Space Force trainees will get the service’s new dress uniform

The newest class of guardians will soon be sporting the Space Force’s new dress uniform. The trainees currently going through basic military training were recently fitted to wear the service’s new dress uniform, which only recently became available to order.

The current class going through basic training is the first group of Space Force trainees to receive the new dress uniform. The news was announced by the 37th Training Wing this week, and first reported on by Stars and Stripes. They sport the outfit during a graduation ceremony set for Dec. 18.

The 37th Training Wing released some photos this month of trainees getting measured for the uniforms, giving the public some of the best looks yet at Space Force’s formal wear. The new uniform features dark gray pants and shirts, with a very dark blue coat and tie. The coat features a diagonal closure, with silver buttons running up towards the right shoulder.

The photos from the 37th Training Wing, the Department of the Air Force’s main training unit based out of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, show the trainees being issued the uniforms, while also sporting Space Force-specific PT clothes.

Since its founding in 2019, Space Force has struggled to form its own specific culture, in part due to so many of its early members being former Air Force personnel and the service relying on many of the Air Force’s systems. The service has also prioritized its operations, including rapidly expanding its network of satellites in orbit and developing strategies and plans for what it calls “orbital warfare.” The service’s uniforms have been one of the areas it has struggled to nail down. Pants were a major issue for some time. Early prototypes leaned into somewhat sci-fi aesthetics, emphasizing shiny silver against dark fabric.

In September the Department of the Air Force announced that guardians could start ordering the new uniforms in November. Recruiters, military training instructors, Honor Guard members and recruiters were among the first group to be able to order them, with the military planning a multi-stage rollout through 2026 for guardians to wear the new uniform. Delivery of the uniforms is expected by the middle of 2026. It’s not currently required, and most guardians are authorized to wear a modified version of the Air Force’s dress uniform.