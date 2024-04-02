Retired U.S. Army Maj. Larry Moores received the Silver Star Medal on March 25, over three decades after he fought in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, as a member of Task Force Ranger.

As a retiree, Moores doesn’t wear the uniform often, but whenever he does, he will proudly display the third highest valor award a service member can receive.

“I will wear it for my guys who can’t wear their Silver Star, and that means a lot to me. So, it’s almost like a closure loop,” Moores said. “We went through something, and they can’t tell their story, so it’s our role as veterans and teammates who fought valiantly with them. To tell the stories of Bob Gallagher, Dominick Pilla, and those other young guys who fought so bravely.”

As a private assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Moores fought during Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada, then again in the streets of Mogadishu as a lieutenant in 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and later as a member of Joint Special Operations Command during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He’s seen a lot of combat in his time, but the battle in Mogadishu was some of the most intense combat he’d been a part of. He detailed the battle during his acceptance speech at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, saying they lost 18 Rangers and more than 70 were wounded during the battle. Despite the overwhelming militia forces, the Rangers persevered.

But, it’s something Moores felt was partially lost on the American public back then and in the years that followed. Last year, several members of the joint task force were notified that 58 awards were being upgraded to the Silver Star Medal, highlighting the dedication and perseverance of so many.

“I don’t think it changes who we are or what we accomplished, but I think it gives the American public a better perspective on the intensity and level of the fight,” Moores said. “When the big Army went back in and said, ‘Hey, we want to review this’ […] a few years later, they’re able to see that this wasn’t just Rangers and operators doing their jobs. This was something that is bigger.”

Many people were inspired to serve their country after reading Mark Bowden’s book “Black Hawk Down,” which details the events of the battle, or watching the movie adaptation.

Moores feels that landmark events like the Battle of Mogadishu are a great way of connecting with the public about what the Military does and showing those seeking out a career what units are capable of.

“I love the connectivity with the different eras and when we hear something like that, it really makes you feel good because everybody’s got that reason why,” Moores said. “But, you do hear a lot of that about Somalia and the Task Force Ranger guys.”

