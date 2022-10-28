Americans join the military for different reasons. Whether it’s purely out of patriotic duty or a way to see the world, military service opens many doors to those who put on the uniform. One of the most common motivating factors in joining the military is education. For servicemembers on active duty, taking college courses can be difficult. However, National University (NU) makes it easier to balance higher education with active-duty commitments.

Founded in 1971 by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. David Chigos, National University is the largest private nonprofit university in San Diego, California. With a special emphasis on helping servicemembers obtain higher education; the school offers dedicated military support.

National University offers over 75 degree programs and utilizes one-month classes designed specifically for military students. For servicemembers in the San Diego area, courses can be taken on-site at National University’s campus. The school also offers courses at over a dozen military bases and online. This allows students on active duty the flexibility to take courses without disrupting their duties.

Each branch of service offers its own unique college education and tuition assistance programs like the Army’s IgnitED and the Community College of the Air Force. To address this and help servicemembers navigate the intricacies of their respective branches, National University offers dedicated resources for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force.

In addition to a military tuition discount, National University offers specific scholarships like the Sanford Military Scholarship. This scholarship covers all of a student’s tuition costs after their tuition assistance, and any other scholarships or grants are applied. “Essentially, providing a zero-out-of-pocket education for active-duty students,” the university notes. National University also waives eBooks and technology fees for active-duty students.

One aspect of being an active-duty student that can get overlooked is transferring military training into college credits. National University offers transfer-friendly degree programs that allow students to apply certifications and other military experience and training toward college credit.

Whether you’re stationed near campus at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar or halfway around the world in Bahrain, National University can help you maximize your military benefits and work toward your degree on active duty. With year-round enrollment, a mentoring network, and even behavioral health support, National University provides active-duty students with a whole human approach to education.

