

6 Explorer RR29 Mobile Arsenal See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE If schlepping a bunch of bulky gear and heavy weapon cases sounds like a drag to you, take the labor out of shooting with the Explorer RR29 rolling range bag. This bag is the size of a standard carry-on suitcase, with similar wheels and a telescoping handle. You’ll appreciate that if you load this thing to full capacity because this much gear can get heavy in a hurry. The main compartment is large enough for several smaller bags, pistol cases, and even larger weapons (21 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 12 inches deep should be big enough for a disassembled AR but we haven’t used this bag ourselves). Loads of pockets and magazine pouches keep the main compartment organized, while the rest of your gear can be stored in the outer compartments. That’s all well and good, but let’s be honest; they had us at “rolling.” Product Specs Dimensions: 21 inches long x 16 inches wide x 12 inches deep

Carry: Rolling

Area of operations: Rifle and pistol ranges PROS Pack all your gear in one bag Rolling design makes heavy gear easy to transport Room for large items like body armor and spotting scope Large external compartments improve organization CONS May be overkill for many shooters Small wheels aren’t great on unpaved surfaces Main compartment has pouches for small items, but no dividers

7 Savior Equipment American Classic Tactical Range Ready See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Finding a range bag that’s big enough to carry long guns isn’t easy, but the Savior Equipment American Classic is up to the task. Usually, rifle shooters have to have a separate case and range bag or settle for stuffing a few extra magazines in their rifle case. The American classic includes room for two rifles or shotguns with a padded divider, a main compartment with two pistol pouches and places for extra gear, and three large pockets for bulky items like rifle magazines and over-the-ear hearing protection. On top of that, there are two large MOLLE sections to add extra attachments. The bag can be carried like a duffel or worn like a backpack. Sizes range from 36 to 55 inches, so even full-size rifles fit easily. Pricing depends on which size and color you want, but this range bag is a great deal in any configuration. Product Specs Dimensions: 36, 42, 46, 51, or 55 inches long x 12 inches wide x five inches deep

Carry: Suitcase or backpack

Area of operations: Rifle range PROS One of the few range bags big enough for long guns Combine your range bag and rifle case Five lengths and five colors available Heavy-duty materials are tough enough for dynamic use CONS Storage for gear is relatively limited compared to duffel-style bags Wearing as a backpack may restrict range of motion Offers sensitive optics less protection than a hard case

8 5.11 Tactical RUSH 72 Jumbo Bail Out Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Packing for the range is one thing, but preparing for a genuine crisis scenario is something else entirely. That’s why the 5.11 Tactical RUSH 72 looks more like a standard-issue assault pack than your typical range bag. Instead of dedicated compartments for eye and ear protection, it has larger compartments for survival gear and other essentials you need to consider when building your bug out bag. The exterior is covered in MOLLE for critical accessories, like a first aid kit, that need to stay within arm’s reach. Rigid internal support and padded shoulder straps make this bag comfortable to hike with if you need to go foot-mobile. As an everyday range bag, there are better options. This is definitely designed to be multifunctional, so it isn’t quite as convenient as some of the other range backpacks. Product Specs Dimensions: 23 inches long x 14.5 inches wide x 10.5 inches deep

Carry: Backpack

Area of operations: Ranges up to and including the zombie apocalypse PROS Padding and internal support take strain off your back Cover miles at a time with decreased fatigue Built from 1,000-denier nylon for durability and water resistance Room for your favorite hydration system CONS More comfortable but less focused than a range bag No internal dividers for larger items Accessing the main compartment in a hurry can be frustrating

9 GPS Tactical Range Bag Tactical Range Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE For those of you who prefer a hands-free range bag (and we don’t blame you), this backpack from GPS could be just the ticket. Durability comes front and center with this range bag. Thick, 1,000-denier polyester stands up incredibly well to scrapes, gouges, and extreme temperatures. Dedicated compartments for three pistol cases, ammunition, and all your extra gear keep things organized. There are even labels for things like ear and eye protection, targets, a stapler, and your keys. There’s no room for anything larger than most pistols, but having both hands free allows you to carry long guns separately without too much hassle. The asking price of $140 isn’t cheap, but it gets you a quality item that’s built tough––and tough to beat. Added bonus: this range bag looks enough like an assault pack that you could probably get away with using it for annual qualification. Product Specs Dimensions: 19 inches long x 11 inches wide x 14 inches deep

Carry: Backpack

Area of operations: Rifle and pistol ranges PROS Easy side access for three soft pistol cases (included) Internal frame adds rigidity and protection against impacts Individually labeled compartments for essentials like ear and eye protection Waterproof rain cover included CONS Lacking ergonomic support for all that heavy gear Larger handguns may not fit, especially double-stack pistols Doesn’t make much sense for rifle or shotgun shooters

Why you should trust us

I always have an eye on the latest gear to help you find the best options out there, whether it’s a range bag like one of these, a new tactical backpack, or the camping pack I’ve personally put through years of use. I’ve hit the range with Uncle Sam’s assault pack, civilian backpacks, and dedicated range bags. Your Task & Purpose gear reviewers have personally used dozens of range bags, so we know what works and what just looks good in an advertisement. There’s a big difference between being big enough to fit all your range day gear and being designed well enough to keep it all organized. This gear guide only has room for bags that earned their place on it.

