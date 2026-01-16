The military will now do grocery delivery for 70 on-base commissaries across the US

Troops, families and veterans will be able to order groceries to their door — bringing base commissaries into the 21st century.

By the end of January, military families within a 20-mile radius of 70 stateside commissaries will be able to order groceries online through the Defense Commissary Agency’s CLICK2GO, officials announced in a release. Eligible locations include most of the major bases, like Fort Bragg and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“If you can access the Commissary CLICK2GO online platform, you can use the delivery service,” Kevin Robinson, a spokesperson for the Defense Commissary Agency said. “This is not just a service for folks who are living on base. If you are within the 20-mile delivery radius you will be able to access this service.”

The service charges customers a flat fee of $17.75 for deliveries up to 10 miles, and $31.25 for orders between 10 and 20 miles away, according to the release.

The program’s expansion was initially reported by Military Times’ Karen Jowers, who wrote that as of Wednesday, 32 commissaries were already delivering groceries, with a further 14 expected to start by the end of that day.

The mobile grocery service was tested out in a 2022 pilot with eight stores and now the agency is expanding it to a total of 70 stores throughout January.

Officials plan to bring online delivery options to the remaining 108 commissaries across the U.S. by the summer, Robinson said, adding that there are no plans to bring online grocery delivery to overseas commissaries.

The online delivery service was created based on feedback from young, single enlisted service members, and disabled veterans and their caregivers who wanted more convenient and accessible grocery options, officials said in the release.

Defense Department civilians who have “limited shopping privileges” that are part of the civilian shopping pilot program are not able to use Commissary CLICK2GO, Robinson said.

The initial U.S. locations include:

Alabama – Fort Rucker

Arizona – Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Fort Huachuca and Luke Air Force Base

California – Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Naval Base San Diego, Ord Military Community and Travis Air Force Base

Colorado – Fort Carson and Peterson Space Force Base

Connecticut – Naval Submarine Base New London

Florida – Eglin Air Force Base, Hurlburt Field, MacDill Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Air Station Pensacola and Patrick Space Force Base

Georgia – Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart

Hawaii – Hickam and Pearl Harbor commissaries at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay and Schofield Barracks

Illinois – Naval Station Great Lakes and Scott Air Force Base

Kansas – Fort Leavenworth and Fort Riley

Kentucky – Fort Campbell and Fort Knox

Louisiana – Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk

Maryland – Andrews Air Force Base and Fort Meade

Missouri – Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base

Mississippi – Keesler Air Force Base

Nebraska – Offutt Air Force Base

Nevada – Nellis Air Force Base

New Jersey – McGuire commissary at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

New York – Fort Drum and West Point Military Academy

North Carolina – Camp Lejeune, Fort Bragg North, Fort Bragg South and Marine Corps Air Station New River

North Dakota – Minot Air Force Base

Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Oklahoma – Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base

Puerto Rico – Fort Buchanan

South Carolina – Shaw Air Force Base

Texas – Fort Bliss, Fort Hood 1 (Clear Creek), Fort Sam Houston commissary at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force

Virginia – Fort Belvoir, Fort Eustis and Langley commissaries at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Fort Lee, Fort Myer, Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk* and Naval Air Station Oceana

Washington – Fort Lewis Main and McChord commissaries at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island