Marines fire Okinawa logistics squadron commander amid investigation

Lt. Col. Calischaran G. James has been fired as the commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 in Okinawa amid an ongoing investigation, said Corps officials, who did not specify the exact reason James was relieved.

Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, relieved James on Wednesday “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” a news release from the wing says.

“Commanders are held to the highest standards of conduct and must consistently live above reproach,” the news release says. “This decision reflects the Marine Corps’ dedication to upholding the trust and confidence that are essential for effective leadership.”

James’ relief comes “an active investigation is underway,” said 1st Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman Maj. Joseph Butterfield, who declined to elaborate on the matter.

“Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the investigatory process, it would be inappropriate to provide further details at this time,” Butterfield told Task & Purpose.

All the military branches often use the “euphemism” loss of confidence” when announcing firings. Only on rare occasions does the military provide specific reasons why officers and senior enlisted leaders have been relieved.

Lt. Col. Calischaran G. James was fired as commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 on Nov. 26, 2025. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler.

Typically, military leaders are fired for a variety of reasons ranging from leadership failings to off-duty misconduct, such as being arrested for drunken driving.

Although media outlets can submit Freedom of Information Act requests to learn what prompted a commander to be relieved, the process can take months, if not longer.

Originally from the Commonwealth of Dominica in the Caribbean, James assumed command of the squadron in May 2024, according to an archived copy of his official biography.

Get Task & Purpose in your inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

James enlisted in the Marines in 1998 and completed boot camp at Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, and then he was commissioned in 2006 through the Enlisted Commissioning Program, his biography says.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, and the Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. He is also a service award recipient of the Marine Corps Aviation Association 2020 Earle Hattaway Ground Officer of the Year Award.

Lt. Col. Ryan T. Iden is currently serving as the interim commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36.