Types of range bags

You wouldn’t bring a rifle to shoot skeet and you wouldn’t draw a pistol from the 500-yard line, so don’t bother with the wrong type of range bag, either. Every range bag is designed for a specific type of shooting, so make sure you buy one that’s right for you.

Soft cases

The most accessible range bags are essentially soft pistol cases with dedicated storage for small items like magazines, earplugs, and maybe a very compact cleaning kit. They’re great for a pistol session at a range where targets are provided but fall short when you start adding multiple firearms and larger items.

Compared to hard cases, these are lighter, more affordable, and typically accommodate MOLLE attachments. The drawback is that soft cases don’t offer the same level of protection as hard cases. They leave your gear susceptible to impacts and are less secure than a locked hard case.

Backpacks

We’ve used backpacks since grade school, so why not keep the tradition alive? This type of range bag is practical, offers generous amounts of space, and keeps our hands free. They’re great for situations where you have separate cases for your firearms or are moving between dispersed firing positions.

Most backpacks built for the range include easy-access compartments for handguns. Some come with soft cases for individual handguns so you can easily grab the one you want. Storage for long guns is less common, although there are rifle cases that can be worn like a backpack.

Duffel bags

These are the one-stop-shops of range bags. Throw your ammunition, cleaning gear, ear and eye protection, targets, stapler, extra magazines, range book, and even pistol cases in a duffel, and be on your way. Some even have room for disassembled long guns. If you want to make one purchase and be done with it, this is the style of range bag for you.

With this much space, it’s easy to get carried away and pack more weight than you really want to lug around. Throwing a bunch of weight on one shoulder isn’t the most efficient way to distribute weight on your body, so be mindful when you choose your loadout for the day.

Key features of range bags

Size

We all know someone who’s prepared for everything. Forget your eye pro? Don’t worry, they have extra. Their car is a Mary Poppins special filled with targets, staplers, safety equipment, snacks, and ammo for guns they don’t even own. There are also shooters who seem to be content showing up with a rifle in a gun sock and a pocket full of live rounds. There’s a range bag for each of them––and everyone in between.

Bigger isn’t always better. While it’s nice to fit everything in one bag, failing to fill it up will allow your gear to rattle around and get broken. Gather up all the things you bring to a typical range day, see how much space you need, and think about how you’d like to carry it. We found range bags that can be carried like a tote, duffel, or backpack, and they all have their place.

Style of carry

This one goes hand-in-hand with size. If you want to bring everything but the kitchen sink, you’re probably looking at duffel bags. This style of range bag can be carried with one hand or over the shoulder with a sling. Backpacks allow hands-free carry but are typically midsize in terms of capacity. The smallest cases, which are usually designed for pistols, can only carry the bare essentials and are about the size of a lunchbox.

The main consideration in this regard is how much ground you need to cover. If you’re just using your range bag to transport gear from the car to the firing line, go ahead and opt for a simple soft case, tote, or duffel. If you’re lucky enough to have access to a range that allows dynamic shooting from stations separated by hundreds of yards, you’ll need a backpack that’s intended to cover some ground.

Intended use

Do you set up shop and do all your work from one firing position, or does your style of shooting involve lots of movement across varied terrain? The answer to that question will narrow down your search for the perfect range bag. Odds are, it’s on this list.

Small bags and duffels are great for shooters who like to set up shop and access all their gear. If you enjoy precision shooting from a bench, it’s nice to have your range book, spotting scope, and tools handy. Duffels are great in that case. If your gear generally stays stowed until it’s time to bust out the cleaning kit or a fresh box of ammo, a backpack might be more up your alley.

Features

Range bags are all about purposeful organization. Some use MOLLE to let you Bob Ross your way to firing line nirvana with whatever happy little attachments and friendly pouches suit your fancy. Others keep things slick with built-in pouches and dividers. Other features include padding, weather-resistant materials, and styling.

Features cost money, so only pay for the ones you’re going to use. Most shooters will benefit from organizational pockets and dividers that keep gear tidy and secure. Others will want to take a more tactical approach with rugged (and heavy) materials and maybe even a rain cover. We broke down each range bag’s strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

Benefits of range bags

Organization

If you’ve ever been accused of being a gear bomb, some organization might be in order. If your gear is properly stowed but spread across several bags and cases, there’s still room for improvement.

