Bill would cover ‘Forever Chemical’ exposure at bases under VA benefits

A bipartisan bill would allow veterans with health issues caused by exposure to “forever chemicals” at U.S. military bases to be treated as service-connected disabilities, which would further open the door to health care and benefits compensation for those impacted.

Forever chemicals, more technically known as polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are long-lasting chemicals that break down slowly. They are found in many everyday objects, food, and in air, water, and soil around the world, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The bill, titled “Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act,’’ or the ‘‘VET PFAS Act,” would designate exposure to PFAS as a service-connected condition for veterans, making them eligible for disability compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs. It would also allow military dependents, including those “in utero while the mother” resided at a base with PFAS exposures, to be eligible for hospital care and medical services for certain diseases and conditions, according to the text of the bill.

If passed, the legislation would be a major expansion of health conditions and illnesses for which veterans could receive VA care and disability benefits. The bill was introduced in the House on May 29 by New York Rep. Josh Riley, a Democrat, and Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, and builds upon measures from the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act. The PACT Act, passed in 2022, was the largest expansion of service-connected health conditions eligible for VA care, including service members exposed to burn pits during Iraq and Afghanistan deployments, for Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange-related chemicals, and very specific instances of base exposures.

The Department of Defense has identified 718 bases with known or suspected PFAS release. The military estimates that PFAS investigation and cleanup costs could come to more than $9.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, which was more than triple the estimate in 2022. Since 2017, the Defense Department has spent around $2.6 billion to address PFAS, according to a Government Accountability report from February.

The bill states that covered health conditions would be identified by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the agency administrator of the Department of Health and Human Services’ registry for toxic substances and diseases. Their suggestions would come from studies directed by Congress in the annual defense bill for fiscal year 2018, which are ongoing from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC’s website on health investigations states that existing research suggests that high levels of PFAS could lead to increased cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, decreases in birth weight, and increased risks of kidney and testicular cancers.

The bill specifically calls for health care coverage of perfluorooctanoic acid exposures for veterans diagnosed with high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Other iterations of the legislation have been previously introduced. Some Democratic senators have expressed interest in crafting their own PFAS bill, but nothing formal has been introduced yet, a spokesperson for the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee told Task & Purpose.

The issue of forever chemicals on military bases and their health impacts on military families has been gaining support in Congress. In April, Senate Democrats held an event on the Hill with former service members and their families who called for a broadening of the PACT Act.

At the April event, military families described cancers and other illnesses they believe are the result of PFAS exposures, including former bases like George Air Force Base, California, which later became superfund sites, a designation by the EPA as one of the most polluted sites in the U.S. Despite the designation, the families based there were never notified of their potential exposure.

The PACT Act also established a framework for the VA to establish presumptive conditions without an act of Congress through the federal rule-making process. The VA began the process for defining PFAS exposure as a presumptive health condition for VA care with a federal register notice in September. However, an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January paused all federal rule-making.

