Kris Kristofferson, country music legend, US Army veteran, dead at 88

Singer, actor, boxer, Rhodes Scholar, activist and U.S. Army veteran Kris Kristofferson died today. He was 88. The son of a general and an outspoken critic of American wars abroad later in his life, Kristofferson helped define “outlaw country” as a genre.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home,” his family said in a statement announcing his death. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Born June 22, 1936 in Texas, he moved around often due to his father’s military service. He enrolled at Pomona College, where he was a celebrated athlete, competing in rugby and football, among other sports. He also won a Golden Gloves boxing tournament. While there he studied literature, and eventually received a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University. It was there that he started recording music.

The self-described military brat, Kristofferson’s family was heavily involved in the armed forces. His father, Lars Kristofferson, had been a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps and stayed with it when it became the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of major general. Kris’ brother Kraigher became a Navy aviator and served during the Vietnam War. After finishing his studies, Kris Kristofferson joined the U.S. Army at the age of 25. He was commissioned a second lieutenant.

Kris Kristofferson in the 1960s while in uniform. (U.S. Army photo)

While in the U.S. Army, he attended Ranger School, earning a Ranger tab and also eventually a promotion to captain. He trained as a helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker and was later stationed in Germany with the 8th Infantry Division. He would later recall that he had issues with the rigid structure and deference to authority in the military, but stayed on longer than his initial three-year term. He was eventually set to teach English literature at West Point, but left the Army to pursue his dream of being a musician.

According to a biography of the singer, he decided he wanted to “hustle like Hank Williams” and be a full-time musician. By his own admission, Kristofferson said that his parents were horrified by his decision to resign his commission and leave the military.

His military experience ended up helping his music career. Living in Nashville and working mainly as a janitor at a recording studio, he also worked as a songwriter for other artists. He found some jobs as a helicopter pilot, ferrying people to and from oil rigs. Eventually he landed a helicopter at Johnny Cash’s yard, which got the country legend’s attention. Kristofferson was able to record “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” which became the first of several hit songs.

In the 1970s, Kristofferson became associated with the outlaw country music scene, a creative movement against the Nashville “machine” that dominated country music at the time. He became friends with other independent, outlaw country singers such as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. He would team up with Nelson, Jenning and Cash, forming the group the Highwaymen, earning several hit songs. Kristofferson struggled with alcoholism for years, but eventually overcame his addiction.

Outside of music, Kristofferson was a prolific actor, known for his work in celebrated movies such as ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,’ ‘Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,’ . He was the leading man in 1976’s ‘A Star is Born,’ earning a Golden Globe for Best Actor. For many he was well known as Whistler, mentor of the titular vampire killer in the 1998 hit ‘Blade.’

An outspoken critic of many of the United States’ wars abroad later in his life — vocally opposing the Gulf War and speaking out against American involvement in Nicaragua and El Salvador in the 1980s — Kristofferson remained a supporter of military veterans. While in the Army, he wrote, “Vietnam Blues,” told from the perspective of an enlisted man. The song became a hit for Dave Dudley. Throughout his life, Kristofferson remained a steadfast supporter of veterans, and in 2003 was awarded “Veteran of the Year” at the American Veterans Awards (Willie Nelson presented it to him).

He suffered from memory loss starting in his 70s, eventually being diagnosed with Lyme disease. He continued to perform and record into his 80s. He retired at the age of 81.

