1. On-base and online courses

When serving on active duty, home is wherever the military sends you. This can make it difficult to attend college courses unless the campus is near your base. National University’s campus is located in San Diego, California and is accessible to service members stationed in the area. Beyond that, NU actually offers on-base courses at select bases. These locations allow students to interact directly with an NU representative and get the guidance they need to complete their four-week course. If you’re stationed at a base without an NU presence, their flexible online courses can be enrolled in at any point during the year and are ideal for active duty students with unpredictable and ever-changing schedules.