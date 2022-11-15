With Veterans Day fast approaching, many companies are quick to jump on the “thank you for your service” bandwagon. Their attempts to capitalize on the holiday created first to celebrate the end of the Great War, then to encompass the thanks of a grateful nation to all veterans and servicemembers are short-lived and rarely notable. 10% food discounts, discounted access to sporting events, or maybe a free novelty item at select retail outlets (with qualifying purchase of course) are standard fare that the veteran and military communities are bombarded with every November.

On the other side of the coin, you have organizations like Navy Federal Credit Union, which have been supporting those who wear (or have worn) the uniform with membership benefits and unparalleled financial tools since 1933. They exclusively serve military members, veterans, and their families.

If you’re eligible, and not already one of the 12 million-plus members of NFCU, then cut through the fluff this Veterans Day and see what you’ve been missing.

Active-duty members receive free military checks, $20 in ATM fee rebates, and early access to their paychecks with qualifying direct deposit set-up.

Looking for a loan? Active duty and retired military members with direct deposit can also get loans with only 0.25% APR on select options.

If you served in the military but didn’t do a full 20 for retirement, no worries! Veterans are eligible for 100% financing options on VA loans that are guaranteed through the Department of Veterans Affairs, and NFCU’s experienced loan officers will help guide first-time and seasoned home buyers alike through the process.

Even service academy cadets can get in on the great offers through Navy Federal, with exclusive 1.25% APR Career Kickoff Loans, GO REWARDS credit cards, and free checking.

The benefits of becoming a member are not just limited to financial products either. Navy Federal offers training on budget creation, emergency funds, and credit management.

If you haven’t gotten the picture yet, NFCU is the veteran and military one-stop shop for all your financial needs.

This Veterans Day, we want to thank you for your service, because your service inspires ours.

This article was sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.