Protect your investment by choosing a range bag or case that keeps all your gear safely tucked away for storage and transportation. No more digging through a backpack of loose magazines, or realizing that a loose bottle of CLP has turned your trunk into a miniature Exxon Valdez. Trust us, you’ll enjoy your time at the range more when you can focus more on your shooting than tracking down lost gear.

Time management

Most of us don’t get to the range nearly enough. When we do, it’s important to spend our time performing effective drills and improving our skills. Training isn’t measured by the amount of spent brass that hits the ground, after all.

One way to make the most of your training time is to eliminate the seconds and minutes spent rummaging around for gear that should be readily available. We’re supposed to train like we fight, and I’ve never been in a fight that involved scratching my head and wondering where the hell I left my multitool. Use a range bag to keep everything in its place so you can focus on training.

Freedom of movement

Shooting from a bench has its place, but some of the best training comes from dynamic shooting in unpredictable environments. If you haven’t gotten the chance to practice moving, shooting, and communicating outside of a military training environment, you’re missing out.

One look at this type of realistic training will tell you that stumbling around with a Tupperware cleaning kit and separate boxes of ammunition isn’t going to cut the mustard. You need a range bag that can move with you rather than slow you down. Backpacks are the best option for this kind of work. Look for something that can effectively transport the specific gear you carry and remain comfortable as you walk or run from position to position.

Pricing considerations for range bags

Under $150

Budget-friendly bags start as low as $25 for just the essentials. These might just be soft cases with a few elastic bands and a pocket or two, but they’ll get you where you need to go with a few earplugs and magazines to spare.

This is a good first step from whatever you’re using now. If all you bring to the range is ammunition, ear and eye protection, and a few targets, this type of bag is totally adequate. Something with quality construction and well-designed storage will keep all your gear organized for years to come. Even if you upgrade down the road, a compact backup is always nice to have.

Between $150 and $200

Most of the good stuff falls between $150 and $200. That’s where you’ll get adjustable dividers, ample padding, MOLLE for all your tactical gear, and durable components that can take a beating.

Midsize range bags are designed to carry ammunition, tools, cleaning supplies, targets, and smaller odds and ends like pens and staplers. The bags that made this list also use quality materials that can take a beating and keep your gear dry if you get caught in the rain. Some are marketed as lockable but remember that no soft case is truly lockable. We included options that can be carried one-handed, over the shoulder, or on your back.

More than $200

We all know shooters who pack for the range like they’re going on a week-long vacation. I’m looking at you, my long-distance precision friends. That’s well and good, but it can be a real hassle if you have to keep track of multiple bags.

Oversized range bags use massive main compartments for large items that wouldn’t fit in most bags. Go ahead and fill this space with a lunchbox, extra layers, a tripod-mounted spotting scope, and a shooting mat. Duffels do a decent job with this kind of work, but rolling bags take convenience to a whole new level.

How we chose our top picks

First and foremost, nothing gets included in our gear guides if we wouldn’t want to use them ourselves. Some of these bags have actually been put through their paces by the military veterans gear reviews of Task & Purposes, so we know first-hand how good they are. Others earned a place on the word of other shooters who trust them every time they go to the range. In either case, you can trust that everything you see here deserves to be included.

FAQs on range bags

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: What do you put in your range bag?

A: Everyone has their preferred loadout, but most would probably agree on ammunition, magazines, ear and eye protection, and a stapler if you use paper targets. I like to have a multitool handy as well as a healthy cleaning kit. Extra optics for spotting are nice to have, too.

Q: How do you clean range bags?

A: Start by keeping as much dirt and grime out of the bag as possible. Every bag will have its own cleaning instructions, but gentle soap and water usually do the trick. For stubborn dirt, enlist the help of a stiff-bristled brush.

Q: Is a backpack or duffel bag-style bag a better choice?

A: A range bag can come in the form of a backpack or a duffel bag, but not all backpacks and duffels make good range bags. Read our “types of range bags” section to get a better breakdown of the advantages of each style.

Q: Can I carry guns in my range bag?

A: Many range bags are intended to carry firearms. Some include soft cases for pistols, and that’s a nice perk as long as they fit what you own. This gear guide includes one range bag that can accommodate rifles and shotguns up to 50 inches long.

Our gear section

Scott Murdock is a Task & Purpose commerce writer and Marine Corps veteran. He’s selflessly committed himself to experiencing the best gear, gadgets, stories, and alcoholic beverages in the service of you, the reader.



Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. We independently evaluate gear by putting products in the hands of subject matter experts. The products we test may be purchased by Task & Purpose, our staff, or provided for review by a manufacturer. No matter the source, our testing procedures and our assessments remain free from third-party influence. Learn more about our product review process.