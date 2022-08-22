It seems like a lifetime ago that I was working late night shifts with an eight-hour turnaround. At that time I was young, dumb, hooked on Copenhagen Mint, and a full blown caffeine junky due to a severe lack of sleep. My roommate bought me a Bang Energy to help me survive a night shift while working in a jail in north-central Iowa. It had me hooked on the first sip.

With a powerful 300-milligram caffeine dose that seems to be tamed by the lack of sugar, the energy provided is a smooth rise and a slow fall, limiting the crash when the caffeine leaves your system. This zero-carb, zero-calorie, zero-sugar energy drink provides a healthier option compared to sugar-filled energy drinks. The flavor variety is so vast that by the time this article hits the public there will probably be seven more flavors released.

I know there are plenty of low-calorie, low-sugar energy drinks out there, but Bang Energy was there for me when I needed it and I will always be in its corner when the fight is on. Bang Energy changed the game for energy drinks and how caffeine is appreciated by myself and millions of other people, and I will always love an ice-cold Bang Energy in the morning before work or before a workout.

—Alex Muhlenburg, contributing writer (and nasty civilian)

So there I was, standing around one hot Fort Benning early afternoon in 2017, waiting for the next course of fire at the Army’s Marksman Master Trainer Course, when I heard one of my fellow attendees say, “I need a Bang.” Mind you, I was surrounded by a bunch of crusty infantry E6s and E7s, among whom nothing is sacred. That combination of words shouldn’t have raised an eyebrow, but the sheer randomness of the sentence did catch my attention.

“You need a Bang?”

“Yah bro, I’m dragging.”

Using context clues, I deduced that a Bang was some kind of pick-me-up. He informed me it was a new energy drink and I should try one. Energy drinks have never once worked for me. The only thing Red Bull and Monster ever left me with was a bad taste in my mouth and gut rot. Coffee is good, but I wasn’t sure if the caffeine actually did anything, or if I just drank it out of habit. So, skeptical, I picked up a Bang.

The next day we just finished a stress fire, I was dripping sweat and I was toast, but we had more shooting coming up. I grabbed that Bang from my lunch box and took a sip. Holy mother of God, what combination of chemicals did they use to flavor that thing? It was like I just got kicked in the mouth by a lab accident on HGH. I have no idea what flavor I tried that fateful day, but I’ve since learned that it doesn’t matter – all flavors of Bang elicit the same reaction. But the day was hot and the Bang was cold, so I drank away. About ten minutes later, I hauled my butt off the bleachers to get my kit back on, and I realized that I wasn’t tired anymore. Actually, I felt like I could run stress shooting drills all day, then hit the gym and actually not skip leg day.

It’s a call-the-Catholic-Church miracle that I haven’t devolved into a strung-out energy drink addict. The energy is almost immediate, it lasts for several hours, and doesn’t let you crash and burn on its way out. Do they taste good? No. Do they secretly put amphetamines in there? Probably. Do I care? No. Until the FDA forces the company behind this foul beverage to change its formulation (because the government will screw up anything that works this well), Bang will be my best friend when I’m dragging on a long drive, when that 2 p.m. crash hits, or any time I just need to be on point.

— Matt Towns, Army veteran and contributing writer