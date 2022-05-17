Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Summer is heating up, and so are deals on some of our favorite gear. This week, we found ways to stretch your dollar further with sales on everything from a truck tent and dehydrated food to a portable air conditioner.

We’re excited to see discounts on that kind of thing, but you know us — we can’t resist a good knife deal. Knives are versatile tools, they last a long time, and you can build a nice little collection over time without breaking the bank. One of our favorites is the Morakniv Garberg. The Swedish knifemaker has a strong record of building rugged survival knives that can handle the elements. Morakniv shares the Scandi grind and elegant lines with its Norwegian neighbor, Helle, and it’s no secret how much we like those knives.

Dig in and take a look at some of the best deals out there right now. This week’s edition of The Gear List is a nice mix of tactical gear, outdoor adventure supplies, and home essentials, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

1 Morakniv Garberg See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $68.68, now $55.29

Seller: Amazon When we tested the Morakniv Garberg, it earned high marks for usability and quality construction. If you’re looking for a rough and tumble fixed-blade to take into the field, this one is hard to beat–especially at this price. The polymer handle and full-tang, 14C28N blade provide worry-free reliability in the harshest environments. When it’s time to sharpen the blade, the scandi grind makes it easy for anyone to match the existing angle for a perfect finish. In real-world applications, this kind of traditional design is often more practical and efficient than the partially serrated blades you’ll see elsewhere. The versatile Morakniv is one the best survival knives out there. It’s tough, corrosion-resistant, and has a sharp spine that can be used in conjunction with a ferro rod to light a fire. The scandi grind is known for its strength, but it isn’t ideal for more delicate tasks. Considering all its pros and cons, this is a solid choice we’d take just about anywhere.

2 Seiko Coutura See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $595.00, now $271.98

Seller: Amazon People tend to assume that everyone in the military wants to be tactical and decked out in camouflage all day, every day. Obviously, that’s not true. We were psyched to find this Seiko on sale for less than half the original price, and it looks like a perfect travel companion for those who want a touch of class. Seiko’s build quality has earned a loyal, almost cult-like following. The Coutura offers a clean, contemporary style that’s ready for adventure. Highlights include a sapphire crystal, 100-meter water resistance, automatic time adjustment, day and date functions, and a secondary dial that can be set to another time zone. The three-letter codes on the bezel indicate locations of atomic clock radio towers. Signals from those towers can be used to set the time of this watch, so it’s always spot-on. It’s a great blend of timeless design and modern technology. As long as you like a larger watch (this one has a case diameter of 44.5 millimeters and is 55 millimeters lug to lug), this is an absolute steal. The solar charging, nine-month power reserve, and atomic timekeeping make this a perfect watch for traveling the world, whether for work or pleasure.

3 Cuisinart Cleanburn See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $299.99, now $209.99

Seller: Amazon Now is the perfect time of year for enjoying a backyard fire, and we’re excited to see more companies jumping on the smokeless bandwagon. We’ve used fire pits from Breeo and Solo Stove and can attest to their smokeless claims. The Cuisinart Cleanburn promises the same effect with a more refined appearance. If your idea of an ideal fire pit looks less like a campsite cookout and more like high-end ambiance, this is the one for you. Its smooth lines and stainless steel surfaces are a great way to upgrade your backyard or porch. What really gets us excited, though, is the removable ashtray that makes cleanup easier than dragging a shop vacuum out to clean your fire pit. Cuisinart has a solid reputation for making quality products, so getting this one for 30 percent off is a great bargain. This smokeless fire pit looks like a nice size for four or five people. It’s easy to set up, use, and clean. Our only word of caution is to stock up on extra firewood because all smokeless fire pits burn extremely efficiently and go through wood faster than you expect.

Camping / Outdoors

Rightline Gear truck tent / was $179.95, now #117.35 / Amazon

Mainstay 30-ounce citronella candle two-pack / was$ 1176, now $5.00 / Walmart

Augason Farms vegetable stew / was $34.99, now $19.74 / Amazon

Sportsman 4,000-watt dual-fuel generator / was $499.00, now $299.00 / Walmart

Igloo Polarmax 10.5-quart cooler / was $29.99, now $14.99 / Target

Morakniv Classic #3 / was $36.19, now $27.54 / Amazon

Hogue EX-A04 automatic / was $229.99, now $139.99 / SMKW

Ka-Bar Dozier / was $34.99, now $24.41 / SMKW

Gerber Curve / was $16.16, now $9.99 / Amazon

Luxhmod 36-inch double rifle soft case / was $69.99, now $59.45 / Amazon

Sunfiner 36-inch double rifle soft case / was $89.99, now $69.95 / Amazon

Greenworks electric weed trimmer and blower / was $329.99, now $244.99 / Best Buy

Husky adjustable wood-top workbench / was $249.00, now $199.00 / Home Depot

Tech / Audio

Pioneer 43-inch smart TV / was $319.99, now $219.99 / Amazon

Insignia 70-inch smart TV / was $749.99, now $549.99 / Best Buy

Acer Chromebook laptop / was $179.99, now $99.99 / Target

Vizio V-Series soundbar and subwoofer / was $167.96, now $119.00 / Amazon

Home

Insignia air fryer / was $179.99, now $79.99 / Best Buy

Insignia rice cooker / was $49.00, now $24.99 / Best Buy

Ukoke portable air conditioner / was $479.00, now $386.00 / Walmart

Protex fingerprint wall safe / was $384.00, now $182.72 / Amazon

